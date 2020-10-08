Dayne Vojtik Osseo-Fairchild
Osseo-Fairchild's Dayne Vojtik runs during a football game against Durand on Friday in Durand.

 Staff photo by Spencer Flaten

Note: Some conferences have elected to not keep track of standings and will not name a conference champion. These standings are provided for reader reference only and in some cases are not official.

Big Rivers

Team;Conf.;Overall

River Falls;2-0;2-0

Hudson;1-1;1-1

New Richmond;1-1;1-1

Chippewa Falls;1-1;1-1

Menomonie;1-1;1-1

Rice Lake;0-2;0-2

Note: River Falls is not technically a Big Rivers football member anymore, but is included in these standings because it is playing an entirely Big Rivers schedule due to the pandemic this fall. Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial and Superior have opted to play football in the spring.

Friday's Games

Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

Menomonie at Marshfield, 7 p.m.

New Richmond at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Conf.;Overall

Durand;2-0;2-0

Regis;2-0;2-0

Stanley-Boyd;2-0;2-0

Mondovi;1-1;1-1

Elk Mound;1-1;1-1

Fall Creek;0-2;0-2

Neillsville/Granton;0-2;0-2

Osseo-Fairchild;0-2;0-2

Friday's Games

Fall Creek at Durand, 7 p.m.

Mondovi at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.

Neillsville/Granton at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Regis, 11 a.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Conf.;Overall

Turtle Lake;2-0;2-0

Glenwood City;1-0;1-0

Spring Valley;1-0;1-0

Boyceville;1-1;1-1

Clear Lake;1-1;1-1

Cadott;1-1;1-1

Colfax;0-2;0-2

Elmwood/Plum City;0-2;0-2

Friday's Games

Turtle Lake at Colfax, 7 p.m.

Boyceville at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.

Cadott at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Team;Conf.;Overall

Blair-Taylor;1-0;1-0

Indep./Gilmanton;1-0;1-0

Pepin/Alma;1-0;1-0

Augusta;0-0;0-0

Coch.-Fountain City;0-0;0-0

Eleva-Strum;0-1;0-1

Melrose-Mindoro;0-1;0-1

Whitehall;0-1;0-1

Friday's Games

Melrose-Mindoro at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.

Pepin/Alma at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Augusta at Thorp, 7 p.m.

Heart O' North

Team;Conf.;Overall

Cumberland;2-0;2-0

Northwestern;2-0;2-0

Spooner;2-0;2-0

Bloomer;1-1;1-1

St. Croix Falls;1-1;1-1

Barron;0-2;0-2

Cameron;0-2;0-2

Chetek-Weyerh.;0-2;0-2

Friday's Games

Cumberland at Bloomer, 7 p.m.

Barron at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Falls at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Lakeland

Team;Conf.;Overall

Grantsburg;2-0;2-0

Unity;1-0;1-0

Hurley;1-0;1-1

Webster;1-1;1-1

Flambeau;0-1;0-1

Ladysmith;0-1;0-1

Rib Lake/Prentice;0-0;0-0

Lake Holc./Cornell;0-2;0-2

Friday's Games

Webster at Flambeau, 7 p.m.

Paynesville (Minn.) at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.

Ladysmith at Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 7 p.m.

Hurley at Unity, 7 p.m.

Marawood

Team;Conf.;Overall

Colby;1-0;2-0

Edgar;1-0;2-0

Athens;1-1;1-1

Abbotsford;0-0;0-0

Marathon;0-0;0-0

Thorp;0-2;0-2

Friday's Games

Edgar at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Augusta at Thorp, 1 p.m.

Middle Border

Team;Conf.;Overall

Ellsworth;2-0;2-0

St. Croix Central;2-0;2-0

Somerset;1-0;1-0

Baldwin-Woodville;1-1;1-1

Osceola;0-1;1-1

Amery;0-2;0-2

Prescott;0-2;0-2

Friday's Games

Prescott at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Amery at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Osceola, 7 p.m.

8-Player

CWC West

Team;Conf.;Overall

Gilman;2-0;2-0

McDonell;2-0;2-0

Phillips;1-1;1-1

Alma Center Lincoln;1-1;1-1

Bruce;0-2;0-2

New Auburn;0-2;0-2

Friday's Games

Alma Center Lincoln at Gilman, 7 p.m.

Bruce at New Auburn, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phillips at McDonell, 1 p.m.