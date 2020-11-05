Nick Fasbender

Cadott's Nick Fasbender runs against the Boyceville defense on Friday, Oct. 30 in Cadott.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Note: Some conferences have elected to not keep track of standings and will not name a conference champion. These standings are provided for reader reference only and in some cases are not official.

Big Rivers

Team;Conf.;Overall

Hudson;4-1;5-1

Menomonie;3-1;4-1

River Falls;2-1;2-1

New Richmond;2-2;3-2

Chippewa Falls;2-3;3-3

Rice Lake;0-5;1-5

Note: River Falls is not technically a Big Rivers football member anymore, but is included in these standings because it is playing an entirely Big Rivers schedule due to the pandemic this fall. Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial and Superior have opted to play football in the spring.

Friday's Games

Hudson vs. Muskego at Sauk Prairie, 2 p.m.

Rice Lake at Wausau West, 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Conf.;Overall

Regis;5-0;5-0

Durand;5-1;5-1

Stanley-Boyd;4-2;4-2

Mondovi;4-2;4-2

Elk Mound;3-3;3-3

Osseo-Fairchild;1-5;1-5

Neillsville/Granton;1-5;1-5

Fall Creek;0-5;0-6

Friday's Games

Neillsville/Granton at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.

Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi, 7 p.m.

Elk Mound at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.

Cumberland at Durand, 7 p.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Conf.;Overall

Spring Valley;5-0;5-0

Boyceville;5-1;5-1

Turtle Lake;4-2;4-2

Glenwood City;3-2;3-2

Clear Lake;3-3;3-3

Cadott;2-4;2-4

Elmwood/Plum City;1-5;1-5

Colfax;0-6;0-6

Friday's Games

Colfax at Cadott, 7 p.m.

Glenwood City at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Rib Lake/Prentice, 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Team;Conf.;Overall

Blair-Taylor;4-0;5-0

Melrose-Mindoro;4-1;4-1

Whitehall;2-1;2-1

Pepin/Alma;3-2;3-2

Coch.-Fountain City;1-2;1-2

Indep./Gilmanton;1-3;1-3

Eleva-Strum;1-4;1-4

Augusta;0-3;0-4

Friday's Games

Cochrane-Fountain City at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.

Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.

Heart O' North

Team;Conf.;Overall

Cumberland;6-0;6-0

Northwestern;4-1;4-1

Spooner;4-2;4-2

Bloomer;3-3;3-3

Barron;2-3;2-3

Cameron;2-4;2-4

St. Croix Falls;2-4;2-4

Chetek-Weyerh.;0-6;0-6

Friday's Games

Cameron at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Falls at Spooner, 7 p.m.

Cumberland at Durand, 7 p.m.

Lakeland

Team;Conf.;Overall

Hurley;4-0;4-1

Lake Holc./Cornell;4-2;4-2

Grantsburg;3-1;3-2

Unity;3-2;3-2

Webster;3-3;3-3

Rib Lake/Prentice;1-2;1-2

Flambeau;1-4;1-4

Ladysmith;0-5;0-5

Friday's Games

Ladysmith at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.

Webster at Hurley, 7 p.m.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Unity, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Rib Lake/Prentice, 7 p.m.

Marawood

Team;Conf.;Overall

Edgar;3-0;6-0

Colby;2-0;4-0

Auburndale;1-0;1-0

Marathon;1-1;1-2

Athens;1-2;2-2

Abbotsford;1-2;2-2

Thorp;0-4;1-4

Friday's Games

Colby at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Edgar at Reedsville, 7 p.m.

Middle Border

Team;Conf.;Overall

Ellsworth;6-0;6-0

St. Croix Central;4-1;5-1

Somerset;3-2;3-2

Baldwin-Woodville;3-2;3-2

Osceola;1-4;2-4

Amery;1-4;1-4

Prescott;0-5;1-5

Friday's Games

Baldwin-Woodville at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Amery at Prescott, 7 p.m.

Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

8-Player

CWC West

Team;Conf.;Overall

Gilman;5-0;7-0

McDonell;4-1;4-3

Phillips;3-2;3-2

New Auburn;2-3;2-3

Alma Center Lincoln;1-4;2-4

Bruce;0-5;0-5

Thursday's Games

Gilman 53, McDonell 14

Friday's Games

Phillips at Auburndale, 7 p.m.