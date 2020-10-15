Mike Karlen

Stanley-Boyd's Mike Karlen gets off a punt against Regis on Saturday at Regis.

 Photo by Steve Johnson

Note: Some conferences have elected to not keep track of standings and will not name a conference champion. These standings are provided for reader reference only and in some cases are not official.

Big Rivers

Team;Conf.;Overall

River Falls;2-0;2-0

Hudson;2-1;2-1

Chippewa Falls;2-1;2-1

Menomonie;1-1;2-1

New Richmond;1-2;1-2

Rice Lake;0-3;0-3

Note: River Falls is not technically a Big Rivers football member anymore, but is included in these standings because it is playing an entirely Big Rivers schedule due to the pandemic this fall. Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial and Superior have opted to play football in the spring.

Friday's Games

Rice Lake at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Chippewa Falls at Menomonie, 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Conf.;Overall

Durand;3-0;3-0

Regis;3-0;3-0

Stanley-Boyd;2-1;2-1

Mondovi;2-1;2-1

Elk Mound;1-2;1-2

Neillsville/Granton;1-2;1-2

Fall Creek;0-3;0-3

Osseo-Fairchild;0-3;0-3

Friday's Games

Fall Creek at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.

Regis at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.

Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.

Durand at Mondovi, 7 p.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Conf.;Overall

Turtle Lake;3-0;3-0

Spring Valley;2-0;2-0

Cadott;2-1;2-1

Boyceville;2-1;2-1

Glenwood City;1-1;1-1

Clear Lake;1-2;1-2

Colfax;0-3;0-3

Elmwood/Plum City;0-3;0-3

Friday's Games

Cadott at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.

Boyceville at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.

Colfax at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Team;Conf.;Overall

Pepin/Alma;2-0;2-0

Blair-Taylor;1-0;2-0

Indep./Gilmanton;1-1;1-1

Melrose-Mindoro;1-1;1-1

Coch.-Fountain City;0-0;0-0

Augusta;0-0;0-1

Whitehall;0-1;0-1

Eleva-Strum;0-2;0-2

Friday's Games

Cochrane-Fountain City at Augusta, 7 p.m.

Independence/Gilmanton at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.

Blair-Taylor at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.

Eleva-Strum at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Heart O' North

Team;Conf.;Overall

Cumberland;3-0;3-0

Northwestern;3-0;3-0

Spooner;3-0;3-0

Bloomer;1-2;1-2

St. Croix Falls;1-2;1-2

Barron;1-2;1-2

Cameron;0-3;0-3

Chetek-Weyerh.;0-3;0-3

Friday's Games

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Barron, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Bloomer at Spooner, 7 p.m.

Cameron at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.

Lakeland

Team;Conf.;Overall

Grantsburg;2-0;2-1

Hurley;2-0;2-1

Webster;2-1;2-1

Unity;1-1;1-1

Lake Holc./Cornell;1-2;1-2

Rib Lake/Prentice;0-0;0-0

Flambeau;0-2;0-2

Ladysmith;0-2;0-2

Friday's Games

Flambeau at Hurley, 7 p.m.

Unity at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.

Rib Lake/Prentice at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Webster, 7 p.m.

Marawood

Team;Conf.;Overall

Edgar;2-0;3-0

Colby;1-0;3-0

Athens;1-1;1-1

Abbotsford;0-0;0-0

Marathon;0-0;0-0

Thorp;0-2;1-2

Friday's Games

Thorp at Edgar, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Crivitz, 7 p.m.

Marathon at Colby, 7 p.m.

Middle Border

Team;Conf.;Overall

Ellsworth;3-0;3-0

Somerset;2-0;2-0

St. Croix Central;2-1;2-1

Baldwin-Woodville;2-1;2-1

Osceola;0-2;1-2

Prescott;0-2;1-2

Amery;0-3;0-3

Friday's Games

Ellsworth at Amery, 7 p.m.

Baldwin-Woodville at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Osceola at Prescott, 7 p.m.

Onalaska at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

8-Player

CWC West

Team;Conf.;Overall

Gilman;3-0;3-0

McDonell;3-0;3-0

Phillips;1-2;1-2

Alma Center Lincoln;1-2;1-2

New Auburn;1-2;1-2

Bruce;0-3;0-3

Friday's Games

McDonell at Gilman, 7 p.m.

Bruce at Phillips, 7 p.m.

New Auburn at Alma Center Lincoln, 7 p.m.