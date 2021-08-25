Football stock photo

Big Rivers

Team;Conference;Overall

Chippewa Falls;0-0;1-0

Menomonie;0-0;1-0

New Richmond;0-0;1-0

Rice Lake;0-0;1-0

EC Memorial;0-0;0-1

EC North;0-0;0-1

Superior;0-0;0-1

Hudson;0-0;0-1

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls at DC Everest, 7 p.m.

La Crosse Logan at North, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

La Crosse Central at Memorial, 7 p.m.

Hudson at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Menomonie at Holmen, 7 p.m.

Rice Lake at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

New Richmond at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Superior at Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Conference;Overall

Durand;0-0;1-0

Elk Mound;0-0;1-0

Mondovi;0-0;1-0

Regis;0-0;1-0

Stanley-Boyd;0-0;1-0

Fall Creek;0-0;0-1

Neillsville/Granton;0-0;0-1

Osseo-Fairchild;0-0;0-1

Friday's Games

Altoona at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.

Neillsville/Granton at Loyal, 7 p.m.

Marathon at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.

Prescott at Durand, 7 p.m.

Mondovi at Osceola, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bloomer at Regis, 7 p.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Conference;Overall

Boyceville;0-0;1-0

Clear Lake;0-0;1-0

Turtle Lake;0-0;1-0

Cadott;0-0;0-1

Colfax;0-0;0-1

Elmwood/Plum City;0-0;0-1

Glenwood City;0-0;0-1

Spring Valley;0-0;0-1

Friday's Games

Turtle Lake at Pacelli, 7 p.m.

Pittsville at Cadott, 7 p.m.

Elmwood/Plum City at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.

Glenwood City at Barron, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Webster, 7 p.m.

Boyceville at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.

Colfax at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Team;Conference;Overall

Augusta;0-0;1-0

Pepin/Alma;0-0;1-0

Whitehall;0-0;1-0

Blair-Taylor;0-0;0-1

Coch.-Fountain City;0-0;0-1

Eleva-Strum;0-0;0-1

Independence/Gilmanton;0-0;0-1

Melrose-Mindoro;0-0;0-1

Thursday's Games

Cochrane-Fountain City at Necedah, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bangor at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.

Arcadia at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Highland at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.

Elmwood/Plum City at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.

Colfax at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.

Heart O'North

Team;Conference;Overall

Barron;0-0;1-0

Cumberland;0-0;1-0

Northwestern;0-0;1-0

Bloomer;0-0;0-1

Cameron;0-0;0-1

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;0-0;0-1

St. Croix Falls;0-0;0-1

Spooner;0-0;0-1

Friday's Games

Rice Lake at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Glenwood City at Barron, 7 p.m.

Boyceville at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.

Ladysmith at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Hayward at Spooner, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Falls at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bloomer at Regis, 7 p.m.

Coulee

Team;Conference;Overall

Arcadia;0-0;1-0

Altoona;0-0;1-0

Aquinas;0-0;1-0

Black River Falls;0-0;0-1

G-E-T;0-0;0-1

Viroqua;0-0;0-1

Westby;0-0;0-1

Thursday's Games

Black River Falls at Wisconsin Dells, 6 p.m.

Friday's Games

Altoona at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.

Luther at Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Brookwood at Viroqua, 7 p.m.

Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg at Westby, 7 p.m.

Baldwin-Woodville at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 7 p.m.

Arcadia at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Lakeland

Team;Conference;Overall

Hurley;0-0;1-0

Flambeau;0-0;0-0

Lake Holcombe/Cornell;0-0;0-0

Unity;0-0;0-0

Grantsburg;0-0;0-1

Ladysmith;0-0;0-1

Rib Lake/Prentice;0-0;0-1

Webster;0-0;0-1

Friday's Games

Unity at Amery, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Webster, 7 p.m.

Northland Pines at Rib Lake/Prentice, 7 p.m.

Ladysmith at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Falls at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.

Hurley at Ashland, 7 p.m.

Middle Border

Team;Conference;Overall

Amery;0-0;1-0

Baldwin-Woodville;0-0;1-0

Ellsworth;0-0;1-0

Osceola;0-0;1-0

Prescott;0-0;1-0

Somerset,0-0;1-0

St. Croix Central;0-0;0-1

Friday's Games

Prescott at Durand, 7 p.m.

Mondovi at Osceola, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.

Baldwin-Woodville at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 7 p.m.

Unity at Amery, 7 p.m.

Ellsworth at West Salem, 7 p.m.

New Richmond at Somerset, 7 p.m.