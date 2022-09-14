Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
River Falls;2-0;4-0
Menomonie;2-0;2-2
EC Memorial;1-1;3-1
Hudson;1-1;3-1
New Richmond;1-1;3-1
EC North;1-1;1-3
Chippewa Falls;0-2;2-2
Superior;0-2;0-4
Friday's Games
Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Menomonie at Hudson, 7 p.m.
New Richmond at Superior, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conf.;Overall
Mondovi;2-0;4-0
Regis;2-0;4-0
Durand-Arkansaw;2-0;3-1
Neillsville/Granton;1-1;2-2
Fall Creek;1-1;3-1
Stanley-Boyd;0-2;1-3
Elk Mound;0-2;0-4
Osseo-Fairchild;0-2;0-4
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
Regis at Durand-Arkansaw, 7 p.m.
Neillsville/Granton at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.
Elk Mound at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conf.;Overall
Elmwood/Plum City;2-0;3-1
Spring Valley;2-0;3-1
Turtle Lake;2-0;3-1
Cadott;1-1;3-1
Boyceville;1-1;3-1
Clear Lake;0-2;2-2
Glenwood City;0-2;2-2
Colfax;0-2;1-3
Friday's Games
Elmwood/Plum City at Cadott, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Glenwood City at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Coch.-Fountain City;2-0;4-0
Pepin/Alma;2-0;4-0
Augusta;2-0;3-1
Blair-Taylor;2-0;2-2
Eleva-Strum;0-2;1-3
Independence/Gilm.;0-2;0-4
Melrose-Mindoro;0-2;0-4
Whitehall;0-2;0-4
Friday's Games
Augusta at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.
Eleva-Strum at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.
Cochrane-Fountain City at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.
Blair-Taylor at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Heart O' North
Team;Conf.;Overall
Northwestern;2-0;4-0
Cumberland;2-0;3-1
Cameron;2-0;2-2
St. Croix Falls;1-1;3-1
Chetek-Weyer.;1-1;1-3
Spooner;0-2;2-2
Barron;0-2;0-4
Bloomer;0-2;0-4
Friday's Games
Bloomer at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.
Barron at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Falls at Spooner, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Coulee
Team;Conf.;Overall
Aquinas;2-0;4-0
West Salem;2-0;3-1
Westby;1-1;3-1
Altoona;1-1;2-2
Arcadia;1-1;2-2
G-E-T;1-1;1-3
Black River Falls;0-2;1-3
Viroqua;0-2;1-3
Friday's Games
Altoona at West Salem, 7 p.m.
G-E-T at Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Aquinas at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.
Arcadia at Westby, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conf.;Overall
Rice Lake;2-0;4-0
Ellsworth;2-0;3-1
St. Croix Central;1-1;3-1
Baldwin-Woodville;1-1;2-1
Somerset;1-1;2-2
Prescott;1-1;2-2
Osceola;0-2;1-3
Amery;0-2;0-4
Friday's Games
Rice Lake at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Prescott at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Osceola at Amery, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Unity;1-0;3-1
Hurley;1-0;3-1
Ladysmith;0-1;3-1
Webster;1-0;1-3
Grantsburg;1-1;2-2
Rib Lake/Prentice;0-2;0-4
Friday's Games
Ladysmith at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Unity at Webster, 7 p.m.
Rib Lake/Prenctice at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.
CWC East
Team;Conf.;Overall
Athens;0-0;3-0
Gilman;0-0;3-0
Owen-Withee;0-0;3-0
Thorp;0-0;3-0
Alma Center Lincoln;0-0;2-1
Greenwood;0-0;1-2
Thursday's Games
Athens at Owen-Withee, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Alma Center Lincoln at Thorp, 7 p.m.
Greenwood at Gilman, 7 p.m.
CWC West
Team;Conf.;Overall
Bruce;0-0;1-2
McDonell;0-0;1-2
Prairie Farm;0-0;1-2
Cornell;0-0;0-3
Lake Holcombe;0-0;0-3
New Auburn;0-0;0-3
Friday's Games
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe, 7 p.m.
Prairie Farm at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Bruce at McDonell, 1 p.m.