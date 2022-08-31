Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
Chippewa Falls;0-0;2-0
EC Memorial;0-0;2-0
Hudson;0-0;2-0
New Richmond;0-0;2-0
River Falls;0-0;2-0
EC North;0-0;0-2
Menomonie;0-0;0-2
Superior;0-0;0-2
Friday's Games
Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Menomonie at Superior, 7 p.m.
New Richmond at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conf.;Overall
Fall Creek;0-0;2-0
Mondovi;0-0;2-0
Regis;0-0;2-0
Durand-Arkansaw;0-0;1-1
Neillsville/Granton;0-0;1-1
Stanley-Boyd;0-0;1-1
Elk Mound;0-0;0-2
Osseo-Fairchild;0-0;0-2
Thursday's Games
Neillsville/Granton at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Regis at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Durand-Arkansaw, 7 p.m.
Mondovi at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conf.;Overall
Boyceville;0-0;2-0
Cadott;0-0;2-0
Clear Lake;0-0;2-0
Glenwood City;0-0;2-0
Colfax;0-0;1-1
Elmwood/Plum City;0-0;1-1
Spring Valley;0-0;1-1
Turtle Lake;0-0;1-1
Friday's Games
Spring Valley at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Cadott, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Glenwood City at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Coch.-Fountain City;0-0;2-0
Pepin/Alma;0-0;2-0
Augusta;0-0;1-1
Eleva-Strum;0-0;1-1
Blair-Taylor;0-0;0-2
Independence/Gilm.;0-0;0-2
Melrose-Mindoro;0-0;0-2
Whitehall;0-0;0-2
Friday's Games
Whitehall at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.
Cochrane-Fountain City at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.
Blair-Taylor at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.
Heart O' North
Team;Conf.;Overall
Northwestern;0-0;2-0
St. Croix Falls;0-0;2-0
Spooner;0-0;2-0
Cumberland;0-0;1-1
Barron;0-0;0-2
Bloomer;0-0;0-2
Cameron;0-0;0-2
Chetek-Weyer.;0-0;0-2
Friday's Games
Barron at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Spooner, 7 p.m.
Bloomer at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.
Coulee
Team;Conf.;Overall
Aquinas;0-0;2-0
Westby;0-0;2-0
Altoona;0-0;1-1
Arcadia;0-0;1-1
Black River Falls;0-0;1-1
Viroqua;0-0;1-1
West Salem;0-0;1-1
G-E-T;0-0;0-2
Friday's Games
Black River Falls at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Aquinas at G-E-T, 7 p.m.
Arcadia at Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Westby at West Salem, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conf.;Overall
Rice Lake;0-0;2-0
St. Croix Central;0-0;2-0
Baldwin-Woodville;0-0;1-0
Ellsworth;0-0;1-1
Osceola;0-0;1-1
Prescott;0-0;1-1
Somerset;0-0;1-1
Amery;0-0;0-2
Friday's Games
Rice Lake at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at Amery, 7 p.m.
Osceola at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Hurley;0-0;2-0
Ladysmith;0-0;2-0
Grantsburg;0-0;1-1
Unity;0-0;1-1
Rib Lake/Prentice;0-0;0-2
Webster;0-0;0-2
Friday's Games
Abbotsford at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.
Hurley at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.
Unity at Rib Lake/Prentice, 7 p.m.
Kingdom Prep Lutheran at Webster, 7 p.m.
CWC East
Team;Conf.;Overall
Athens;0-0;1-0
Gilman;0-0;1-0
Owen-Withee;0-0;1-0
Thorp;0-0;1-0
Alma Center Lincoln;0-0;0-1
Greenwood;0-0;0-1
Friday's Games
Alma Center Lincoln at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Bruce at Gilman, 7 p.m.
Lake Holcombe at Athens, 7 p.m.
McDonell at Thorp, 7 p.m.
New Auburn at Greenwood, 7 p.m.
Prairie Farm at Owen-Withee, 7 p.m.
CWC West
Team;Conf.;Overall
Bruce;0-0;1-0
McDonell;0-0;1-0
Cornell;0-0;0-1
Lake Holcombe;0-0;0-1
New Auburn;0-0;0-1
Prairie Farm;0-0;0-1
Friday's Games
