Durand at Stanley-Boyd football

Stanley-Boyd quarterback Carsen Hause scrambles during a game against Durand on Friday in Stanley.

 Staff photo by Spencer Flaten

Big Rivers

Team;Conference;Overall

Menomonie;1-0;3-0

New Richmond;1-0;3-0

Rice Lake;1-0;2-1

Superior;1-0;1-2

Chippewa Falls;0-1;2-1

Hudson;0-1;1-2

EC North;0-1;1-2

EC Memorial;0-1;0-3

Friday's Games

Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Menomonie, 7 p.m.

Superior at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Conference;Overall

Durand;1-0;3-0

Regis;1-0;3-0

Mondovi;1-0;2-1

Neillsvills/Granton;1-0;2-1

Stanley-Boyd;0-1;1-2

Elk Mound;0-1;1-2

Fall Creek;0-1;0-3

Osseo-Fairchild;0-1;0-3

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.

Neillsville/Granton at Durand, 7 p.m.

Mondovi at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.

Regis at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Conference;Overall

Boyceville;1-0;3-0

Clear Lake;1-0;2-1

Glenwood City;1-0;2-1

Spring Valley;1-0;2-1

Cadott;0-1;1-2

Colfax;0-1;1-2

Elmwood/Plum City;0-1;0-3

Turtle Lake;0-1;1-1

Friday's Games

Boyceville at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.

Cadott at Colfax, 7 p.m.

Elmwood/Plum City at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Team;Conference;Overall

Augusta;1-0;3-0

Blair-Taylor;1-0;2-1

Melrose-Mindoro;1-0;1-2

Pepin/Alma;1-0;2-0

Coch.-Fountain City;0-1;0-3

Eleva-Strum;0-1;0-3

Ind./Gilmanton;0-1;0-3

Whitehall;0-1;1-1

Friday's Games

Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta, 7 p.m.

Independence/Gilmanton at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.

Eleva-Strum at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.

Pepin/Alma at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Heart O' North

Team;Conference;Overall

Bloomer;1-0;1-2

Cameron;1-0;1-2

Cumberland;1-0;3-0

Northwestern;1-0;3-0

Barron;0-1;1-2

Chetek-Weyer.;0-1;0-3

St. Croix Falls;0-1;0-3

Spooner;0-1;1-2

Friday's Games

Cameron at Bloomer, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.

Spooner at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Barron at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Lakeland

Team;Conference;Overall

Hurley;1-0;3-0

Unity;1-0;2-0

Webster;1-0;2-1

Grantsburg;0-1;1-2

Ladysmith;0-1;0-3

Rib Lake/Prentice;0-1;0-2

Friday's Games

Ladysmith at Hurley, 7 p.m.

Webster at Unity, 7 p.m.

Grantsburg at Marshfield, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Rib Lake/Prentice, 7 p.m.

Middle Border

Team;Conference;Overall

Ellsworth;1-0;3-0

Osceola;1-0;3-0

Prescott;1-0;2-1

Amery;0-1;1-2

Baldwin-Woodville;0-1;2-1

St. Croix Central;0-1;1-2

Somerset;0-1;1-2

Friday's Games

Baldwin-Woodville at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Amery at Osceola, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Prescott, 7 p.m.

Coulee

Team;Conference;Overall

Aquinas;1-0;3-0

Arcadia;1-0;2-0

Black River Falls;1-0;1-2

Westby;1-0;2-1

Altoona;0-1;2-1

G-E-T;0-1;0-3

Viroqua;0-1;0-3

Thursday's Games

Black River Falls at Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Westby at Arcadia, 7 p.m.

Viroqua at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 7 p.m.

8-Man

CWC West

Team;Conference;Overall

Alma Center Lincoln;0-0;1-2

Bruce;0-0;0-3

Gilman;0-0;2-0

McDonell;0-0;2-0

New Auburn;0-0;0-1

Phillips;0-0;2-0

Friday's Games

McDonell at Port Edwards, 4 p.m.

Gilman at Bowler/Gresham, 7 p.m.

Marion/Tigerton at New Auburn, 7 p.m.

Phillips at Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Rogue Independent

Team;Conference;Overall

Thorp;2-0;2-0

Athens;1-0;2-0

Owen-Withee;1-1;1-1

Cornell;0-0;0-2

Almond-Bancroft;0-1;0-2

Lake Holcombe;0-2;0-2

Friday's Games

Luck at Thorp, 7 p.m.

Flambeau at Lake Holcombe, 7 p.m.

Clayton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Almond-Bancroft at Athens, 7 p.m.