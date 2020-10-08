Note: Some conferences have elected to not keep track of standings and will not name a conference champion. These standings are provided for reader reference only and in some cases are not official.
Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
River Falls;2-0;2-0
Hudson;1-1;1-1
New Richmond;1-1;1-1
Chippewa Falls;1-1;1-1
Menomonie;1-1;1-1
Rice Lake;0-2;0-2
Note: River Falls is not technically a Big Rivers football member anymore, but is included in these standings because it is playing an entirely Big Rivers schedule due to the pandemic this fall. Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial and Superior have opted to play football in the spring.
Friday's Games
Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Menomonie at Marshfield, 7 p.m.
New Richmond at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conf.;Overall
Durand;2-0;2-0
Regis;2-0;2-0
Stanley-Boyd;2-0;2-0
Mondovi;1-1;1-1
Elk Mound;1-1;1-1
Fall Creek;0-2;0-2
Neillsville/Granton;0-2;0-2
Osseo-Fairchild;0-2;0-2
Friday's Games
Fall Creek at Durand, 7 p.m.
Mondovi at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Neillsville/Granton at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Regis, 11 a.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conf.;Overall
Turtle Lake;2-0;2-0
Glenwood City;1-0;1-0
Spring Valley;1-0;1-0
Boyceville;1-1;1-1
Clear Lake;1-1;1-1
Cadott;1-1;1-1
Colfax;0-2;0-2
Elmwood/Plum City;0-2;0-2
Friday's Games
Turtle Lake at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Boyceville at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.
Cadott at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Blair-Taylor;1-0;1-0
Indep./Gilmanton;1-0;1-0
Pepin/Alma;1-0;1-0
Augusta;0-0;0-0
Coch.-Fountain City;0-0;0-0
Eleva-Strum;0-1;0-1
Melrose-Mindoro;0-1;0-1
Whitehall;0-1;0-1
Friday's Games
Melrose-Mindoro at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.
Pepin/Alma at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Augusta at Thorp, 7 p.m.
Heart O' North
Team;Conf.;Overall
Cumberland;2-0;2-0
Northwestern;2-0;2-0
Spooner;2-0;2-0
Bloomer;1-1;1-1
St. Croix Falls;1-1;1-1
Barron;0-2;0-2
Cameron;0-2;0-2
Chetek-Weyerh.;0-2;0-2
Friday's Games
Cumberland at Bloomer, 7 p.m.
Barron at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Falls at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Grantsburg;2-0;2-0
Unity;1-0;1-0
Hurley;1-0;1-1
Webster;1-1;1-1
Flambeau;0-1;0-1
Ladysmith;0-1;0-1
Rib Lake/Prentice;0-0;0-0
Lake Holc./Cornell;0-2;0-2
Friday's Games
Webster at Flambeau, 7 p.m.
Paynesville (Minn.) at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.
Ladysmith at Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 7 p.m.
Hurley at Unity, 7 p.m.
Marawood
Team;Conf.;Overall
Colby;1-0;2-0
Edgar;1-0;2-0
Athens;1-1;1-1
Abbotsford;0-0;0-0
Marathon;0-0;0-0
Thorp;0-2;0-2
Friday's Games
Edgar at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Augusta at Thorp, 1 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conf.;Overall
Ellsworth;2-0;2-0
St. Croix Central;2-0;2-0
Somerset;1-0;1-0
Baldwin-Woodville;1-1;1-1
Osceola;0-1;1-1
Amery;0-2;0-2
Prescott;0-2;0-2
Friday's Games
Prescott at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Amery at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Osceola, 7 p.m.
8-Player
CWC West
Team;Conf.;Overall
Gilman;2-0;2-0
McDonell;2-0;2-0
Phillips;1-1;1-1
Alma Center Lincoln;1-1;1-1
Bruce;0-2;0-2
New Auburn;0-2;0-2
Friday's Games
Alma Center Lincoln at Gilman, 7 p.m.
Bruce at New Auburn, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Phillips at McDonell, 1 p.m.