Northwood/Solon Springs at McDonell football

Northwood/Solon Springs' Syver Gulbrandsen takes down McDonell's Landon Moulton during a game on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Big Rivers

Team;Conference;Overall

Rice Lake;3-0;4-1

Chippewa Falls;2-1;4-1

Menomonie;2-1;4-1

New Richmond;2-1;4-1

Hudson;2-1;3-2

Superior;1-2;1-4

EC North;0-3;1-4

EC Memorial;0-3;0-5

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

Superior at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

Eau Claire North at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Menomonie at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Conference;Overall

Regis;3-0;5-0

Durand;2-1;4-1

Mondovi;2-1;3-2

Fall Creek;2-1;2-3

Stanley-Boyd;1-2;3-2

Elk Mound;1-2;2-3

Neillsville/Granton;1-2;2-3

Osseo-Fairchild;0-3;0-5

Friday's Games

Regis at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.

Neillsville/Granton at Mondovi, 7 p.m.

Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.

Elk Mound at Durand, 7 p.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Conference;Overall

Spring Valley;3-0;4-1

Boyceville;2-1;4-1

Cadott;2-1;4-2

Elmwood/Plum City;2-1;2-3

Turtle Lake;1-2;2-2

Clear Lake;1-2;2-3

Glenwood City;1-2;2-3

Colfax;0-3;1-4

Friday's Games

Boyceville at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Colfax, 7 p.m.

Cadott at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Team;Conference;Overall

Augusta;3-0;5-0

Pepin/Alma;3-0;4-0

Blair-Taylor;2-1;3-2

Cochrane-Fountain City;2-1;2-3

Melrose-Mindoro;2-1;2-3

Whitehall;0-3;1-3

Eleva-Strum;0-3;0-5

Independence;0-3;0-5

Friday's Games

Pepin/Alma at Augusta, 7 p.m.

Whitehall at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.

Melrose-Mindoro at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.

Independence/Gilmanton at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.

Heart O' North

Team;Conference;Overall

Cumberland;3-0;5-0

Northwestern;3-0;5-0

Bloomer;3-0;3-2

St. Croix Falls;2-1;2-3

Cameron;1-2;1-4

Barron;0-3;1-4

Spooner;0-3;1-4

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;0-3;0-5

Friday's Games

St. Croix Falls at Bloomer, 7 p.m.

Cameron at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Barron at Spooner, 7 p.m.

Coulee

Team;Conference;Overall

Aquinas;3-0;5-0

Arcadia;3-0;4-0

Altoona;2-1;4-1

Westby;1-2;2-3

Black River Falls;1-2;1-4

G-E-T;1-2;1-4

Viroqua;0-3;0-5

Friday's Games

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Westby at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.

Arcadia at Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Viroqua, 7 p.m.

Lakeland

Team;Conference;Overall

Hurley;3-0;5-0

Unity;3-0;4-0

Grantsburg;2-1;3-3

Rib Lake/Prentice;2-1;2-4

Webster;1-2;2-3

Ladysmith;0-3;0-5

Friday's Games

Ladysmith at Loyal, 7 p.m.

Rib Lake/Prentice at Unity, 7 p.m.

Webster at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.

Edgar at Hurley, 7 p.m.

CWC-West

Team;Conference;Overall

McDonell;1-0;5-0

Gilman;1-0;4-0

Phillips;1-0;3-1

New Auburn;0-1;1-2

Alma Center Lincoln;0-1;1-3

Bruce;0-1;0-4

Friday's Games

Gilman at Bruce, 7 p.m.

Alma Center Lincoln at McDonell, 7 p.m.

New Auburn at Phillips, 7 p.m.

Rogue Independent

Team;Conference;Overall

Thorp;3-0;4-1

Athens;2-0;5-0

Owen-Withee;2-2;2-2

Almond-Bancroft;1-2;1-3

Cornell;0-1;0-4

Lake Holcombe;0-3;0-4

Thursday's Games

Athens at Lake Holcombe, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Thorp at Sturgeon Bay, 7 p.m.

Winter/Birchwood at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Owen-Withee at Almond-Bancroft, 7 p.m.