Big Rivers
Team;Conference;Overall
New Richmond;2-0;4-0
Rice Lake;2-0;4-0
Chippewa Falls;1-1;3-1
Menomonie;1-1;3-1
Superior;1-1;1-3
EC North;0-2;1-3
EC Memorial;0-2;0-4
Friday's Games
New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Eau Claire North at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Rice Lake at Superior, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conference;Overall
Durand;2-0;4-0
Regis;2-0;4-0
Mondovi;2-0;3-1
Neillsville/Granton;1-1;2-2
Fall Creek;1-1;1-3
Stanley-Boyd;0-2;2-2
Elk Mound;0-2;1-3
Osseo-Fairchild;0-2;0-4
Thursday's Games
Durand at Regis, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Fall Creek at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.
Osseo-Fairchild at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conference;Overall
Spring Valley;2-0;3-1
Boyceville;1-1;3-1
Turtle Lake;1-1;2-1
Cadott;1-1;3-2
Clear Lake;1-1;2-2
Glenwood City;1-1;2-2
Elmwood/Plum City;1-1;1-3
Colfax;0-2;1-3
Friday's Games
Colfax at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Glenwood City at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake at Cadott, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conference;Overall
Augusta;2-0;4-0
Pepin/Alma;2-0;3-0
Blair-Taylor;2-0;3-1
Coch.-Fountain City;1-1;1-3
Melrose-Mindoro;1-1;1-3
Whitehall;0-2;1-2
Eleva-Strum;0-2;0-4
Independence/Gilmanton;0-2;0-4
Friday's Games
Eleva-Strum at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.
Cochrane-Fountain City at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.
Heart O'North
Team;Conference;Overall
Cumberland;2-0;4-0
Northwestern;2-0;4-0
Bloomer;2-0;2-2
Cameron;1-1;1-3
St. Croix Falls;1-1;1-3
Barron;0-2;1-3
Spooner;0-2;1-3
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;0-2;0-4
Friday's Games
Bloomer at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at Barron, 7 p.m.
Spooner at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.
Coulee
Team;Conference;Overall
Aquinas;2-0;4-0
Arcadia;2-0;3-0
Altoona;1-1;3-1
Westby;1-1;2-2
Black River Falls;1-1;1-3
G-E-T;1-1;1-3
Viroqua;0-2;0-4
Friday's Games
Altoona at Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Arcadia at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Aquinas at Westby, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conference;Overall
Hurley;2-0;4-0
Unity;2-0;3-0
Webster;1-1;2-2
Grantsburg;1-1;2-3
Rib Lake/Prentice;1-1;1-3
Ladysmith;0-2;0-4
Friday's Games
Pacelli at Unity, 7 p.m.
Grantsburg at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.
Hurley at Webster, 7 p.m.
RIb Lake/Prentice at Auburndale, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conference;Overall
Osceola;2-0;4-0
Ellsworth;2-0;3-0
Prescott;2-0;3-1
Baldwin-Woodville;0-2;2-2
Amery;0-2;1-3
St. Croix Central;0-2;1-3
Somerset;0-2;1-3
Friday's Games
St. Croix Central at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Prescott at Amery, 7 p.m.
Osceola at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
CWC-West
Team;Conference;Overall
Gilman;0-0;3-0
McDonell;0-0;3-0
Phillips;0-0;2-1
New Auburn;0-0;1-1
Alma Center Lincoln;0-0;1-2
Bruce;0-0;0-3
Friday's Games
Gilman at New Auburn, 7 p.m.
Alma Center Lincoln at Phillips, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Northwood/Solon Springs at McDonell, 1 p.m.
Rogue Independent
Team;Conference;Overall
Thorp;3-0;3-1
Athens;2-0;3-0
Cornell;0-0;0-3
Owen-Withee;1-2;1-2
Almond-Bancroft;0-2;0-3
Lake Holcombe;0-2;0-3
Friday's Games
Chequamegon at Athens, 7 p.m.
Thorp at Flambeau, 7 p.m.
Owen-Withee at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Lake Holcombe at Almond-Bancroft, 7 p.m.