Big Rivers
Team;Conference;Overall
Rice Lake;3-0;4-1
Chippewa Falls;2-1;4-1
Menomonie;2-1;4-1
New Richmond;2-1;4-1
Hudson;2-1;3-2
Superior;1-2;1-4
EC North;0-3;1-4
EC Memorial;0-3;0-5
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Superior at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Eau Claire North at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Menomonie at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conference;Overall
Regis;3-0;5-0
Durand;2-1;4-1
Mondovi;2-1;3-2
Fall Creek;2-1;2-3
Stanley-Boyd;1-2;3-2
Elk Mound;1-2;2-3
Neillsville/Granton;1-2;2-3
Osseo-Fairchild;0-3;0-5
Friday's Games
Regis at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.
Neillsville/Granton at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.
Elk Mound at Durand, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conference;Overall
Spring Valley;3-0;4-1
Boyceville;2-1;4-1
Cadott;2-1;4-2
Elmwood/Plum City;2-1;2-3
Turtle Lake;1-2;2-2
Clear Lake;1-2;2-3
Glenwood City;1-2;2-3
Colfax;0-3;1-4
Friday's Games
Boyceville at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Cadott at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conference;Overall
Augusta;3-0;5-0
Pepin/Alma;3-0;4-0
Blair-Taylor;2-1;3-2
Cochrane-Fountain City;2-1;2-3
Melrose-Mindoro;2-1;2-3
Whitehall;0-3;1-3
Eleva-Strum;0-3;0-5
Independence;0-3;0-5
Friday's Games
Pepin/Alma at Augusta, 7 p.m.
Whitehall at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.
Melrose-Mindoro at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.
Independence/Gilmanton at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.
Heart O' North
Team;Conference;Overall
Cumberland;3-0;5-0
Northwestern;3-0;5-0
Bloomer;3-0;3-2
St. Croix Falls;2-1;2-3
Cameron;1-2;1-4
Barron;0-3;1-4
Spooner;0-3;1-4
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;0-3;0-5
Friday's Games
St. Croix Falls at Bloomer, 7 p.m.
Cameron at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Barron at Spooner, 7 p.m.
Coulee
Team;Conference;Overall
Aquinas;3-0;5-0
Arcadia;3-0;4-0
Altoona;2-1;4-1
Westby;1-2;2-3
Black River Falls;1-2;1-4
G-E-T;1-2;1-4
Viroqua;0-3;0-5
Friday's Games
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Westby at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.
Arcadia at Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conference;Overall
Hurley;3-0;5-0
Unity;3-0;4-0
Grantsburg;2-1;3-3
Rib Lake/Prentice;2-1;2-4
Webster;1-2;2-3
Ladysmith;0-3;0-5
Friday's Games
Ladysmith at Loyal, 7 p.m.
Rib Lake/Prentice at Unity, 7 p.m.
Webster at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.
Edgar at Hurley, 7 p.m.
CWC-West
Team;Conference;Overall
McDonell;1-0;5-0
Gilman;1-0;4-0
Phillips;1-0;3-1
New Auburn;0-1;1-2
Alma Center Lincoln;0-1;1-3
Bruce;0-1;0-4
Friday's Games
Gilman at Bruce, 7 p.m.
Alma Center Lincoln at McDonell, 7 p.m.
New Auburn at Phillips, 7 p.m.
Rogue Independent
Team;Conference;Overall
Thorp;3-0;4-1
Athens;2-0;5-0
Owen-Withee;2-2;2-2
Almond-Bancroft;1-2;1-3
Cornell;0-1;0-4
Lake Holcombe;0-3;0-4
Thursday's Games
Athens at Lake Holcombe, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Thorp at Sturgeon Bay, 7 p.m.
Winter/Birchwood at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Owen-Withee at Almond-Bancroft, 7 p.m.