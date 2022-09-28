Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
River Falls;4-0;6-0
Hudson;3-1;5-1
Chippewa Falls;2-2;4-2
New Richmond;2-2;4-2
EC North;2-2;2-4
Menomonie;2-2;2-4
EC Memorial;1-3;3-3
Superior;0-4;0-6
Friday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at Superior, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.
River Falls at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
New Richmond at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conf.;Overall
Mondovi;4-0;6-0
Regis;4-0;6-0
Durand-Arkansaw;3-1;4-2
Fall Creek;2-2;4-2
Neillsville/Granton;1-3;2-4
Elk Mound;1-3;1-5
Stanley-Boyd;1-3;1-5
Osseo-Fairchild;0-4;0-6
Friday's Games
Regis at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
Osseo-Fairchild at Durand-Arkansaw, 7 p.m.
Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.
Neillsville/Granton at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conf.;Overall
Spring Valley;4-0;5-1
Cadott;3-1;5-1
Elmwood/Plum City;3-1;4-2
Turtle Lake;3-1;4-2
Boyceville;2-2;4-2
Glenwood City;1-3;3-3
Clear Lake;0-4;2-4
Colfax;0-4;1-5
Friday's Games
Spring Valley at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.
Cadott at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.
Boyceville at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Coch.-Fountain City;4-0;6-0
Pepin/Alma;4-0;6-0
Blair-Taylor;4-0;4-2
Augusta;2-2;3-3
Independence/Gilm.;1-3;1-5
Melrose-Mindoro;1-3;1-5
Eleva-Strum;0-4;1-5
Whitehall;0-4;0-6
Friday's Games
Blair-Taylor at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.
Cochrane-Fountain City at Augusta, 7 p.m.
Independence/Gilmanton at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.
Eleva-Strum at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Heart O' North
Team;Conf.;Overall
Northwestern;4-0;6-0
Cumberland;4-0;5-1
St. Croix Falls;3-1;5-1
Cameron;2-2;2-4
Spooner;1-3;3-3
Bloomer;1-3;1-5
Chetek-Weyer.;1-3;1-5
Barron;0-4;0-6
Friday's Games
Northwestern at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Bloomer at Barron, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.
Spooner at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Coulee
Team;Conf.;Overall
Aquinas;4-0;6-0
West Salem;4-0;5-1
Westby;2-2;4-2
Altoona;2-2;3-3
Arcadia;2-2;3-3
G-E-T;2-2;2-4
Black River Falls;0-4;1-5
Viroqua;0-4;1-5
Friday's Games
Altoona at G-E-T, 7 p.m.
Viroqua at West Salem, 7 p.m.
Black River Falls at Westby, 7 p.m.
Aquinas at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conf.;Overall
Ellsworth;4-0;5-1
Baldwin-Woodville;3-1;4-1
Rice Lake;2-2;4-2
St. Croix Central;2-2;4-2
Somerset;2-2;3-3
Prescott;1-3;2-4
Osceola;1-3;2-4
Amery;1-3;1-5
Friday's Games
Rice Lake at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Prescott at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
Osceola at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Amery, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Grantsburg;3-1;4-2
Ladysmith;2-1;5-1
Hurley;2-1;4-2
Unity;2-1;4-2
Webster;1-2;1-5
Rib Lake/Prentice;0-4;0-6
Friday's Games
Unity at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Webster at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Rib Lake/Prentice at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.
CWC East
Team;Conf.;Overall
Owen-Withee;2-0;5-0
Thorp;2-0;5-0
Athens;1-1;4-1
Gilman;1-1;4-1
Alma Center Lincoln;0-2;2-3
Greenwood;0-2;1-4
Friday's Games
Thorp at Athens, 7 p.m.
Gilman at Alma Center Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Owen-Withee at Greenwood, 7 p.m.
CWC West
Team;Conf.;Overall
McDonell;2-0;3-2
Prairie Farm;2-0;3-2
Bruce;1-1;2-3
Lake Holcombe;1-1;1-4
Cornell;0-2;0-5
New Auburn;0-2;0-5
Thursday's Games
New Auburn at McDonell, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cornell at Bruce, 7 p.m.
Lake Holcombe at Prairie Farm, 7 p.m.