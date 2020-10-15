Note: Some conferences have elected to not keep track of standings and will not name a conference champion. These standings are provided for reader reference only and in some cases are not official.
Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
River Falls;2-0;2-0
Hudson;2-1;2-1
Chippewa Falls;2-1;2-1
Menomonie;1-1;2-1
New Richmond;1-2;1-2
Rice Lake;0-3;0-3
Note: River Falls is not technically a Big Rivers football member anymore, but is included in these standings because it is playing an entirely Big Rivers schedule due to the pandemic this fall. Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial and Superior have opted to play football in the spring.
Friday's Games
Rice Lake at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Chippewa Falls at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conf.;Overall
Durand;3-0;3-0
Regis;3-0;3-0
Stanley-Boyd;2-1;2-1
Mondovi;2-1;2-1
Elk Mound;1-2;1-2
Neillsville/Granton;1-2;1-2
Fall Creek;0-3;0-3
Osseo-Fairchild;0-3;0-3
Friday's Games
Fall Creek at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.
Regis at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.
Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.
Durand at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conf.;Overall
Turtle Lake;3-0;3-0
Spring Valley;2-0;2-0
Cadott;2-1;2-1
Boyceville;2-1;2-1
Glenwood City;1-1;1-1
Clear Lake;1-2;1-2
Colfax;0-3;0-3
Elmwood/Plum City;0-3;0-3
Friday's Games
Cadott at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Boyceville at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Pepin/Alma;2-0;2-0
Blair-Taylor;1-0;2-0
Indep./Gilmanton;1-1;1-1
Melrose-Mindoro;1-1;1-1
Coch.-Fountain City;0-0;0-0
Augusta;0-0;0-1
Whitehall;0-1;0-1
Eleva-Strum;0-2;0-2
Friday's Games
Cochrane-Fountain City at Augusta, 7 p.m.
Independence/Gilmanton at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.
Blair-Taylor at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.
Eleva-Strum at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Heart O' North
Team;Conf.;Overall
Cumberland;3-0;3-0
Northwestern;3-0;3-0
Spooner;3-0;3-0
Bloomer;1-2;1-2
St. Croix Falls;1-2;1-2
Barron;1-2;1-2
Cameron;0-3;0-3
Chetek-Weyerh.;0-3;0-3
Friday's Games
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Barron, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Bloomer at Spooner, 7 p.m.
Cameron at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Grantsburg;2-0;2-1
Hurley;2-0;2-1
Webster;2-1;2-1
Unity;1-1;1-1
Lake Holc./Cornell;1-2;1-2
Rib Lake/Prentice;0-0;0-0
Flambeau;0-2;0-2
Ladysmith;0-2;0-2
Friday's Games
Flambeau at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Unity at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.
Rib Lake/Prentice at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Webster, 7 p.m.
Marawood
Team;Conf.;Overall
Edgar;2-0;3-0
Colby;1-0;3-0
Athens;1-1;1-1
Abbotsford;0-0;0-0
Marathon;0-0;0-0
Thorp;0-2;1-2
Friday's Games
Thorp at Edgar, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Crivitz, 7 p.m.
Marathon at Colby, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conf.;Overall
Ellsworth;3-0;3-0
Somerset;2-0;2-0
St. Croix Central;2-1;2-1
Baldwin-Woodville;2-1;2-1
Osceola;0-2;1-2
Prescott;0-2;1-2
Amery;0-3;0-3
Friday's Games
Ellsworth at Amery, 7 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Osceola at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Onalaska at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
8-Player
CWC West
Team;Conf.;Overall
Gilman;3-0;3-0
McDonell;3-0;3-0
Phillips;1-2;1-2
Alma Center Lincoln;1-2;1-2
New Auburn;1-2;1-2
Bruce;0-3;0-3
Friday's Games
McDonell at Gilman, 7 p.m.
Bruce at Phillips, 7 p.m.
New Auburn at Alma Center Lincoln, 7 p.m.