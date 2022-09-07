Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
EC Memorial;1-0;3-0
Hudson;1-0;3-0
River Falls;1-0;3-0
Menomonie;1-0;1-2
Chippewa Falls;0-1;2-1
New Richmond;0-1;2-1
EC North;0-1;0-3
Superior;0-1;0-3
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Superior at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.
Eau Claire Memorial at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
River Falls at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conf.;Overall
Mondovi;1-0;3-0
Regis;1-0;3-0
Durand-Arkansaw;1-0;2-1
Neillsville/Granton;1-0;2-1
Fall Creek;0-1;2-1
Stanley-Boyd;0-1;1-2
Elk Mound;0-1;0-3
Osseo-Fairchild;0-1;0-3
Thursday's Games
Elk Mound at Regis, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Durand-Arkansaw at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.
Osseo-Fairchild at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conf.;Overall
Cadott;1-0;3-0
Elmwood/Plum City;1-0;2-1
Spring Valley;1-0;2-1
Turtle Lake;1-0;2-1
Boyceville;0-1;2-1
Clear Lake;0-1;2-1
Glenwood City;0-1;2-1
Colfax;0-1;1-2
Friday's Games
Cadott at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.
Boyceville at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Coch.-Fountain City;1-0;3-0
Pepin/Alma;1-0;3-0
Augusta;1-0;2-1
Blair-Taylor;1-0;1-2
Eleva-Strum;0-1;1-2
Independence/Gilm.;0-1;0-3
Melrose-Mindoro;0-1;0-3
Whitehall;0-1;0-3
Friday's Games
Whitehall at Augusta, 7 p.m.
Pepin/Alma at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.
Independence/Gilmanton at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.
Melrose-Mindoro at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.
Heart O' North
Team;Conf.;Overall
Northwestern;1-0;3-0
St. Croix Falls;1-0;3-0
Cumberland;1-0;2-1
Cameron;1-0;1-2
Spooner;0-1;2-1
Barron;0-1;0-3
Bloomer;0-1;0-3
Chetek-Weyer.;0-1;0-3
Friday's Games
Cameron at Bloomer, 7 p.m.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Barron, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Falls at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Spooner at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Coulee
Team;Conf.;Overall
Aquinas;1-0;3-0
Altoona;1-0;2-1
Arcadia;1-0;2-1
Westby;0-1;2-1
West Salem;1-0;2-1
Black River Falls;0-1;1-2
Viroqua;0-1;1-2
G-E-T;0-1;0-3
Friday's Games
Altoona at Aquinas, 7 p.m.
West Salem at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
Westby at Viroqua, 7 p.m.
G-E-T at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conf.;Overall
Rice Lake;1-0;3-0
Baldwin-Woodville;1-0;2-0
Ellsworth;1-0;2-1
Prescott;1-0;2-1
St. Croix Central;0-1;2-1
Osceola;0-1;1-2
Somerset;0-1;1-2
Amery;0-1;0-3
Friday's Games
Amery at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Prescott, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Osceola, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Unity;1-0;2-1
Hurley;1-0;3-0
Ladysmith;0-0;3-0
Webster;0-0;0-3
Grantsburg;0-1;1-2
Rib Lake/Prentice;0-1;0-3
Friday's Games
Grantsburg at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.
Rib Lake/Prentice at Webster, 7 p.m.
Auburndale at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Unity at Ishpeming, 7 p.m.
CWC East
Team;Conf.;Overall
Athens;0-0;2-0
Gilman;0-0;2-0
Owen-Withee;0-0;2-0
Thorp;0-0;2-0
Alma Center Lincoln;0-0;1-1
Greenwood;0-0;1-1
Friday's Games
Thorp at New Auburn, 7 p.m.
Owen-Withee at McDonell, 7 p.m.
Athens at Bruce, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Gilman, 7 p.m.
Greenwood at Prairie Farm, 7 p.m.
Lake Holcombe at Alma Center Lincoln, 7 p.m.
CWC West
Team;Conf.;Overall
Bruce;0-0;1-1
McDonell;0-0;1-1
Cornell;0-0;0-2
Lake Holcombe;0-0;0-2
New Auburn;0-0;0-2
Prairie Farm;0-0;0-2
Friday's Games
Thorp at New Auburn, 7 p.m.
Owen-Withee at McDonell, 7 p.m.
Athens at Bruce, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Gilman, 7 p.m.
Greenwood at Prairie Farm, 7 p.m.
Lake Holcombe at Alma Center Lincoln, 7 p.m.