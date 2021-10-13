Westby at Altoona football

Altoona's Zavondre Cole runs with the ball during a game against Westby on Friday in Altoona.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Big Rivers

Team;Conference;Overall

Menomonie;5-1;7-1

Rice Lake;5-1;6-2

Chippewa Falls;4-2;6-2

New Richmond;4-2;6-2

Hudson;4-2;5-3

EC Memorial;1-5;1-7

Superior;1-5;1-7

EC North;0-6;1-7

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.

Superior at Menomonie, 7 p.m.

Rice Lake at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Conference;Overall

Regis;6-0;8-0

Durand;5-1;7-1

Mondovi;4-2;5-3

Stanley-Boyd;3-3;5-3

Fall Creek;3-3;3-5

Neillsville/Granton;2-4;3-5

Elk Mound;1-5;2-6

Osseo-Fairchild;0-6;0-8

Thursday's Games

Neillsville/Granton at Regis, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fall Creek at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.

Stanley-Boyd at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.

Mondovi at Durand, 7 p.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Conference;Overall

Spring Valley;6-0;7-1

Boyceville;4-2;6-2

Elmwood/Plum City;4-2;4-4

Cadott;3-3;5-4

Turtle Lake;3-3;4-3

Glenwood City;3-3;4-4

Clear Lake;1-5;2-6

Colfax;0-6;1-7

Friday's Games

Boyceville at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.

Colfax at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.

Turtle Lake at Elmwood/Plum CIty, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Cadott, 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Team;Conference;Overall

Augusta;6-0;8-0

Pepin/Alma;5-1;6-1

Melrose-Mindoro;5-1;5-3

Whitehall;3-3;4-3

Blair-Taylor;2-4;3-5

Coch.-Fountain City;2-4;2-6

Eleva-Strum;1-5;1-7

Independence/Gilmanton;0-6;0-8

Friday's Games

Pepin/Alma at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.

Eleva-Strum at Augusta, 7 p.m.

Cochrane-Fountain City at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.

Independence/Gilmanton at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Heart O'North

Team;Conference;Overall

Cumberland;6-0;8-0

Northwestern;6-0;8-0

St. Croix Falls;4-2;4-4

Spooner;3-3;4-4

Bloomer;3-3;3-5

Barron;1-5;2-6

Cameron;1-5;1-7

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;0-6;0-8

Friday's Games

Spooner at Bloomer, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Falls at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Barron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.

Cumberland at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Coulee

Team;Conference;Overall

Aquinas;6-0;8-0

Arcadia;5-1;6-1

Westby;4-2;5-3

Altoona;3-3;5-3

Black River Falls;2-4;2-6

G-E-T;1-5;1-7

Viroqua;0-6;0-8

Friday's Games

Altoona at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Westby, 7 p.m.

Viroqua at Arcadia, 7 p.m.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Lakeland

Team;Conference;Overall

Hurley;6-0;9-0

Unity;5-1;7-1

Grantsburg;5-1;7-3

Webster;3-3;5-4

Rib Lake/Prentice;2-4;2-7

Ladysmith;2-4;2-8

Friday's Games

Grantsburg at Unity, 7 p.m.

Ladysmith at Rib Lake/Prentice, 7 p.m.

Hurley at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Middle Border

Team;Conference;Overall

Ellsworth;6-0;7-0

Osceola;5-1;7-1

Prescott;4-2;6-3

Baldwin-Woodville;2-4;4-4

St. Croix Central;2-4;3-5

Amery;1-5;2-6

Somerset;1-5;2-6

Friday's Games

St. Croix Central at Westby, 7 p.m.

Amery at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.

Prescott at Osceola, 7 p.m.

CWC-West

Team;Conference;Overall

Gilman;4-0;7-0

McDonell;3-1;7-1

Phillips;3-1;5-2

New Auburn;1-3;2-4

Bruce;1-3;1-6

Alma Center Lincoln;0-4;1-6

Thursday's Games

Phillips at Bruce, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Gilman at McDonell, 7 p.m.

Alma Center Lincoln at New Auburn, 7 p.m.

Rogue Independent

Team;Conference;Overall

Athens;4-0;9-0

Thorp;4-0;7-1

Owen-Withee;3-3;3-4

Almond-Bancroft;2-3;3-4

Cornell;0-3;1-6

Lake Holcombe;0-4;1-6

Friday's Games

Athens at Thorp, 7 p.m.

Lake Holcombe at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Almond-Bancroft at Owen-Withee, 7 p.m.

Playoff picture

Local schools

Made playoffs (4 or more conference wins): Augusta, Boyceville, Chippewa Falls, Cumberland, Durand, Elmwood/Plum City, Hudson, Menomonie, Mondovi, New Richmond, Regis, Rice Lake, Spring Valley

Need one more win to be eligible: Altoona, Bloomer, Cadott, Fall Creek, Glenwood City, Stanley-Boyd, Whitehall