Big Rivers
Team;Conference;Overall
Menomonie;1-0;3-0
New Richmond;1-0;3-0
Rice Lake;1-0;2-1
Superior;1-0;1-2
Chippewa Falls;0-1;2-1
Hudson;0-1;1-2
EC North;0-1;1-2
EC Memorial;0-1;0-3
Friday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Superior at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conference;Overall
Durand;1-0;3-0
Regis;1-0;3-0
Mondovi;1-0;2-1
Neillsvills/Granton;1-0;2-1
Stanley-Boyd;0-1;1-2
Elk Mound;0-1;1-2
Fall Creek;0-1;0-3
Osseo-Fairchild;0-1;0-3
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.
Neillsville/Granton at Durand, 7 p.m.
Mondovi at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.
Regis at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conference;Overall
Boyceville;1-0;3-0
Clear Lake;1-0;2-1
Glenwood City;1-0;2-1
Spring Valley;1-0;2-1
Cadott;0-1;1-2
Colfax;0-1;1-2
Elmwood/Plum City;0-1;0-3
Turtle Lake;0-1;1-1
Friday's Games
Boyceville at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Cadott at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conference;Overall
Augusta;1-0;3-0
Blair-Taylor;1-0;2-1
Melrose-Mindoro;1-0;1-2
Pepin/Alma;1-0;2-0
Coch.-Fountain City;0-1;0-3
Eleva-Strum;0-1;0-3
Ind./Gilmanton;0-1;0-3
Whitehall;0-1;1-1
Friday's Games
Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta, 7 p.m.
Independence/Gilmanton at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.
Eleva-Strum at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.
Pepin/Alma at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Heart O' North
Team;Conference;Overall
Bloomer;1-0;1-2
Cameron;1-0;1-2
Cumberland;1-0;3-0
Northwestern;1-0;3-0
Barron;0-1;1-2
Chetek-Weyer.;0-1;0-3
St. Croix Falls;0-1;0-3
Spooner;0-1;1-2
Friday's Games
Cameron at Bloomer, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.
Spooner at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Barron at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conference;Overall
Hurley;1-0;3-0
Unity;1-0;2-0
Webster;1-0;2-1
Grantsburg;0-1;1-2
Ladysmith;0-1;0-3
Rib Lake/Prentice;0-1;0-2
Friday's Games
Ladysmith at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Webster at Unity, 7 p.m.
Grantsburg at Marshfield, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Rib Lake/Prentice, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conference;Overall
Ellsworth;1-0;3-0
Osceola;1-0;3-0
Prescott;1-0;2-1
Amery;0-1;1-2
Baldwin-Woodville;0-1;2-1
St. Croix Central;0-1;1-2
Somerset;0-1;1-2
Friday's Games
Baldwin-Woodville at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Amery at Osceola, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Coulee
Team;Conference;Overall
Aquinas;1-0;3-0
Arcadia;1-0;2-0
Black River Falls;1-0;1-2
Westby;1-0;2-1
Altoona;0-1;2-1
G-E-T;0-1;0-3
Viroqua;0-1;0-3
Thursday's Games
Black River Falls at Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baldwin-Woodville at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Westby at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
Viroqua at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 7 p.m.
8-Man
CWC West
Team;Conference;Overall
Alma Center Lincoln;0-0;1-2
Bruce;0-0;0-3
Gilman;0-0;2-0
McDonell;0-0;2-0
New Auburn;0-0;0-1
Phillips;0-0;2-0
Friday's Games
McDonell at Port Edwards, 4 p.m.
Gilman at Bowler/Gresham, 7 p.m.
Marion/Tigerton at New Auburn, 7 p.m.
Phillips at Greenwood, 7 p.m.
Rogue Independent
Team;Conference;Overall
Thorp;2-0;2-0
Athens;1-0;2-0
Owen-Withee;1-1;1-1
Cornell;0-0;0-2
Almond-Bancroft;0-1;0-2
Lake Holcombe;0-2;0-2
Friday's Games
Luck at Thorp, 7 p.m.
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe, 7 p.m.
Clayton at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Almond-Bancroft at Athens, 7 p.m.