Superior at Eau Claire Memorial football

Eau Claire Memorial's Tyson Harvey (2) reacts after making an interception against Superior on Friday at Carson Park.

 Staff photo by Spencer Flaten

Big Rivers

Team;Conference;Overall

Menomonie;4-1;6-1

Hudson;4-1;5-2

Rice Lake;4-1;5-2

Chippewa Falls;3-2;5-2

New Richmond;3-2;5-2

EC Memorial;1-4;1-6

Superior;1-5;1-6

EC North;0-5;1-6

Friday's Games

Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

Eau Claire North at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

Chippewa Falls at Superior, 7 p.m.

Hudson at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Conference;Overall

Regis;5-0;7-0

Durand;4-1;6-1

Stanley-Boyd;3-2;5-2

Mondovi;3-2;4-3

Fall Creek;3-2;3-4

Neillsville/Granton;1-4;2-5

Elk Mound;1-4;2-5

Osseo-Fairchild;0-5;0-7

Friday's Games

Regis at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.

Durand at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.

Elk Mound at Mondovi, 7 p.m.

Osseo-Fairchild at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Conference;Overall

Spring Valley;5-0;6-1

Boyceville;3-2;5-2

Turtle Lake;3-2;4-2

Glenwood City;3-2;4-3

Elmw./Plum City;3-2;3-4

Cadott;2-3;4-4

Clear Lake;1-4;2-5

Colfax;0-5;1-6

Friday's Games

Glenwood City at Boyceville, 7 p.m.

Elmwood/Plum City at Colfax, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Cadott, 7 p.m.

Turtle Lake at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Team;Conference;Overall

Augusta;5-0;7-0

Pepin/Alma;4-1;5-1

Melrose-Mindoro;4-1;4-3

Whitehall;2-3;3-3

Blair-Taylor;2-3;3-4

Coch.-Fountain City;2-3;2-5

Eleva-Strum;1-4;1-6

Ind./Gilmanton;0-5;0-7

Friday's Games

Augusta at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.

Whitehall at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.

Pepin/Alma at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.

Melrose-Mindoro at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.

Heart O' North

Team;Conference;Overall

Cumberland;5-0;7-0

Northwestern;5-0;7-0

St. Croix Falls;4-1;4-3

Bloomer;3-2;3-4

Spooner;2-3;3-4

Cameron;1-4;1-6

Barron;0-5;1-6

Chetek-Weyer.;0-5;0-7

Friday's Games

Bloomer at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spooner, 7 p.m.

Cameron at Barron, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.

Coulee

Team;Conference;Overall

Aquinas;5-0;7-0

Arcadia;4-1;5-1

Altoona;3-2;5-2

Westby;3-2;4-3

Black River Falls;1-4;1-6

G-E-T;1-4;1-6

Viroqua;0-5;0-7

Friday's Games

Westby at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Arcadia at G-E-T, 7 p.m.

Black River Falls at Viroqua, 7 p.m.

Aquinas at Prescott, 7 p.m.

Lakeland

Team;Conference;Overall

Hurley;5-0;8-0

Unity;5-0;7-0

Grantsburg;4-1;6-3

Webster;2-3;3-4

Rib Lake/Prentice;2-3;2-6

Ladysmith;1-4;1-7

Friday's Games

Unity at Hurley, 7 p.m.

Rib Lake/Prentice at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.

Ladysmith at Colby, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Webster at Assumption, 7 p.m.

Middle Border

Team;Conference;Overall

Ellsworth;5-0;6-0

Osceola;4-1;6-1

Prescott;4-1;5-2

St. Croix Central;2-3;3-4

Baldwin-Woodville;1-4;3-4

Amery;1-4;2-5

Somerset;1-4;2-5

Friday's Games

Baldwin-Woodville at Amery, 7 p.m.

Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

Osceola at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Aquinas at Prescott, 7 p.m.

CWC West

Team;Conference;Overall

McDonell;3-0;7-0

Gilman;3-0;6-0

Phillips;2-1;4-2

Bruce;1-2;1-5

New Auburn;0-3;1-4

Alma Center Linc.;0-3;1-5

Friday's Games

McDonell at Phillips, 7 p.m.

Gilman at Alma Center Lincoln, 7 p.m.

New Auburn at Bruce, 7 p.m.

Rogue Independent

Team;Conference;Overall

Thorp;4-0;6-1

Athens;3-0;7-0

Owen-Withee;3-3;3-3

Almond-Bancroft;2-3;2-4

Cornell;0-2;1-5

Lake Holcombe;0-4;1-5

Friday's Games

Greenwood at Thorp, 7 p.m.

Lake Holcombe at Northwood/Solon Springs, 7 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Athens, 7 p.m.

Almond-Bancroft at Bowler/Gresham, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Flambeau at Owen-Withee, 1 p.m.