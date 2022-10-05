Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
River Falls;4-1;6-1
Hudson;4-1;6-1
Chippewa Falls;3-2;5-2
New Richmond;3-2;5-2
EC North;2-3;2-5
Menomonie;2-3;2-5
EC Memorial;1-4;3-4
Superior;1-4;1-6
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Eau Claire North at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Menomonie at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Superior, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conf.;Overall
Mondovi;4-1;6-1
Regis;5-0;7-0
Durand-Arkansaw;4-1;5-2
Fall Creek;3-2;5-2
Stanley-Boyd;2-3;2-5
Neillsville/Granton;1-4;2-5
Elk Mound;1-4;1-6
Osseo-Fairchild;0-5;0-7
Thursday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Regis, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Fall Creek at Durand-Arkansaw, 7 p.m.
Mondovi at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Neillsville/Granton at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conf.;Overall
Spring Valley;5-0;6-1
Cadott;4-1;6-1
Elmwood/Plum City;4-1;5-2
Boyceville;3-2;5-2
Turtle Lake;3-2;4-3
Glenwood City;1-4;3-4
Clear Lake;0-5;2-5
Colfax;0-5;1-6
Friday's Games
Cadott at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.
Glenwood City at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Coch.-Fountain City;5-0;7-0
Pepin/Alma;5-0;7-0
Blair-Taylor;4-1;4-3
Augusta;2-3;3-4
Melrose-Mindoro;2-3;2-5
Independence/Gilm.;1-4;1-6
Whitehall;1-4;1-6
Eleva-Strum;0-5;1-6
Friday's Games
Augusta at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.
Blair-Taylor at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.
Whitehall at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.
Melrose-Mindoro at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.
Heart O' North
Team;Conf.;Overall
Northwestern;5-0;7-0
Cumberland;4-1;5-2
St. Croix Falls;4-1;6-1
Cameron;3-2;3-4
Bloomer;2-3;2-5
Spooner;1-4;3-4
Chetek-Weyer.;1-4;1-6
Barron;0-5;0-7
Friday's Games
Bloomer at Spooner, 7 p.m.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Barron at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.
Coulee
Team;Conf.;Overall
Aquinas;5-0;7-0
West Salem;5-0;6-1
Westby;3-2;5-2
G-E-T;3-2;3-4
Altoona;2-3;3-4
Arcadia;2-3;3-4
Black River Falls;0-5;1-6
Viroqua;0-5;1-6
Friday's Games
Arcadia at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Aquinas at Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Black River Falls at West Salem, 7 p.m.
Westby at G-E-T, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conf.;Overall
Ellsworth;5-0;6-1
Baldwin-Woodville;4-1;5-1
Rice Lake;3-2;5-2
St. Croix Central;3-2;5-2
Somerset;2-3;3-4
Prescott;1-4;2-5
Osceola;1-4;2-5
Amery;1-4;1-6
Friday's Games
Rice Lake at Osceola, 7 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Amery at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Grantsburg;4-1;5-2
Ladysmith;3-1;6-1
Unity;3-1;5-2
Hurley;2-2;4-3
Webster;1-3;1-6
Rib Lake/Prentice;0-5;0-7
Friday's Games
Assumption at Webster, 5 p.m.
Ladysmith at Unity, 7 p.m.
Grantsburg at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Kingdom Prep Lutheran at Rib Lake/Prentice, 7 p.m.
CWC East
Team;Conf.;Overall
Owen-Withee;3-0;6-0
Thorp;3-0;6-0
Gilman;2-1;5-1
Athens;1-2;4-2
Alma Center Lincoln;0-3;2-4
Greenwood;0-3;1-5
Friday's Games
Gilman at Thorp, 7 p.m.
Alma Center Lincoln at Owen-Withee, 7 p.m.
Athens at Greenwood, 7 p.m.
CWC West
Team;Conf.;Overall
McDonell;3-0;4-2
Prairie Farm;3-0;4-2
Bruce;2-1;3-3
Lake Holcombe;1-2;1-5
Cornell;0-3;0-6
New Auburn;0-3;0-6
Friday's Games
McDonell at Lake Holcombe, 7 p.m.
Cornell at New Auburn, 7 p.m.
Prairie Farm at Bruce, 7 p.m.