Big Rivers
Team;Conference;Overall
Menomonie;4-1;6-1
Hudson;4-1;5-2
Rice Lake;4-1;5-2
Chippewa Falls;3-2;5-2
New Richmond;3-2;5-2
EC Memorial;1-4;1-6
Superior;1-5;1-6
EC North;0-5;1-6
Friday's Games
Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Eau Claire North at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Chippewa Falls at Superior, 7 p.m.
Hudson at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conference;Overall
Regis;5-0;7-0
Durand;4-1;6-1
Stanley-Boyd;3-2;5-2
Mondovi;3-2;4-3
Fall Creek;3-2;3-4
Neillsville/Granton;1-4;2-5
Elk Mound;1-4;2-5
Osseo-Fairchild;0-5;0-7
Friday's Games
Regis at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.
Durand at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.
Elk Mound at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
Osseo-Fairchild at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conference;Overall
Spring Valley;5-0;6-1
Boyceville;3-2;5-2
Turtle Lake;3-2;4-2
Glenwood City;3-2;4-3
Elmw./Plum City;3-2;3-4
Cadott;2-3;4-4
Clear Lake;1-4;2-5
Colfax;0-5;1-6
Friday's Games
Glenwood City at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Cadott, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conference;Overall
Augusta;5-0;7-0
Pepin/Alma;4-1;5-1
Melrose-Mindoro;4-1;4-3
Whitehall;2-3;3-3
Blair-Taylor;2-3;3-4
Coch.-Fountain City;2-3;2-5
Eleva-Strum;1-4;1-6
Ind./Gilmanton;0-5;0-7
Friday's Games
Augusta at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.
Whitehall at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.
Pepin/Alma at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.
Melrose-Mindoro at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.
Heart O' North
Team;Conference;Overall
Cumberland;5-0;7-0
Northwestern;5-0;7-0
St. Croix Falls;4-1;4-3
Bloomer;3-2;3-4
Spooner;2-3;3-4
Cameron;1-4;1-6
Barron;0-5;1-6
Chetek-Weyer.;0-5;0-7
Friday's Games
Bloomer at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spooner, 7 p.m.
Cameron at Barron, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.
Coulee
Team;Conference;Overall
Aquinas;5-0;7-0
Arcadia;4-1;5-1
Altoona;3-2;5-2
Westby;3-2;4-3
Black River Falls;1-4;1-6
G-E-T;1-4;1-6
Viroqua;0-5;0-7
Friday's Games
Westby at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Arcadia at G-E-T, 7 p.m.
Black River Falls at Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Aquinas at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conference;Overall
Hurley;5-0;8-0
Unity;5-0;7-0
Grantsburg;4-1;6-3
Webster;2-3;3-4
Rib Lake/Prentice;2-3;2-6
Ladysmith;1-4;1-7
Friday's Games
Unity at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Rib Lake/Prentice at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.
Ladysmith at Colby, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Webster at Assumption, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conference;Overall
Ellsworth;5-0;6-0
Osceola;4-1;6-1
Prescott;4-1;5-2
St. Croix Central;2-3;3-4
Baldwin-Woodville;1-4;3-4
Amery;1-4;2-5
Somerset;1-4;2-5
Friday's Games
Baldwin-Woodville at Amery, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Osceola at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Aquinas at Prescott, 7 p.m.
CWC West
Team;Conference;Overall
McDonell;3-0;7-0
Gilman;3-0;6-0
Phillips;2-1;4-2
Bruce;1-2;1-5
New Auburn;0-3;1-4
Alma Center Linc.;0-3;1-5
Friday's Games
McDonell at Phillips, 7 p.m.
Gilman at Alma Center Lincoln, 7 p.m.
New Auburn at Bruce, 7 p.m.
Rogue Independent
Team;Conference;Overall
Thorp;4-0;6-1
Athens;3-0;7-0
Owen-Withee;3-3;3-3
Almond-Bancroft;2-3;2-4
Cornell;0-2;1-5
Lake Holcombe;0-4;1-5
Friday's Games
Greenwood at Thorp, 7 p.m.
Lake Holcombe at Northwood/Solon Springs, 7 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Athens, 7 p.m.
Almond-Bancroft at Bowler/Gresham, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Flambeau at Owen-Withee, 1 p.m.