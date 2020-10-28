Note: Some conferences have elected to not keep track of standings and will not name a conference champion. These standings are provided for reader reference only and in some cases are not official.
Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
Hudson;4-1;4-1
Menomonie;3-1;4-1
River Falls;2-1;2-1
New Richmond;2-2;2-2
Chippewa Falls;2-3;2-3
Rice Lake;0-5;0-5
Note: River Falls is not technically a Big Rivers football member anymore, but is included in these standings because it is playing an entirely Big Rivers schedule due to the pandemic this fall. Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial and Superior have opted to play football in the spring.
Friday's Games
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Chippewa Falls at Marshfield, 7 p.m.
River Falls at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Medford at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conf.;Overall
Durand;5-0;5-0
Regis;5-0;5-0
Stanley-Boyd;3-2;3-2
Mondovi;3-2;3-2
Elk Mound;2-3;2-3
Osseo-Fairchild;1-4;1-4
Neillsville/Granton;1-4;1-4
Fall Creek;0-5;0-5
Friday's Games
Durand at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Mondovi at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.
Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.
Fall Creek at Almond-Bancroft, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conf.;Overall
Spring Valley;4-0;4-0
Turtle Lake;4-1;4-1
Boyceville;4-1;4-1
Glenwood City;2-2;2-2
Cadott;2-3;2-3
Clear Lake;2-3;2-3
Elmwood/Plum City;1-4;1-4
Colfax;0-5;0-5
Friday's Games
Boyceville at Cadott, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Blair-Taylor;3-0;4-0
Melrose-Mindoro;3-1;3-1
Whitehall;2-1;2-1
Pepin/Alma;2-2;2-2
Coch.-Fountain City;1-1;1-1
Indep./Gilmanton;1-3;1-3
Eleva-Strum;1-3;1-3
Augusta;0-2;0-3
Friday's Games
Independence/Gilmanton at Augusta, 7 p.m.
Eleva-Strum at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.
Pepin/Alma at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.
Heart O' North
Team;Conf.;Overall
Cumberland;5-0;5-0
Spooner;4-1;4-1
Northwestern;4-1;4-1
Barron;2-3;2-3
Bloomer;2-3;2-3
Cameron;2-3;2-3
St. Croix Falls;1-4;1-4
Chetek-Weyerh.;0-5;0-5
Friday's Games
Northwestern at Barron, 7 p.m.
Bloomer at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at Spooner, 7 p.m.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Grantsburg;3-0;3-1
Hurley;3-0;3-1
Lake Holc./Cornell;3-2;3-2
Webster;3-2;3-2
Unity;2-2;2-2
Rib Lake/Prentice;1-1;1-1
Flambeau;0-4;0-4
Ladysmith;0-4;0-4
Friday's Games
Grantsburg at Flambeau, 7 p.m.
Hurley at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.
Rib Lake/Prentice at Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 7 p.m.
Unity at Webster, 7 p.m.
Marawood
Team;Conf.;Overall
Edgar;3-0;5-0
Colby;2-0;4-0
Auburndale;1-0;1-0
Athens;1-1;2-1
Marathon;1-1;1-1
Abbotsford;0-2;1-2
Thorp;0-4;1-4
Friday's Games
Thorp at Marathon, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Athens, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Auburndale, 7 p.m.
Shawano at Edgar, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conf.;Overall
Ellsworth;5-0;5-0
St. Croix Central;3-1;4-1
Somerset;3-1;3-1
Baldwin-Woodville;3-2;3-2
Osceola;1-3;2-3
Prescott;0-4;1-4
Amery;0-4;0-4
Friday's Games
Osceola at Amery, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Prescott at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
8-Player
CWC West
Team;Conf.;Overall
Gilman;5-0;5-0
McDonell;4-1;4-1
Phillips;2-2;2-2
New Auburn;2-3;2-3
Alma Center Lincoln;1-4;1-4
Bruce;0-4;0-4
Thursday's Games
Greenwood at McDonell, 7 p.m.
Bruce at Phillips, 7 p.m.
Alma Center Lincoln at Tri-Country, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Gilman at Clayton, 6 p.m.