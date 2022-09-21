Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
River Falls;3-0;5-0
Hudson;2-1;4-1
New Richmond;2-1;4-1
Menomonie;2-1;2-3
Chippewa Falls;1-2;3-2
EC Memorial;1-2;3-2
EC North;1-2;1-4
Superior;0-3;0-5
Friday's Games
Menomonie at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.
Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Chippewa Falls at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Superior at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conf.;Overall
Mondovi;3-0;5-0
Regis;3-0;5-0
Fall Creek;2-1;4-1
Durand-Arkansaw;2-1;3-2
Neillsville/Granton;1-2;2-3
Elk Mound;1-2;1-4
Stanley-Boyd;0-3;1-4
Osseo-Fairchild;0-3;0-5
Friday's Games
Mondovi at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.
Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.
Durand-Arkansaw at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Fall Creek vs. Regis at Altoona, 2 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conf.;Overall
Spring Valley;3-0;4-1
Boyceville;2-1;4-1
Cadott;2-1;4-1
Elmwood/Plum City;2-1;3-2
Turtle Lake;2-1;3-2
Glenwood City;1-2;3-2
Clear Lake;0-3;2-3
Colfax;0-3;1-4
Friday's Games
Cadott at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Boyceville at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Coch.-Fountain City;3-0;5-0
Pepin/Alma;3-0;5-0
Blair-Taylor;3-0;3-2
Augusta;2-1;3-2
Independence/Gilm.;1-2;1-4
Eleva-Strum;0-3;1-4
Melrose-Mindoro;0-3;0-5
Whitehall;0-3;0-5
Friday's Games
Augusta at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.
Melrose-Mindoro at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.
Whitehall at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.
Pepin/Alma at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.
Heart O' North
Team;Conf.;Overall
Northwestern;3-0;5-0
Cumberland;3-0;4-1
St. Croix Falls;2-1;4-1
Cameron;2-1;2-3
Bloomer;1-2;1-4
Chetek-Weyer.;1-2;1-4
Spooner;0-3;2-3
Barron;0-3;0-5
Friday's Games
Cumberland at Bloomer, 7 p.m.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Cameron at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.
Spooner at Barron, 7 p.m.
Coulee
Team;Conf.;Overall
Aquinas;3-0;5-0
West Salem;3-0;4-1
Westby;2-1;4-1
G-E-T;2-1;2-3
Altoona;1-2;2-3
Arcadia;1-2;2-3
Black River Falls;0-3;1-4
Viroqua;0-3;1-4
Friday's Games
Viroqua at Altoona, 7 p.m.
West Salem at G-E-T, 7 p.m.
Westby at Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Black River Falls at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conf.;Overall
Ellsworth;3-0;4-1
Rice Lake;2-1;4-1
St. Croix Central;2-1;4-1
Baldwin-Woodville;2-1;3-1
Somerset;1-2;2-3
Prescott;1-2;2-3
Osceola;1-2;2-3
Amery;0-3;0-5
Friday's Games
Ellsworth at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at Osceola, 7 p.m.
Amery at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Unity;2-0;4-1
Grantsburg;2-1;3-2
Ladysmith;1-1;4-1
Hurley;1-1;3-2
Webster;1-1;1-4
Rib Lake/Prentice;0-3;0-5
Friday's Games
Webster at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.
Grantsburg at Unity, 7 p.m.
Hurley at Rib Lake/Prentice, 7 p.m.
CWC East
Team;Conf.;Overall
Gilman;1-0;4-0
Owen-Withee;1-0;4-0
Thorp;1-0;4-0
Athens;0-1;3-1
Alma Center Lincoln;0-1;2-2
Greenwood;0-1;1-3
Friday's Games
Greenwood at Thorp, 7 p.m.
Alma Center Lincoln at Athens, 7 p.m.
Gilman at Owen-Withee, 7 p.m.
CWC West
Team;Conf.;Overall
McDonell;1-0;2-2
Prairie Farm;1-0;2-2
Lake Holcombe;1-0;1-3
Bruce;0-1;1-3
Cornell;0-1;0-4
New Auburn;0-1;0-4
Friday's Games
McDonell at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Bruce at Lake Holcombe, 7 p.m.
New Auburn at Prairie Farm, 7 p.m.