Boyceville at Spring Valley football

Spring Valley's Jackson Stein runs through a hole during a game against Boyceville on Friday in Spring Valley.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Big Rivers

Team;Conference;Overall

New Richmond;2-0;4-0

Rice Lake;2-0;4-0

Chippewa Falls;1-1;3-1

Menomonie;1-1;3-1

Superior;1-1;1-3

EC North;0-2;1-3

EC Memorial;0-2;0-4

Friday's Games

New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

Eau Claire North at Menomonie, 7 p.m.

Rice Lake at Superior, 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Conference;Overall

Durand;2-0;4-0

Regis;2-0;4-0

Mondovi;2-0;3-1

Neillsville/Granton;1-1;2-2

Fall Creek;1-1;1-3

Stanley-Boyd;0-2;2-2

Elk Mound;0-2;1-3

Osseo-Fairchild;0-2;0-4

Thursday's Games

Durand at Regis, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fall Creek at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.

Osseo-Fairchild at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.

Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Conference;Overall

Spring Valley;2-0;3-1

Boyceville;1-1;3-1

Turtle Lake;1-1;2-1

Cadott;1-1;3-2

Clear Lake;1-1;2-2

Glenwood City;1-1;2-2

Elmwood/Plum City;1-1;1-3

Colfax;0-2;1-3

Friday's Games

Colfax at Boyceville, 7 p.m.

Elmwood/Plum City at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.

Glenwood City at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.

Turtle Lake at Cadott, 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Team;Conference;Overall

Augusta;2-0;4-0

Pepin/Alma;2-0;3-0

Blair-Taylor;2-0;3-1

Coch.-Fountain City;1-1;1-3

Melrose-Mindoro;1-1;1-3

Whitehall;0-2;1-2

Eleva-Strum;0-2;0-4

Independence/Gilmanton;0-2;0-4

Friday's Games

Eleva-Strum at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.

Cochrane-Fountain City at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.

Heart O'North

Team;Conference;Overall

Cumberland;2-0;4-0

Northwestern;2-0;4-0

Bloomer;2-0;2-2

Cameron;1-1;1-3

St. Croix Falls;1-1;1-3

Barron;0-2;1-3

Spooner;0-2;1-3

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;0-2;0-4

Friday's Games

Bloomer at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Cumberland at Barron, 7 p.m.

Spooner at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.

Coulee

Team;Conference;Overall

Aquinas;2-0;4-0

Arcadia;2-0;3-0

Altoona;1-1;3-1

Westby;1-1;2-2

Black River Falls;1-1;1-3

G-E-T;1-1;1-3

Viroqua;0-2;0-4

Friday's Games

Altoona at Viroqua, 7 p.m.

Arcadia at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Aquinas at Westby, 7 p.m.

Lakeland

Team;Conference;Overall

Hurley;2-0;4-0

Unity;2-0;3-0

Webster;1-1;2-2

Grantsburg;1-1;2-3

Rib Lake/Prentice;1-1;1-3

Ladysmith;0-2;0-4

Friday's Games

Pacelli at Unity, 7 p.m.

Grantsburg at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.

Hurley at Webster, 7 p.m.

RIb Lake/Prentice at Auburndale, 7 p.m.

Middle Border

Team;Conference;Overall

Osceola;2-0;4-0

Ellsworth;2-0;3-0

Prescott;2-0;3-1

Baldwin-Woodville;0-2;2-2

Amery;0-2;1-3

St. Croix Central;0-2;1-3

Somerset;0-2;1-3

Friday's Games

St. Croix Central at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Prescott at Amery, 7 p.m.

Osceola at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.

CWC-West

Team;Conference;Overall

Gilman;0-0;3-0

McDonell;0-0;3-0

Phillips;0-0;2-1

New Auburn;0-0;1-1

Alma Center Lincoln;0-0;1-2

Bruce;0-0;0-3

Friday's Games

Gilman at New Auburn, 7 p.m.

Alma Center Lincoln at Phillips, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Northwood/Solon Springs at McDonell, 1 p.m.

Rogue Independent

Team;Conference;Overall

Thorp;3-0;3-1

Athens;2-0;3-0

Cornell;0-0;0-3

Owen-Withee;1-2;1-2

Almond-Bancroft;0-2;0-3

Lake Holcombe;0-2;0-3

Friday's Games

Chequamegon at Athens, 7 p.m.

Thorp at Flambeau, 7 p.m.

Owen-Withee at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Lake Holcombe at Almond-Bancroft, 7 p.m.