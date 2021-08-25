Big Rivers
Team;Conference;Overall
Chippewa Falls;0-0;1-0
Menomonie;0-0;1-0
New Richmond;0-0;1-0
Rice Lake;0-0;1-0
EC Memorial;0-0;0-1
EC North;0-0;0-1
Superior;0-0;0-1
Hudson;0-0;0-1
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls at DC Everest, 7 p.m.
La Crosse Logan at North, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
La Crosse Central at Memorial, 7 p.m.
Hudson at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Menomonie at Holmen, 7 p.m.
Rice Lake at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
New Richmond at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Superior at Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conference;Overall
Durand;0-0;1-0
Elk Mound;0-0;1-0
Mondovi;0-0;1-0
Regis;0-0;1-0
Stanley-Boyd;0-0;1-0
Fall Creek;0-0;0-1
Neillsville/Granton;0-0;0-1
Osseo-Fairchild;0-0;0-1
Friday's Games
Altoona at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.
Neillsville/Granton at Loyal, 7 p.m.
Marathon at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.
Prescott at Durand, 7 p.m.
Mondovi at Osceola, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Bloomer at Regis, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conference;Overall
Boyceville;0-0;1-0
Clear Lake;0-0;1-0
Turtle Lake;0-0;1-0
Cadott;0-0;0-1
Colfax;0-0;0-1
Elmwood/Plum City;0-0;0-1
Glenwood City;0-0;0-1
Spring Valley;0-0;0-1
Friday's Games
Turtle Lake at Pacelli, 7 p.m.
Pittsville at Cadott, 7 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.
Glenwood City at Barron, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Webster, 7 p.m.
Boyceville at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conference;Overall
Augusta;0-0;1-0
Pepin/Alma;0-0;1-0
Whitehall;0-0;1-0
Blair-Taylor;0-0;0-1
Coch.-Fountain City;0-0;0-1
Eleva-Strum;0-0;0-1
Independence/Gilmanton;0-0;0-1
Melrose-Mindoro;0-0;0-1
Thursday's Games
Cochrane-Fountain City at Necedah, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Bangor at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.
Arcadia at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Highland at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.
Heart O'North
Team;Conference;Overall
Barron;0-0;1-0
Cumberland;0-0;1-0
Northwestern;0-0;1-0
Bloomer;0-0;0-1
Cameron;0-0;0-1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;0-0;0-1
St. Croix Falls;0-0;0-1
Spooner;0-0;0-1
Friday's Games
Rice Lake at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Glenwood City at Barron, 7 p.m.
Boyceville at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Ladysmith at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Hayward at Spooner, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Falls at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Bloomer at Regis, 7 p.m.
Coulee
Team;Conference;Overall
Arcadia;0-0;1-0
Altoona;0-0;1-0
Aquinas;0-0;1-0
Black River Falls;0-0;0-1
G-E-T;0-0;0-1
Viroqua;0-0;0-1
Westby;0-0;0-1
Thursday's Games
Black River Falls at Wisconsin Dells, 6 p.m.
Friday's Games
Altoona at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.
Luther at Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Brookwood at Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg at Westby, 7 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 7 p.m.
Arcadia at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conference;Overall
Hurley;0-0;1-0
Flambeau;0-0;0-0
Lake Holcombe/Cornell;0-0;0-0
Unity;0-0;0-0
Grantsburg;0-0;0-1
Ladysmith;0-0;0-1
Rib Lake/Prentice;0-0;0-1
Webster;0-0;0-1
Friday's Games
Unity at Amery, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Webster, 7 p.m.
Northland Pines at Rib Lake/Prentice, 7 p.m.
Ladysmith at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Falls at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.
Hurley at Ashland, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conference;Overall
Amery;0-0;1-0
Baldwin-Woodville;0-0;1-0
Ellsworth;0-0;1-0
Osceola;0-0;1-0
Prescott;0-0;1-0
Somerset,0-0;1-0
St. Croix Central;0-0;0-1
Friday's Games
Prescott at Durand, 7 p.m.
Mondovi at Osceola, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 7 p.m.
Unity at Amery, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at West Salem, 7 p.m.
New Richmond at Somerset, 7 p.m.