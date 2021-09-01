Big Rivers
Team;Conference;Overall
Chippewa Falls;0-0;2-0
Menomonie;0-0;2-0
EC North;0-0;1-1
Hudson;0-0;1-1
Rice Lake;0-0;1-1
EC Memorial;0-0;0-2
Superior;0-0;0-2
Friday's Games
Menomonie at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Rice Lake at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conference;Overall
Durand;0-0;2-0
Regis;0-0;2-0
Stanley-Boyd;0-0;2-0
Elk Mound;0-0;1-1
Mondovi;0-0;1-1
Neillsville/Granton;0-0;0-1
Fall Creek;0-0;0-2
Osseo-Fairchild;0-0;0-2
Thursday's Games
Elk Mound at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.
Regis at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Fall Creek at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
Durand at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conference;Overall
Boyceville;0-0;2-0
Turtle Lake;0-0;1-0
Cadott;0-0;1-1
Clear Lake;0-0;1-1
Colfax;0-0;1-1
Glenwood City;0-0;1-1
Spring Valley;0-0;1-1
Elmwood/Plum City;0-0;0-2
Friday's Games
Cadott at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.
Glenwood City at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conference;Overall
Augusta;0-0;2-0
Pepin/Alma;0-0;1-0
Whitehall;0-0;1-0
Blair-Taylor;0-0;1-1
Coch.-Fountain City;0-0;0-2
Eleva-Strum;0-0;0-2
Independence/Gilmanton;0-0;0-2
Melrose-Mindoro;0-0;0-2
Friday's Games
Cochrane-Fountain City at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.
Blair-Taylor at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.
Whitehall at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.
Heart O' North
Team;Conference;Overall
Cumberland;0-0;2-0
Northwestern;0-0;2-0
Barron;0-0;1-1
Spooner;0-0;1-1
Bloomer;0-0;0-2
Cameron;0-0;0-2
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;0-0;0-2
St. Croix Falls;0-0;0-2
Friday's Games
Bloomer at Barron, 7 p.m.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Spooner, 7 p.m.
Coulee
Team;Conference;Overall
Altoona;0-0;2-0
Aquinas;0-0;2-0
Arcadia;0-0;1-0
Westby;0-0;1-1
Black River Falls;0-0;0-2
G-E-T;0-0;-02
Viroqua;0-0;0-2
Friday's Games
Aquinas at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Black River Falls at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 7 p.m.
Viroqua at Westby, 7 p.m.
Arcadia at Amery, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conference;Overall
Hurley;0-0;2-0
Unity;0-0;1-0
Grantsburg;0-0;1-1
Webster;0-0;1-1
Rib Lake/Prentice;0-0;0-1
Ladysmith;0-0;0-2
Friday's Games
Unity at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.
Hurley at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.
Webster at Rib Lake/Prentice, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conference;Overall
Baldwin-Woodville;0-0;2-0
Ellsworth;0-0;2-0
Osceola;0-0;2-0
Amery;0-0;1-1
Prescott;0-0;1-1
St. Croix Central;0-0;1-1
Somerset;0-0;1-1
Friday's Games
Osceola at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
Prescott at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Arcadia at Amery, 7 p.m.
CWC-West
Team;Conference;Overall
Alma Center Lincoln;0-0;1-0
Gilman;0-0;1-0
McDonell;0-0;1-0
Phillips;0-0;1-0
Bruce;0-0;0-1
New Auburn;0-0;0-1
Friday's Games
Bowler/Gresham at Phillips, 7 p.m.
Bruce at Marion/Tigerton, 7 p.m.
Port Edwards at Gilman, 7 p.m.
Alma Center Lincoln at Tri County, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Greenwood at McDonell, 1 p.m.
New Aubrun at Newman Catholic, 1 p.m.
Rogue
Team;Conference;Overall
Athens;0-0;1-0
Thorp;0-0;1-0
Almond-Bancroft;0-0;0-1
Cornell;0-0;0-1
Owen-Withee;0-0;0-1
Lake Holcombe;0-0;0-1
Thursday's Games
Cornell at Siren, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Flambeau at Athens, 7 p.m.
Thorp at Almond-Bancroft, 7 p.m.
Owen-Withee at Lake Holcombe, 7 p.m.