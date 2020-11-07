The WIAA announced this year's football playoff field on Saturday, a group that will participate in an abridged postseason amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's playoffs will be limited to two levels. Schools have been broken up into regional foursomes in six divisions, with 32 teams in the top five divisions and 36 in the sixth. All but one squad that didn't voluntarily opt out of the playoffs, Sauk Prairie, were included in the bracket.

One game between two local teams, Colfax at Cameron, has already been declared a forfeit. Cameron advanced to the second level and will play the winner of Ladysmith and Cadott next week. Menomonie, which was in Division 3 in last year's playoff field, requested to move up to Division 1.

The entire 11-player bracket can be seen here, and the entire eight-man bracket can be seen here. All games are at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Following are the matchups featuring schools within the Leader-Telegram's coverage area:

Division 1

No. 4 Marshfield at No. 1 Menomonie

No. 3 D.C. Everest at No. 2 Hudson

Division 2

No. 4 Rice Lake at No. 1 Medford

Division 3

No.  4 Altoona at No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville

Division 4

No. 4 St. Croix Falls at No. 1 Bloomer

No. 3 Spooner at No. 2 Elk Mound

No. 4 Stanley-Boyd at No. 1 Colby

No. 3 Spencer/Columbus at No. 2 Cumberland

Division 5

No. 4 Unity at No. 1 Spring Valley

No. 2 Grantsburg at No. 3 Durand

No. 4 Ladysmith at No. 1 Cadott

Division 6

No. 4 Webster at No. 1 Boyceville

No. 3 Lake Holcombe/Cornell at No. 2 Turtle Lake

No. 4 Flambeau at No. 1 Clear Lake

No. 3 Augusta at No. 2 Glenwood City

No. 4 Cochrane-Fountain City at No. 1 Blair-Taylor

No. 4 Eleva-Strum at No. 1 Pepin/Alma

8-man

No. 2 Siren at No. 1 McDonell