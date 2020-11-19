Football stock photo

Football

Mondovi 58, Hilbert 36

Mondovi;22;28;8;0

Hilbert;21;8;0;7

First Quarter

H: Dylan Dohr 39 run (Reed Breckheimer kick), 11:39.

H: Breckheimer 15 run (Breckheimer kick), 9:05.

M: Tanner Marsh 4 run (Cade Brenner run), 6:06.

H: Josh Hewins 35 pass from Sam Stumo (Breckheimer kick), 4:11.

M: Marsh 59 run (Jarod Falkner kick), 3:20.

M: Ashton Fedie 54 pass from Brenner (Cody Wagner kick), 0:33.

Second Quarter

H: Stumo 52 run (Dohr run), 11:19.

M: Marsh 53 run (Brenner run), 11:09.

M: Dawson Rud 18 pass from Brenner (kick failed), 6:57.

M: Marsh 67 run (run failed), 4:35.

M: Tristen Bee 18 pass from Brenner (Falkner pass from Brenner), 1:31.

Third Quarter

M: Wagner interception return (Falkner pass from Brenner), 8:42.

Fourth Quarter

H: Dohr 5 run (Breckheimer kick), 9:22.

Team & Individual Stats

RUSHING (att-yds): Mondovi (27-341): Marsh 16-281, Rud 6-29, Brenner 3-22, Falkner 2-9. Hilbert (48-312): Dohr 22-169, Breckheimer 16-79, Stumo 10-64.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Mondovi: Brenner 10-12-0-171. Hilbert (3-5-1-89): Stumo 3-5-1-66, Dohr 1-1-0-23.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Mondovi: Fedie 2-73, Rud 2-47, Bee 2-29, Marsh 2-8, Falkner 1-7, Dustin Mohler 1-7. Hilbert: Josh Hewins 3-66, Breckheimer 1-23.

Elk Mound 34, St. Croix Falls 12

St. Croix Falls 0 0 6 6 — 12

Elk Mound 0 14 20 0 — 34

Second Quarter

EM: Avery Kaanta 6 run (Michael Jenson pass to Ryan Bohl), 11:53.

EM: Carson Steinhorst 2 pass from Bohl (run failed), 0:06.

Third Quarter

SCF: Dayo Oye 60 run (kick failed), 11:44.

EM: Nate Lew 15 run (Steinhorst pass from Bohl), 9:11.

EM: Ethan Levra 4 run (pass failed), 5:07.

EM: Kaanta 15 run (kick failed), 0:36.

Fourth Quarter

SCF: Oye 1 run (pass failed), 6:50.

Team & Individual Stats

RUSHING (att-yds): St. Croix Falls (31-197): Oye 19-165, Kenneth Miner 6-21, Zack Clark 3-2, Caleb Steffen 3-9. Elk Mound (41-175): Kaanta 29-149, Lew 5-30, Levra 4-11, Bohl 3-(-15).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): St. Croix Falls: Clark 2-10-1-36. Elk Mound: Bohl 12-15-1-161.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): St. Croix Falls: Steffen 2-36. Elk Mound: Jenson 3-25, Ben Heath 2-40, Kaanta 2-29, Ethan Johnson 2-19, Brex Todd 1-28, Lew 1-9, Steinhorst 1-2.

Blair-Taylor 49, Assumption 0

Assumption 0 0 0 0 — 0

B-T 22 21 6 0 — 49

First Quarter

B-T: Matthew Waldera 35 pass from Cain Fremstad (Matthew Brandenburg run), 9:44.

B-T: Fremstad 35 run (Waldera pass from Fremstad), 3:52.

B-T: Brandenburg 9 run (pass failed), :26.

Second Quarter

B-T: Brandenburg 10 run (Kyle Steien pass from Fremstad), 9:39.

B-T: Reismann 58 pass from Fremstad (Zack Nitek kick), 7:54.

B-T: Brandenburg 9 run (kick failed), 3:37.

Third Quarter

B-T: Waldera 9 pass from Fremstad (kick failed), 3:36.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Blair-Taylor (25-147): Brandenburg 12-83, Fremstad 3-30, Gabe Armitage 2-17.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Blair-Taylor (13-17-0-282): Cain Fremstad 13-17-0-282.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Blair-Taylor: Kyle Steien 4-87, Alec Reismann 2-67, Brandenburg 2-54, Matthew Waldera 3-48, Colton Lejcher 2-26.