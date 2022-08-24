Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
Chippewa Falls;0-0;1-0
EC Memorial;0-0;1-0
Hudson;0-0;1-0
New Richmond;0-0;1-0
River Falls;0-0;1-0
EC North;0-0;0-1
Menomonie;0-0;0-1
Superior;0-0;0-1
Thursday's Games
D.C. Everest at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Onalaska at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Stevens Point at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Holmen at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Eau Claire North at La Crosse Logan, 7 p.m.
Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Central, 7 p.m.
Rice Lake at Superior, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conf.;Overall
Durand-Arkansaw;0-0;1-0
Fall Creek;0-0;1-0
Mondovi;0-0;1-0
Regis;0-0;1-0
Elk Mound;0-0;0-1
Neillsville/Granton;0-0;0-1
Osseo-Fairchild;0-0;0-1
Stanley-Boyd;0-0;0-1
Thursday's Games
Loyal at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Osseo-Fairchild at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Fall Creek at Augusta, 7 p.m.
Regis at Bloomer, 7 p.m.
Stanley-Boyd at Marathon, 7 p.m.
Durand-Arkansaw at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Osceola at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conf.;Overall
Boyceville;0-0;1-0
Cadott;0-0;1-0
Clear Lake;0-0;1-0
Colfax;0-0;1-0
Glenwood City;0-0;1-0
Turtle Lake;0-0;1-0
Elmwood/Plum City;0-0;0-1
Spring Valley;0-0;0-1
Thursday's Games
Pittsville at Cadott, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cameron at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Blair-Taylor at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.
Eleva-Strum at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Barron at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Bangor at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.
Webster at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Augusta;0-0;1-0
Coch.-Fountain City;0-0;1-0
Pepin/Alma;0-0;1-0
Blair-Taylor;0-0;1-0
Eleva-Strum;0-0;0-1
Independce/Gilm.;0-0;0-1
Melrose-Mindoro;0-0;0-1
Whitehall;0-0;0-1
Friday's Games
Pepin/Alma at Assumption, 6 p.m.
Fall Creek at Augusta, 7 p.m.
Blair-Taylor at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.
Eleva-Strum at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Whitehall at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
Fall River at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.
Independence/Gilmanton at Cashton, 7 p.m.
Melrose-Mindoro at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Heart O' North
Team;Conf.;Overall
Cumberland;0-0;1-0
Northwestern;0-0;1-0
St. Croix Falls;0-0;1-0
Spooner;0-0;1-0
Barron;0-0;0-1
Bloomer;0-0;0-1
Cameron;0-0;0-1
Chetek-Weyer.;0-0;0-1
Friday's Games
Cameron at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.
Regis at Bloomer, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.
Barron at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Grantsburg at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Spooner at Hayward, 7 p.m.
Coulee
Team;Conf.;Overall
Aquinas;0-0;1-0
Black River Falls;0-0;1-0
Westby;0-0;1-0
Altoona;0-0;0-1
Arcadia;0-0;0-1
G-E-T;0-0;0-1
Viroqua;0-0;0-1
West Salem;0-0;0-1
Friday's Games
Osseo-Fairchild at Altoona, 7 p.m.
G-E-T at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
Viroqua at Brookwood, 7 p.m.
Tomah at West Salem, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.
Whitehall at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
Westby at Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg, 7 p.m.
Aquinas at Luther, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conf.;Overall
Ellsworth;0-0;1-0
Osceola;0-0;1-0
Rice Lake;0-0;1-0
St. Croix Central;0-0;1-0
Somerset;0-0;1-0
Baldwin-Woodville;0-0;0-0
Amery;0-0;0-1
Prescott;0-0;0-1
Friday's Games
Rice Lake at Superior, 7 p.m.
G-E-T at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
Durand-Arkansaw at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Amery at Unity, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Osceola at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Grantsburg;0-0;1-0
Hurley;0-0;1-0
Ladysmith;0-0;1-0
Rib Lake/Prentice;0-0;0-1
Unity;0-0;0-1
Webster;0-0;0-1
Friday's Games
Cumberland at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.
Amery at Unity, 7 p.m.
Auburndale at Rib Lake/Prentice, 7 p.m.
Grantsburg at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.
Ashland at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Webster at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
CWC East
Team;Conf.;Overall
Alma Center Lincoln;0-0;0-0
Athens;0-0;0-0
Gilman;0-0;0-0
Greenwood;0-0;0-0
Owen-Withee;0-0;0-0
Thorp;0-0;0-0
Thursday's Games
Alma Center Lincoln at Bruce, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Thorp at Prairie Farm, 7 p.m.
McDonell at Greenwood, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Athens, 7 p.m.
Gilman at Lake Holcombe, 7 p.m.
Owen-Withee at New Auburn, 7 p.m.
CWC West
Team;Conf.;Overall
Bruce;0-0;0-0
Cornell;0-0;0-0
Lake Holcombe;0-0;0-0
McDonell;0-0;0-0
New Auburn;0-0;0-0
Prairie Farm;0-0;0-0
Thursday's Games
Alma Center Lincoln at Bruce, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Thorp at Prairie Farm, 7 p.m.
McDonell at Greenwood, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Athens, 7 p.m.
Gilman at Lake Holcombe, 7 p.m.
Owen-Withee at New Auburn, 7 p.m.