Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
River Falls;5-1;7-1
Hudson;5-1;7-1
Chippewa Falls;4-2;6-2
New Richmond;4-2;6-2
EC North;2-4;2-6
Menomonie;2-4;2-6
Superior;1-5;1-7
EC Memorial;1-5;3-5
Friday's Games
EC Memorial at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
River Falls at EC North, 7 p.m.
Superior at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
New Richmond at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conf.;Overall
Regis;6-0;8-0
Mondovi;5-1;7-1
Fall Creek;4-2;6-2
Durand-Ark.;4-2;5-3
Stanley-Boyd;2-4;3-5
Neills./Granton;2-4;3-5
Elk Mound;1-5;1-7
Osseo-Fairchild;0-6;0-8
Thursday's Games
Neillsville/Granton at Regis, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Durand-Arkansaw at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.
Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conf.;Overall
Spring Valley;6-0;7-1
Elmwood/Plum City;5-1;6-2
Boyceville;4-2;6-2
Cadott;4-2;6-2
Turtle Lake;3-3;4-4
Glenwood City;2-4;4-4
Clear Lake;0-6;2-6
Colfax;0-6;1-7
Friday's Games
Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Boyceville at Cadott, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Pepin/Alma;6-0;8-0
Blair-Taylor;5-1;5-3
Coch.-Fountain City;5-1;7-1
Augusta;3-3;4-4
Melrose-Mindoro;2-4;2-6
Whitehall;2-4;2-6
Ind./Gilmanton;1-5;1-7
Eleva-Strum;0-6;1-7
Friday's Games
Pepin/Alma at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.
Eleva-Strum at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.
Independence/Gilmanton at Augusta, 7 p.m.
Melrose-Mindoro at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Coulee
Team;Conf.;Overall
Aquinas;6-0;8-0
West Salem;6-0;7-1
G-E-T;4-2;4-4
Altoona;3-3;4-4
Westby;3-3;5-3
Arcadia;2-4;3-5
Black River Falls;0-6;1-7
Viroqua;0-6;1-7
Friday's Games
Altoona at Westby, 7 p.m.
West Salem at Aquinas, 7 p.m.
G-E-T at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
Viroqua at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.
Heart O' North
Team;Conf.;Overall
Northwestern;6-0;8-0
St. Croix Falls;6-1;8-1
Cameron;4-2;4-4
Cumberland;4-2;5-3
Bloomer;3-3;3-5
Spooner;1-5;3-5
Chetek-Weyer.;1-5;1-7
Barron;0-7;0-9
Friday's Games
Northwestern at Bloomer, 7 p.m.
Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.
Cameron at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Barron forfeits to St. Croix Falls
Middle Border
Team;Conf.;Overall
Ellsworth;6-0;7-1
Rice Lake;4-2;6-2
Baldwin-Wood.;4-2;5-2
St. Croix Central;4-2;6-2
Somerset;2-4;3-5
Amery;2-4;2-6
Prescott;1-5;2-6
Osceola;1-5;2-6
Lakeland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Grantsburg;5-0;6-2
Unity;4-1;6-2
Ladysmith;3-2;5-2
Hurley;2-3;4-4
Webster;1-3;1-7
Rib Lake/Prentice;0-5;0-8
Friday's Games
Ladysmith at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.
Webster at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Rib Lake/Prentice at Unity, 7 p.m.
CWC East
Team;Conf.;Overall
Owen-Withee;4-0;7-0
Thorp;4-0;7-0
Gilman;2-2;5-2
Athens;2-2;5-2
Greenwood;0-4;1-6
Alma Center Linc.;0-4;2-5
Thursday's Games
Thorp at Owen-Withee, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Athens at Gilman, 7 p.m.
Greenwood at Alma Center Lincoln, 7 p.m.
CWC West
Team;Conf.;Overall
McDonell;4-0;5-2
Bruce;3-1;4-3
Prairie Farm;3-1;4-3
Cornell;1-3;1-6
Lake Holcombe;1-3;1-6
New Auburn;0-4;0-7
Thursday's Games
Prairie Farm at McDonell, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Bruce at New Auburn, 7 p.m.
South Shore at Cornell, 7 p.m.