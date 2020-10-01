Menomonie football
Menomonie's Kaleb Kazmarek, left, and Brooks Brewer line up prior to a play against Hudson on Friday in Hudson.

 Staff photo by Jack Goods

Note: Some conferences have elected to not keep track of standings and will not name a conference champion. These standings are provided for reader reference only and in some cases are not official.

Big Rivers

Team;Conf.;Overall

Hudson;1-0;1-0

New Richmond;1-0;1-0

River Falls;1-0;1-0

Chippewa Falls;0-1;0-1

Menomonie;0-1;0-1

Rice Lake;0-1;0-1

Note: River Falls is not technically a Big Rivers football member anymore, but is included in these standings because it is playing an entirely Big Rivers schedule due to the pandemic this fall. Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial and Superior have opted to play football in the spring.

Friday's Games

Hudson at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

New Richmond at Menomonie, 7 p.m.

River Falls at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Conf.;Overall

Durand;1-0;1-0

Mondovi;1-0;1-0

Regis;1-0;1-0

Stanley-Boyd;1-0;1-0

Elk Mound;0-1;0-1

Fall Creek;0-1;0-1

Neillsville/Granton;0-1;0-1

Osseo-Fairchild;0-1;0-1

Friday's Games

Regis at Mondovi, 7 p.m.

Fall Creek at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.

Osseo-Fairchild at Durand, 7 p.m.

Neillsville/Granton at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Conf.;Overall

Boyceville;1-0;1-0

Clear Lake;1-0;1-0

Turtle Lake;1-0;1-0

Glenwood City;0-0;0-0

Spring Valley;0-0;0-0

Cadott;0-1;0-1

Colfax;0-1;0-1

Elmwood/Plum City;0-1;0-1

Friday's Games

Elmwood/Plum City at Cadott, 7 p.m.

Glenwood City at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.

Colfax at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.

Turtle Lake at Boyceville, 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Team;Conf.;Overall

Augusta;0-0;0-0

Blair-Taylor;0-0;0-0

Coch.-Fountain City;0-0;0-0

Eleva-Strum;0-0;0-0

Indep./Gilmanton;0-0;0-0

Melrose-Mindoro;0-0;0-0

Pepin/Alma;0-0;0-0

Whitehall;0-0;0-0

Friday's Games

Eleva-Strum at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.

Blair-Taylor at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Pepin/Alma at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.

Heart O' North

Team;Conf.;Overall

Bloomer;1-0;1-0

Cumberland;1-0;1-0

Northwestern;1-0;1-0

Spooner;1-0;1-0

Barron;0-1;0-1

Cameron;0-1;0-1

Chetek-Weyerh.;0-1;0-1

St. Croix Falls;0-1;0-1

Friday's Games

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Bloomer at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Cameron at Spooner, 7 p.m.

Barron at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.

Lakeland

Team;Conf.;Overall

Hurley;1-0;1-0

Grantsburg;1-0;1-0

Flambeau;0-0;0-0

Ladysmith;0-0;0-0

Rib Lake/Prentice;0-0;0-0

Unity;0-0;0-0

Lake Holc./Cornell;0-1;0-1

Webster;0-1;0-1

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.

Webster at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.

Flambeau at Unity, 7 p.m.

Colby at Hurley, 7 p.m.

Marawood

Team;Conf.;Overall

Colby;1-0;1-0

Edgar;1-0;1-0

Abbotsford;0-0;0-0

Marathon;0-0;0-0

Athens;0-1;0-1

Thorp;0-1;0-1

Friday's Games

Thorp at Athens, 7 p.m.

Colby at Hurley, 7 p.m.

Edgar at Onalaska, 7 p.m.

Middle Border

Team;Conf.;Overall

Baldwin-Woodville;1-0;1-0

Ellsworth;1-0;1-0

St. Croix Central;1-0;1-0

Somerset;0-0;0-0

Amery;0-1;0-1

Osceola;0-1;0-1

Prescott;0-1;0-1

Friday's Games

Altoona at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

Ellsworth at Prescott, 7 p.m.

Amery at Somerset, 7 p.m.

8-Player

CWC West

Team;Conf.;Overall

Gilman;1-0;1-0

McDonell;1-0;1-0

Phillips;1-0;1-0

Alma Center Lincoln;0-1;0-1

Bruce;0-1;0-1

New Auburn;0-1;0-1

Friday's Games

Gilman at Phillips, 7 p.m.

Alma Center Lincoln at Bruce, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Auburn at McDonell, 1 p.m.