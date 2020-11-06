Football
Fall Creek 15, Neillsville/Granton 12
N/G;0;0;0;12 - 12
Fall Creek;0;7;8;0 - 15
Second Quarter
FC: Cameron Martzke 15 pass from Brock Laube (Logan Gilles kick), 5:44.
Third Quarter
FC: Leo Hagberg 80 pass from Laube (Gilles kick), 3:44.
Fourth Quarter
NG: Alex Roman 44 pass from Braden Trunkel (kick failed), 3:37.
NG: Trunkel 48 pass from Andrew Brown (kick failed), 0:20.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Neillsville/Granton (37-59): Jonah Zoschke 9-24, Tommy Friemoth 10-21, Brown 12-17, Trunkel 6-(-3). Fall Creek (26-10): Jack Monnier 4-8, Laube 9-2, Ryan Whittlinger 13-(-20).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Neillsville/Granton (7-30-3-195): Brown 5-10-0-136, Trunkel 2-20-3-59. Fall Creek (19-32-0-240): Laube 18-29-0-240, Riley Wathke 1-2-0-0, Ben Kelly 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Neillsville/Granton: Carson Opelt 1-67, Roman 2-51, Trunkel 1-48, Zoschke 2-20, Friemoth 1-9. Fall Creek: Leo Hagberg 5-151, Martzke 4-47, Zachri Youngquist 2-21, Kelly 3-13, Wathke 3-8, Whittlinger 2-0.
Rice Lake 26, Wausau West 23
Rice Lake;7;0;0;19 - 26
Wausau West;0;13;3;7 -23
First Quarter
RL: Jayden Perkins 10 pass from Cole Fenske (Fenske kick).
Second Quarter
W: Colton Geurink 8 run (kick good).
W: 4 run (kick failed).
Third Quarter
W: 24 field goal.
Fourth Quarter
RL: Andrew Farm 3 run (Farm run).
W: Geurink 58 run.
RL: Perkins 4 run (Farm run).
RL: Fenske 22 field goal.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Rice Lake (53-277): Farm 21-104, Perkins 16-92, Zack Fisher 8-51, Fenske 7-18, Hunter Heller 1-11. Wausau West (29-178): Geurink 22-169.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Rice Lake: Fenske 5-13-0-81. Wausau West: 4-13-1-43.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Perkins 2-37, Alex Belongia 2-34, Heller 1-10.
Elk Mound 34, Osseo-Fairchild 16
EM 8 8 8 8 — 34
OF 0 8 8 0 — 16
First Quarter
EM: Avery Kaanta 2 run (Kaanta run), 1:35.
Second Quarter
OF: Bryce Shimon 50 pass from Garrett Koxlien (Ben Jacobson pass from Koxlien), 5:44.
EM: Safety, 1:45.
EM: :Ben Heath 20 pass from Ryan Bohl (kick failed), :51.
Third Quarter
OF: Keyton Boettcher 34 pass from Shimon (Jacobson pass from Shimon), 4:30.
EM: Nate Lew 1 run (Heath pass from Bohl), 3:09.
Fourth Quarter
EM: Blake Burlingame 6 run (pass successful), :17.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Elk Mound (46-250): Kaanta 27-138. Osseo-Fairchild (14-6): Shimon 6-10.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elk Mound (7-10-0-132): Bohl 7-10-0-132. Osseo-Fairchild (6-28-4-157): Garrett Koxlien 1-8-2-50; Brice Shimon 5-20-2-107.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Elk Mound: Kaanta 2-80. Osseo-Fairchild: Shimon 1-50, Boettcher 3-50.
Cumberland 18, Durand 14
Cumberland;18;0;0;0 - 18
Durand;0;6;8;0 - 14
First Quarter
C: Jack Martens 86 pass from Maddux Allen (pass failed), 7:37.
C: Martens 21 run (run failed), 4:01.
C: Sam Schradle 3 run (pass failed), 0:35.
Second Quarter
D: Simon Bauer 1 run (run failed), 2:11.
Third Quarter
D: Ethan Fedie 18 pass from Joey Biesterveld (Bauer run), 0:55.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Cumberland (26-66): Martens 9-43, Schradle 9-29, DaShaun Ames 2-0, Gavin Jarchow 1-0, Allen 5-(-6). Durand (43-207): Bauer 22-152, Dawson Hartung 9-37, Dawson Kurth 7-18, Caden Berger 2-14, Biesterveld 1-5.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cumberland (19-29-1-242): Allen 19-28-0-242, Ames 0-1-1-0. Durand (6-9-0-65): Biesterveld 6-8-0-65, Berger 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Martens 12-180, Travis Runberg 2-27, Jarchow 1-18, Ames 3-13, Ryley Otto 1-4. Durand: Berger 3-29, Fedie 1-18, Cody Wieland 1-13, Gunnar Hurlburt 1-5.
Pepin/Alma 38, Augusta 0
Augusta;0;0;0;0 - 0
Pepin/Alma;16;22;0;0 - 38
First Quarter
PA: Bryce Quinton 23 run (Keegan Stiehl pass from Drew Seifert), 12:00.
PA: Quinton 4 run (Stiehl pass from Jordan Pearson), 2:32.
Second Quarter
PA: Lane Wieczorek 3 run (Evan Olson pass from Pearson), 9:35.
PA: Quinton 90 run (pass failed), 9:35.
PA: Olson 29 pass from Pearson (Wieczorek run).
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Augusta (29-96): Jackson Laxson 19-36, Ethan Frank 6-28, Tyler Brixen 5-24, Aiden Anderson 2-8, Brennan King 6-0. Pepin/Alma (41-334): Quinton 9-164, Wieczorek 10-64, Demetrius Bergmann 5-32, Olson 3-31, Billy Thetford 2-29, Afton Sterry 6-12, Jackson Riesgraf 4-5, Seifert 1-2, Lawson Sterry 1-(-5).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Augusta: King 2-6-0-17. Pepin/Alma: Pearson 5-5-0-102.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Augusta: Anderson 1-11, Brixen 1-6. Pepin/Alma: Olson 2-49, Quinton 2-25, Apollo Bergmann 1-28.
Elmwood/Plum City 24, Glenwood City 20
Glenwood City;6;8;0;6 - 20
Elmwood/Plum City;0;8;8;8 - 24
First Quarter
GC: William Eggert 10 pass from Bryce Wickman (conversion failed), 5:55.
Second Quarter
EPC: Ryden Carson fumble recovery (run failed), 6:30.
EPC: Safety, 6:30.
GC: Drew Olson 10 pass from Wickman (Brandyn Hallquist pass from Wickman), 0:16.
Third Quarter
EPC: Luke Webb 37 run (Webb run), 6:24.
Fourth Quarter
EPC: Ryden Carson fumble recovery (Webb run), 9:10.
GC: Olson 36 pass from Wickman (kick failed), 1:36.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Glenwood City (10-(-35): Gavin Janson 1-11, Eggert 2-3, Brady McCarthy 1-(-3), Hallquist 1-(-18), Wickman 5-(-28). Elmwood/Plum City (62-260): Trevor Asher 40-133, Webb 20-108, Ethan Rupakas 1-23, Frank Weix 1-(-4).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Glenwood City: Wickman 19-38-0-257. Elmwood/Plum City: Webb 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Glenwood City: Hallquist 7-101, Olson 5-56, Janson 3-49, McCarthy 3-22, Eggert 2-29.