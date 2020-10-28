Carsen Hause & Brady Potaczek

Stanley-Boyd's Carsen Hause hands the ball off to Brady Potaczek on Friday in Durand.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Note: Some conferences have elected to not keep track of standings and will not name a conference champion. These standings are provided for reader reference only and in some cases are not official.

Big Rivers

Team;Conf.;Overall

Hudson;4-1;4-1

Menomonie;3-1;4-1

River Falls;2-1;2-1

New Richmond;2-2;2-2

Chippewa Falls;2-3;2-3

Rice Lake;0-5;0-5

Note: River Falls is not technically a Big Rivers football member anymore, but is included in these standings because it is playing an entirely Big Rivers schedule due to the pandemic this fall. Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial and Superior have opted to play football in the spring.

Friday's Games

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Chippewa Falls at Marshfield, 7 p.m.

River Falls at Menomonie, 7 p.m.

Medford at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Conf.;Overall

Durand;5-0;5-0

Regis;5-0;5-0

Stanley-Boyd;3-2;3-2

Mondovi;3-2;3-2

Elk Mound;2-3;2-3

Osseo-Fairchild;1-4;1-4

Neillsville/Granton;1-4;1-4

Fall Creek;0-5;0-5

Friday's Games

Durand at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.

Mondovi at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.

Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.

Fall Creek at Almond-Bancroft, 7 p.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Conf.;Overall

Spring Valley;4-0;4-0

Turtle Lake;4-1;4-1

Boyceville;4-1;4-1

Glenwood City;2-2;2-2

Cadott;2-3;2-3

Clear Lake;2-3;2-3

Elmwood/Plum City;1-4;1-4

Colfax;0-5;0-5

Friday's Games

Boyceville at Cadott, 7 p.m.

Colfax at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.

Turtle Lake at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.

Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Team;Conf.;Overall

Blair-Taylor;3-0;4-0

Melrose-Mindoro;3-1;3-1

Whitehall;2-1;2-1

Pepin/Alma;2-2;2-2

Coch.-Fountain City;1-1;1-1

Indep./Gilmanton;1-3;1-3

Eleva-Strum;1-3;1-3

Augusta;0-2;0-3

Friday's Games

Independence/Gilmanton at Augusta, 7 p.m.

Eleva-Strum at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.

Pepin/Alma at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.

Heart O' North

Team;Conf.;Overall

Cumberland;5-0;5-0

Spooner;4-1;4-1

Northwestern;4-1;4-1

Barron;2-3;2-3

Bloomer;2-3;2-3

Cameron;2-3;2-3

St. Croix Falls;1-4;1-4

Chetek-Weyerh.;0-5;0-5

Friday's Games

Northwestern at Barron, 7 p.m.

Bloomer at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Cumberland at Spooner, 7 p.m.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.

Lakeland

Team;Conf.;Overall

Grantsburg;3-0;3-1

Hurley;3-0;3-1

Lake Holc./Cornell;3-2;3-2

Webster;3-2;3-2

Unity;2-2;2-2

Rib Lake/Prentice;1-1;1-1

Flambeau;0-4;0-4

Ladysmith;0-4;0-4

Friday's Games

Grantsburg at Flambeau, 7 p.m.

Hurley at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.

Rib Lake/Prentice at Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 7 p.m.

Unity at Webster, 7 p.m.

Marawood

Team;Conf.;Overall

Edgar;3-0;5-0

Colby;2-0;4-0

Auburndale;1-0;1-0

Athens;1-1;2-1

Marathon;1-1;1-1

Abbotsford;0-2;1-2

Thorp;0-4;1-4

Friday's Games

Thorp at Marathon, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Athens, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Auburndale, 7 p.m.

Shawano at Edgar, 7 p.m.

Middle Border

Team;Conf.;Overall

Ellsworth;5-0;5-0

St. Croix Central;3-1;4-1

Somerset;3-1;3-1

Baldwin-Woodville;3-2;3-2

Osceola;1-3;2-3

Prescott;0-4;1-4

Amery;0-4;0-4

Friday's Games

Osceola at Amery, 7 p.m.

Ellsworth at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Prescott at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.

8-Player

CWC West

Team;Conf.;Overall

Gilman;5-0;5-0

McDonell;4-1;4-1

Phillips;2-2;2-2

New Auburn;2-3;2-3

Alma Center Lincoln;1-4;1-4

Bruce;0-4;0-4

Thursday's Games

Greenwood at McDonell, 7 p.m.

Bruce at Phillips, 7 p.m.

Alma Center Lincoln at Tri-Country, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Gilman at Clayton, 6 p.m.