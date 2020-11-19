Football
Mondovi 58, Hilbert 36
Mondovi;22;28;8;0
Hilbert;21;8;0;7
First Quarter
H: Dylan Dohr 39 run (Reed Breckheimer kick), 11:39.
H: Breckheimer 15 run (Breckheimer kick), 9:05.
M: Tanner Marsh 4 run (Cade Brenner run), 6:06.
H: Josh Hewins 35 pass from Sam Stumo (Breckheimer kick), 4:11.
M: Marsh 59 run (Jarod Falkner kick), 3:20.
M: Ashton Fedie 54 pass from Brenner (Cody Wagner kick), 0:33.
Second Quarter
H: Stumo 52 run (Dohr run), 11:19.
M: Marsh 53 run (Brenner run), 11:09.
M: Dawson Rud 18 pass from Brenner (kick failed), 6:57.
M: Marsh 67 run (run failed), 4:35.
M: Tristen Bee 18 pass from Brenner (Falkner pass from Brenner), 1:31.
Third Quarter
M: Wagner interception return (Falkner pass from Brenner), 8:42.
Fourth Quarter
H: Dohr 5 run (Breckheimer kick), 9:22.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Mondovi (27-341): Marsh 16-281, Rud 6-29, Brenner 3-22, Falkner 2-9. Hilbert (48-312): Dohr 22-169, Breckheimer 16-79, Stumo 10-64.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Mondovi: Brenner 10-12-0-171. Hilbert (3-5-1-89): Stumo 3-5-1-66, Dohr 1-1-0-23.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Mondovi: Fedie 2-73, Rud 2-47, Bee 2-29, Marsh 2-8, Falkner 1-7, Dustin Mohler 1-7. Hilbert: Josh Hewins 3-66, Breckheimer 1-23.
Elk Mound 34, St. Croix Falls 12
St. Croix Falls 0 0 6 6 — 12
Elk Mound 0 14 20 0 — 34
Second Quarter
EM: Avery Kaanta 6 run (Michael Jenson pass to Ryan Bohl), 11:53.
EM: Carson Steinhorst 2 pass from Bohl (run failed), 0:06.
Third Quarter
SCF: Dayo Oye 60 run (kick failed), 11:44.
EM: Nate Lew 15 run (Steinhorst pass from Bohl), 9:11.
EM: Ethan Levra 4 run (pass failed), 5:07.
EM: Kaanta 15 run (kick failed), 0:36.
Fourth Quarter
SCF: Oye 1 run (pass failed), 6:50.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): St. Croix Falls (31-197): Oye 19-165, Kenneth Miner 6-21, Zack Clark 3-2, Caleb Steffen 3-9. Elk Mound (41-175): Kaanta 29-149, Lew 5-30, Levra 4-11, Bohl 3-(-15).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): St. Croix Falls: Clark 2-10-1-36. Elk Mound: Bohl 12-15-1-161.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): St. Croix Falls: Steffen 2-36. Elk Mound: Jenson 3-25, Ben Heath 2-40, Kaanta 2-29, Ethan Johnson 2-19, Brex Todd 1-28, Lew 1-9, Steinhorst 1-2.
Blair-Taylor 49, Assumption 0
Assumption 0 0 0 0 — 0
B-T 22 21 6 0 — 49
First Quarter
B-T: Matthew Waldera 35 pass from Cain Fremstad (Matthew Brandenburg run), 9:44.
B-T: Fremstad 35 run (Waldera pass from Fremstad), 3:52.
B-T: Brandenburg 9 run (pass failed), :26.
Second Quarter
B-T: Brandenburg 10 run (Kyle Steien pass from Fremstad), 9:39.
B-T: Reismann 58 pass from Fremstad (Zack Nitek kick), 7:54.
B-T: Brandenburg 9 run (kick failed), 3:37.
Third Quarter
B-T: Waldera 9 pass from Fremstad (kick failed), 3:36.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Blair-Taylor (25-147): Brandenburg 12-83, Fremstad 3-30, Gabe Armitage 2-17.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Blair-Taylor (13-17-0-282): Cain Fremstad 13-17-0-282.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Blair-Taylor: Kyle Steien 4-87, Alec Reismann 2-67, Brandenburg 2-54, Matthew Waldera 3-48, Colton Lejcher 2-26.