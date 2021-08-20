Football
Regis 27, Kenosha Bradford 10
Regis;8;6;0;13;—;27
Bradford;0;0;7;3;—;10
First Quarter
R: Zander Rockow 37 run (Alex Leis run), 6:35.
Second Quarter
R: Rockow 6 run (kick failed), 7:55.
Third Quarter
KB: Quinton Henry 47 pass from Nate Olson (Erick Villalobos kick), 5:03.
Fourth Quarter
KB: Villalobos 33 FG, 10:51.
R: Jack Weisenberger 64 run (Alex Erickson kick), 10:24.
R: Weisenberger 71 run (kick failed), 7:43.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Regis: Weisenberger 5-171, Rockow 14-129, Gus Theisen 12-50, Leis 8-41, Casey Erickson 4-24. Kenosha Bradford: Keany Parks 7-34, Olson 7-29, Christian Crump 1-14, Corbin Ramos 2-0.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Regis: Kendon Krogman 1-1-0-(-5). Kenosha Bradford: Olson 13-24-0-131, Colin Freitag 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Regis: Rockow 1-(-5). Kenosha Bradford: Henry 6-86, Jared Barden 3-30, Crump 2-13, Ramos 2-2.
Rice Lake 28, Medford 6
Rice Lake;6;0;8;14;—;28
Medford;0;0;0;6;—;6
First Quarter
RL: Christian Lindow 9 run (conversion failed).
Third Quarter
RL: Cole Fenske 29 run (conversion good).
Fourth Quarter
RL: Alex Belongia 2 pass from Fenske (conversion good).
RL: Belognia 8 pass from Fenske (conversion failed).
M: 23 pass (conversion failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Rice Lake (47-210): Fenske 14-92, Lindow 11-47, Carson Tomesh 2-31, Treyton Bader 6-18, Easton Stone 6-18, E Nolin 4-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Rice Lake: Fenske 4-9-0-67.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Belongia 3-27, Jace Fitzgerald 1-24, Lindow 1-21.
Stanley-Boyd 51, Cadott 0
Stanley-Boyd;19;18;8;6;—;51
Cadott;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
SB: Michael Karlen 6 run (pass failed), 7:22.
SB: Brady Potaczek 43 pass from Carsen Hause (pass failed), 5:59.
SB: Karlen 7 interception return (Karlen kick), 5:34.
Second Quarter
SB: Karlen 33 FG, 11:54.
SB: Landon Karlen 38 pass from Hause (Karlen kick), 8:20.
SB: Jacob Nesterick 20 run (Hause run), 7:12.
Third Quarter
SB: Potaczek 64 pass from Hause (Hause run), 5:21.
Fourth Quarter
SB: Landon Hoel 3 run (kick failed), 5:35.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Stanley-Boyd: Chase Sturm 4-46, Jacob Nesterick 4-29, Landon Karlen 2-9, Michael Karlen 5-5, Carsen Hause 6-4, Cooper Nichols 4-4, Landen Hoel 2-1, Jared Fitzl 1-0, Cordell Schneider 1-0, Logan Burzynski 1-(-1), Jackson Gindt 1-(-2), Jacob Nesterick 2-(-27). Cadott: Gavin Tegels 12-28, Tristan Drier 7-9, Kaleb Sonnentag 1-5, Nick Fasbender 1-3, Nolan Blum 1-1, Easton Goodman 2-(-7), Jordan Peters 1(-13).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 8-14-0-207. Cadott: Gavin Tegels 1-7-2-21.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 2-107, Landon Karlen 2-43, Cooper Nichols 1-38, Lucas Smith 1-8, Michael Karlen 1-6, Jacob Nesterick 1-5. Cadott: Tegan Ritter 1-21.
Durand 33, Spring Valley 14
Durand;0;14;13;6;—;33
Spring Valley;0;0;7;7;—;14
Second Quarter
D: Simon Bauer 10 run (Gunnar Hurlburt kick), 4:09.
D: Dawson Hartung 5 pass from Eli Whitwam (Hurlburt kick), 1:14.
Third Quarter
D: Bauer 79 run (Hurlburt kick), 7:34.
SV: Justin Rielly 23 pass from Connor Ducklow (Coy Stasiek kick), 3:21.
D: Bauer 19 run (kick failed), 1:48.
Fourth Quarter
SV: Ducklow 5 run (Stasiek kick), 9:17.
D: Bauer 2 run (pass failed), 3:11.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Durand (50-403): Bauer 20-207, Hartung 15-128, Whitwam 7-48, Cody Wieland 3-16, Owen Weisenbeck 2-4. Spring Valley (30-123): Ducklow 10-44, Rielly 5-35, Tristan Neisinger 4-25, Wyatt Goveronski 3-10, Jackson Stein 3-5, Brady Bednarek 5-4.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Durand (4-5-0-30): Whitwam 4-4-0-30, Bauer 0-1-0-0. Spring Valley: Ducklow 11-21-1-168.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Durand: Ethan Hurlburt 2-21, Hartung 2-9. Spring Valley: Tyler Bowman 6-107, Rielly 5-61.
Menomonie 28, River Falls 6
RF;0;6;0;0;— 6
Menom;6;8;7;7;— 28
First quarter
M: Nick Haviland 6 run (kick failed), 6:22.
Second quarter
RF: Ethan Campbell 17 pass from Vito Massa (kick failed).
M: Brooks Brewer 8 run (Reed Styer run), 8:25.
Third Quarter
M: Haviland 2 run (Treysen Witt kick), 4:24.
Fourth Quarter
M: Noah Feddersen 36 pass from Reed Styer (Witt kick), 7:49.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): River Falls Cole Evavold 23-78, Gavin Kohel 6-27, Vito Massa 4-1, Jacob Otte 1-0. Menomonie: Brooks Brewer 10-73, Haviland 5-15, Parker Schultz 11-99, Jack Drout 8-38, Reed Styer 6-(-3).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): River Falls (10-22-1-202): Vito Massa 10-22-1-202. Menomonie (3-6-0-63): Styer 3-6-0-63.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): River Falls: Campbell 3-48, Evavold 2-7, Jordan Karras 2-44, Cade Myszewski 2-73, Nate Weick 1-30. Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 2-48, Schultz 1-15.
Elk Mound 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
CW;0;8;0;0;—8
EM;6;6;14;0;—26
First Quarter
EM: Avery Kaanta 19 run (kick failed).
Second Quarter
CW: Ashton Kummet 21 pass (Kummet run).
EM: Carson Steinhorst 39 run (conversion failed).
Third Quarter
EM: Cale Knutson 33 interception return (conversion good).
EM: Braedon Pederson 7 pass from Knutson (conversion failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Elk Mound (31-181): Kaanta 18-133, Steinhorst 6-57, Tate Anderson 1-2, Knutson 2-(-3). Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Carter Kummet 8-36, Brayden Mohr 6-33, Wylee Huset 1-15, Cade Johnson 7-6, Kummet 6-(-17).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elk Mound: Knutson 5-9-0-18. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Johnson 2-14-2-5, A. Kummet 1-2-1-21.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Elk Mound: Pederson 2-11, Steinhorst 1-6. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: A. Kummet 1-21, Ryan Smith 1-5
Somerset 26, Bloomer 14
Bloomer;8;6;0;0;—;14
Somerset;6;0;8;12;—26
First Quarter
S: Ethan Waskul 38 run (conversion failed).
B: Bowen Rothbauer 2 run (Connor Crane run).
Second Quarter
B: Marcus Harelstad 23 run (conversion failed).
Third Quarter
S: Jack Casey 3 run (Casey run).
Fourth Quarter
S: Gabe Allen 2 fumble return (conversion failed).
S: Rory Hoff 14 touchdown pass (conversion failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer (32-94): Harelstad 19-139, Jay Ryder 3-12, Rothbauer 1-2, Jack Strand 6-(-42). Somerset (45-69): Casey 20-87, Waskul 2-36, Hoff 3-(-27).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Bloomer: Strand 5-17-1-63. Somerset: Hoff 5-8-1-116.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Bloomer: Crane 2-32, Ryder 2-23, Evan Rogge 1-8. Somerset: Nick Tollakson 1-20, Dylan Leccia 1-8.
Baldwin-Woodville 17, Sparta 6
B-W;0;11;0;6;—17
Sparta;0;0;0;6—;6
Second Quarter
BW: Davis Paulson 44 field goal, 9:32.
BW: Cal Smith 2 run, (Sam Hush run), 3:10.
Fourth Quarter
BW: Keegan Ofstie 2 run, (run failed), 11:57.
S: Thomas Laufenberg 40 pass to Carson Kelly, 40 yd pass (kick failed), 1:30.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): B-W (46-185): Ofstie 26-114, Hush 5-29. Sparta (24-97): Kent 15-99.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): B-W (6-12-1-73): Larson 6-12-1-73. Sparta (2-8-1-54): Laufenberger 2-8-1-54.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): B-W: Masen Werner 2-46, Fritts 2-25 Sparta: Kelly 1-40
Pepin/Alma 42, Elmwood/Plum City 12
P/A;16;6;14;6;— 42
E/PC;0;6;0;6;— 12
First Quarter
P/A: Apollo Bergmann 46 pass from Evan Creighton (A. Bergmann pass from Creighton), 8:55.
P/A: Demetrius Bergmann 66 run (D, Bergmann pass from Drew Seifert), 2:33.
Second Quarter
E/PC: Blake Allen 1 run (run failed), 6:14.
P/A: D. Bergmann 4 run (pass failed), 2:13.
Third Quarter
P/A: D. Bergmann 10 run (A. Bergmann pass from Creighton), 8:14.
P/A: Riley Stiehl 3 run (pass failed), 3:40.
Fourth Quarter
P/A: Evan Olson 80 run (pass failed), 11:37.
E/PC: Ambrose Malles 2 run (run failed), 2:06.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Pepin/Alma (27-357): Olson 6-174, D. Bergmann 12-116, Stiehl 4-27, Afton Sterry 1-24, Jackson Riesgraf 2-9, Lawson Sterry 1-6, Evan Creighton 1-1. Elmwood/Plum City (60-260): Trevor Asher 23-94, Blake Allen 10-66, Ethan Rupakus 12-63, Luke Webb 9-24, Christian Martin 1-9, Masses 1-2, Frank Weix 4-2.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Pepin/Alma (2-3-0-75): Creighton 2-3-0-75. Elmwood/Plum City (1-7-1-10): Webb 1-7-1-9.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Pepin/Alma: A. Bergmann 1-46, Olson 1-29. Elmwood/Plum City: Trevor Asher 1-10.
Clear Lake 20, Cameron 6
Cameron;6;0;0;0;—;6
Clear Lake;8;6;0;6;—;20
First Quarter
CL: Tyler Sunday 9 run (Sunday run), 4:33.
CAM: Caden Anderson 76 pass from Tyson Lucas (pass failed), 0:36.
Second Quarter
CL: Hunter Pickard 2 run (run failed), 9:28.
Fourth Quarter
CL: Cashton Henck 5 run (pass failed), 5:43.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Clear Lake (47-189): Sunday 19-90, Henck 10-42, Pickard 12-38, Zach Aune 6-19. Cameron (22-50): Kobe Sevals 3-19, Lucas 4-12, Wyatt Warner 7-11, Cayden Gifford 4-5, Anderson 4-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Clear Lake: Aune 0-1-1-0. Cameron: Lucas 8-16-0-147, Anderson 1-1-0-18.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cameron: Anderson 3-105, Sevals 4-37, Caleb Gillett 1-13, Warner 1-10.