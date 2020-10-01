Note: Some conferences have elected to not keep track of standings and will not name a conference champion. These standings are provided for reader reference only and in some cases are not official.
Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
Hudson;1-0;1-0
New Richmond;1-0;1-0
River Falls;1-0;1-0
Chippewa Falls;0-1;0-1
Menomonie;0-1;0-1
Rice Lake;0-1;0-1
Note: River Falls is not technically a Big Rivers football member anymore, but is included in these standings because it is playing an entirely Big Rivers schedule due to the pandemic this fall. Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial and Superior have opted to play football in the spring.
Friday's Games
Hudson at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
New Richmond at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
River Falls at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conf.;Overall
Durand;1-0;1-0
Mondovi;1-0;1-0
Regis;1-0;1-0
Stanley-Boyd;1-0;1-0
Elk Mound;0-1;0-1
Fall Creek;0-1;0-1
Neillsville/Granton;0-1;0-1
Osseo-Fairchild;0-1;0-1
Friday's Games
Regis at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
Fall Creek at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Osseo-Fairchild at Durand, 7 p.m.
Neillsville/Granton at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conf.;Overall
Boyceville;1-0;1-0
Clear Lake;1-0;1-0
Turtle Lake;1-0;1-0
Glenwood City;0-0;0-0
Spring Valley;0-0;0-0
Cadott;0-1;0-1
Colfax;0-1;0-1
Elmwood/Plum City;0-1;0-1
Friday's Games
Elmwood/Plum City at Cadott, 7 p.m.
Glenwood City at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Augusta;0-0;0-0
Blair-Taylor;0-0;0-0
Coch.-Fountain City;0-0;0-0
Eleva-Strum;0-0;0-0
Indep./Gilmanton;0-0;0-0
Melrose-Mindoro;0-0;0-0
Pepin/Alma;0-0;0-0
Whitehall;0-0;0-0
Friday's Games
Eleva-Strum at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.
Blair-Taylor at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Pepin/Alma at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.
Heart O' North
Team;Conf.;Overall
Bloomer;1-0;1-0
Cumberland;1-0;1-0
Northwestern;1-0;1-0
Spooner;1-0;1-0
Barron;0-1;0-1
Cameron;0-1;0-1
Chetek-Weyerh.;0-1;0-1
St. Croix Falls;0-1;0-1
Friday's Games
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Bloomer at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Cameron at Spooner, 7 p.m.
Barron at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Hurley;1-0;1-0
Grantsburg;1-0;1-0
Flambeau;0-0;0-0
Ladysmith;0-0;0-0
Rib Lake/Prentice;0-0;0-0
Unity;0-0;0-0
Lake Holc./Cornell;0-1;0-1
Webster;0-1;0-1
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.
Webster at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.
Flambeau at Unity, 7 p.m.
Colby at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Marawood
Team;Conf.;Overall
Colby;1-0;1-0
Edgar;1-0;1-0
Abbotsford;0-0;0-0
Marathon;0-0;0-0
Athens;0-1;0-1
Thorp;0-1;0-1
Friday's Games
Thorp at Athens, 7 p.m.
Colby at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Edgar at Onalaska, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conf.;Overall
Baldwin-Woodville;1-0;1-0
Ellsworth;1-0;1-0
St. Croix Central;1-0;1-0
Somerset;0-0;0-0
Amery;0-1;0-1
Osceola;0-1;0-1
Prescott;0-1;0-1
Friday's Games
Altoona at Osceola, 7 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Amery at Somerset, 7 p.m.
8-Player
CWC West
Team;Conf.;Overall
Gilman;1-0;1-0
McDonell;1-0;1-0
Phillips;1-0;1-0
Alma Center Lincoln;0-1;0-1
Bruce;0-1;0-1
New Auburn;0-1;0-1
Friday's Games
Gilman at Phillips, 7 p.m.
Alma Center Lincoln at Bruce, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
New Auburn at McDonell, 1 p.m.