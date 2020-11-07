The WIAA announced this year's football playoff field on Saturday, a group that will participate in an abridged postseason amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's playoffs will be limited to two levels. Schools have been broken up into regional foursomes in six divisions, with 32 teams in the top five divisions and 36 in the sixth. All but one squad that didn't voluntarily opt out of the playoffs, Sauk Prairie, were included in the bracket.
One game between two local teams, Colfax at Cameron, has already been declared a forfeit. Cameron advanced to the second level and will play the winner of Ladysmith and Cadott next week. Menomonie, which was in Division 3 in last year's playoff field, requested to move up to Division 1.
The entire 11-player bracket can be seen here, and the entire eight-man bracket can be seen here. All games are at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Following are the matchups featuring schools within the Leader-Telegram's coverage area:
Division 1
No. 4 Marshfield at No. 1 Menomonie
No. 3 D.C. Everest at No. 2 Hudson
Division 2
No. 4 Rice Lake at No. 1 Medford
Division 3
No. 4 Altoona at No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville
Division 4
No. 4 St. Croix Falls at No. 1 Bloomer
No. 3 Spooner at No. 2 Elk Mound
No. 4 Stanley-Boyd at No. 1 Colby
No. 3 Spencer/Columbus at No. 2 Cumberland
Division 5
No. 4 Unity at No. 1 Spring Valley
No. 2 Grantsburg at No. 3 Durand
No. 4 Ladysmith at No. 1 Cadott
Division 6
No. 4 Webster at No. 1 Boyceville
No. 3 Lake Holcombe/Cornell at No. 2 Turtle Lake
No. 4 Flambeau at No. 1 Clear Lake
No. 3 Augusta at No. 2 Glenwood City
No. 4 Cochrane-Fountain City at No. 1 Blair-Taylor
No. 4 Eleva-Strum at No. 1 Pepin/Alma
8-man
No. 2 Siren at No. 1 McDonell