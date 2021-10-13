Big Rivers
Team;Conference;Overall
Menomonie;5-1;7-1
Rice Lake;5-1;6-2
Chippewa Falls;4-2;6-2
New Richmond;4-2;6-2
Hudson;4-2;5-3
EC Memorial;1-5;1-7
Superior;1-5;1-7
EC North;0-6;1-7
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.
Superior at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Rice Lake at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conference;Overall
Regis;6-0;8-0
Durand;5-1;7-1
Mondovi;4-2;5-3
Stanley-Boyd;3-3;5-3
Fall Creek;3-3;3-5
Neillsville/Granton;2-4;3-5
Elk Mound;1-5;2-6
Osseo-Fairchild;0-6;0-8
Thursday's Games
Neillsville/Granton at Regis, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Fall Creek at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.
Stanley-Boyd at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Mondovi at Durand, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conference;Overall
Spring Valley;6-0;7-1
Boyceville;4-2;6-2
Elmwood/Plum City;4-2;4-4
Cadott;3-3;5-4
Turtle Lake;3-3;4-3
Glenwood City;3-3;4-4
Clear Lake;1-5;2-6
Colfax;0-6;1-7
Friday's Games
Boyceville at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake at Elmwood/Plum CIty, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Cadott, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conference;Overall
Augusta;6-0;8-0
Pepin/Alma;5-1;6-1
Melrose-Mindoro;5-1;5-3
Whitehall;3-3;4-3
Blair-Taylor;2-4;3-5
Coch.-Fountain City;2-4;2-6
Eleva-Strum;1-5;1-7
Independence/Gilmanton;0-6;0-8
Friday's Games
Pepin/Alma at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.
Eleva-Strum at Augusta, 7 p.m.
Cochrane-Fountain City at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.
Independence/Gilmanton at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Heart O'North
Team;Conference;Overall
Cumberland;6-0;8-0
Northwestern;6-0;8-0
St. Croix Falls;4-2;4-4
Spooner;3-3;4-4
Bloomer;3-3;3-5
Barron;1-5;2-6
Cameron;1-5;1-7
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;0-6;0-8
Friday's Games
Spooner at Bloomer, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Falls at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Barron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Coulee
Team;Conference;Overall
Aquinas;6-0;8-0
Arcadia;5-1;6-1
Westby;4-2;5-3
Altoona;3-3;5-3
Black River Falls;2-4;2-6
G-E-T;1-5;1-7
Viroqua;0-6;0-8
Friday's Games
Altoona at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Westby, 7 p.m.
Viroqua at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conference;Overall
Hurley;6-0;9-0
Unity;5-1;7-1
Grantsburg;5-1;7-3
Webster;3-3;5-4
Rib Lake/Prentice;2-4;2-7
Ladysmith;2-4;2-8
Friday's Games
Grantsburg at Unity, 7 p.m.
Ladysmith at Rib Lake/Prentice, 7 p.m.
Hurley at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conference;Overall
Ellsworth;6-0;7-0
Osceola;5-1;7-1
Prescott;4-2;6-3
Baldwin-Woodville;2-4;4-4
St. Croix Central;2-4;3-5
Amery;1-5;2-6
Somerset;1-5;2-6
Friday's Games
St. Croix Central at Westby, 7 p.m.
Amery at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
Prescott at Osceola, 7 p.m.
CWC-West
Team;Conference;Overall
Gilman;4-0;7-0
McDonell;3-1;7-1
Phillips;3-1;5-2
New Auburn;1-3;2-4
Bruce;1-3;1-6
Alma Center Lincoln;0-4;1-6
Thursday's Games
Phillips at Bruce, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Gilman at McDonell, 7 p.m.
Alma Center Lincoln at New Auburn, 7 p.m.
Rogue Independent
Team;Conference;Overall
Athens;4-0;9-0
Thorp;4-0;7-1
Owen-Withee;3-3;3-4
Almond-Bancroft;2-3;3-4
Cornell;0-3;1-6
Lake Holcombe;0-4;1-6
Friday's Games
Athens at Thorp, 7 p.m.
Lake Holcombe at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Almond-Bancroft at Owen-Withee, 7 p.m.
Playoff picture
Local schools
Made playoffs (4 or more conference wins): Augusta, Boyceville, Chippewa Falls, Cumberland, Durand, Elmwood/Plum City, Hudson, Menomonie, Mondovi, New Richmond, Regis, Rice Lake, Spring Valley
Need one more win to be eligible: Altoona, Bloomer, Cadott, Fall Creek, Glenwood City, Stanley-Boyd, Whitehall