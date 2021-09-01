Holmen at Chippewa Falls football

Big Rivers

Team;Conference;Overall

Chippewa Falls;0-0;2-0

Menomonie;0-0;2-0

EC North;0-0;1-1

Hudson;0-0;1-1

Rice Lake;0-0;1-1

EC Memorial;0-0;0-2

Superior;0-0;0-2

Friday's Games

Menomonie at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

Rice Lake at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Conference;Overall

Durand;0-0;2-0

Regis;0-0;2-0

Stanley-Boyd;0-0;2-0

Elk Mound;0-0;1-1

Mondovi;0-0;1-1

Neillsville/Granton;0-0;0-1

Fall Creek;0-0;0-2

Osseo-Fairchild;0-0;0-2

Thursday's Games

Elk Mound at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.

Regis at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fall Creek at Mondovi, 7 p.m.

Durand at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Conference;Overall

Boyceville;0-0;2-0

Turtle Lake;0-0;1-0

Cadott;0-0;1-1

Clear Lake;0-0;1-1

Colfax;0-0;1-1

Glenwood City;0-0;1-1

Spring Valley;0-0;1-1

Elmwood/Plum City;0-0;0-2

Friday's Games

Cadott at Boyceville, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Colfax, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.

Glenwood City at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Team;Conference;Overall

Augusta;0-0;2-0

Pepin/Alma;0-0;1-0

Whitehall;0-0;1-0

Blair-Taylor;0-0;1-1

Coch.-Fountain City;0-0;0-2

Eleva-Strum;0-0;0-2

Independence/Gilmanton;0-0;0-2

Melrose-Mindoro;0-0;0-2

Friday's Games

Cochrane-Fountain City at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.

Blair-Taylor at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.

Whitehall at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.

Heart O' North

Team;Conference;Overall

Cumberland;0-0;2-0

Northwestern;0-0;2-0

Barron;0-0;1-1

Spooner;0-0;1-1

Bloomer;0-0;0-2

Cameron;0-0;0-2

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;0-0;0-2

St. Croix Falls;0-0;0-2

Friday's Games

Bloomer at Barron, 7 p.m.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Cumberland at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Spooner, 7 p.m.

Coulee

Team;Conference;Overall

Altoona;0-0;2-0

Aquinas;0-0;2-0

Arcadia;0-0;1-0

Westby;0-0;1-1

Black River Falls;0-0;0-2

G-E-T;0-0;-02

Viroqua;0-0;0-2

Friday's Games

Aquinas at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Black River Falls at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 7 p.m.

Viroqua at Westby, 7 p.m.

Arcadia at Amery, 7 p.m.

Lakeland

Team;Conference;Overall

Hurley;0-0;2-0

Unity;0-0;1-0

Grantsburg;0-0;1-1

Webster;0-0;1-1

Rib Lake/Prentice;0-0;0-1

Ladysmith;0-0;0-2

Friday's Games

Unity at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.

Hurley at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.

Webster at Rib Lake/Prentice, 7 p.m.

Middle Border

Team;Conference;Overall

Baldwin-Woodville;0-0;2-0

Ellsworth;0-0;2-0

Osceola;0-0;2-0

Amery;0-0;1-1

Prescott;0-0;1-1

St. Croix Central;0-0;1-1

Somerset;0-0;1-1

Friday's Games

Osceola at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.

Prescott at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Arcadia at Amery, 7 p.m.

CWC-West

Team;Conference;Overall

Alma Center Lincoln;0-0;1-0

Gilman;0-0;1-0

McDonell;0-0;1-0

Phillips;0-0;1-0

Bruce;0-0;0-1

New Auburn;0-0;0-1

Friday's Games

Bowler/Gresham at Phillips, 7 p.m.

Bruce at Marion/Tigerton, 7 p.m.

Port Edwards at Gilman, 7 p.m.

Alma Center Lincoln at Tri County, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Greenwood at McDonell, 1 p.m.

New Aubrun at Newman Catholic, 1 p.m.

Rogue

Team;Conference;Overall

Athens;0-0;1-0

Thorp;0-0;1-0

Almond-Bancroft;0-0;0-1

Cornell;0-0;0-1

Owen-Withee;0-0;0-1

Lake Holcombe;0-0;0-1

Thursday's Games

Cornell at Siren, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Flambeau at Athens, 7 p.m.

Thorp at Almond-Bancroft, 7 p.m.

Owen-Withee at Lake Holcombe, 7 p.m.