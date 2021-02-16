Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's Sidney Polzin was named the Girls Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association Ms. Hockey Award recipient Tuesday night, earning the distinction of the state's top senior player. She beat out four other finalists: Hudson's Nikki Olund, Western Wisconsin's Ellie Brice, Central Wisconsin's Maddux Federici and Lakeshore's Kami McCardle.
Polzin in the first Chippewa Falls/Menomonie player to earn the honor and the third in the last four years to win it from the Chippewa Valley. Eau Claire Area Stars Charlotte Akervik and Abigail Stow were Ms. Hockey winners in 2019 and 2018, respectively.
She led the Sabers with 29 points (19 goals, 10 assists) during the regular season and has recorded four goals and four assists during the team's playoff run. All four of those goals came in the team's 7-4 victory against the St. Croix Valley Fusion in the sectional finals on Saturday.
Polzin and the Sabers will play Central Wisconsin in the state semifinals Wednesday in Schofield.
CFM coach Tony Menard was named the GWGCA Coach of the Year for his work with the program. He's led the Sabers to their first sectional final and state tournament berth since Chippewa Falls and Menomonie joined forces for a co-op in 2010.
Joining Polzin on the All-State first team were a pair of Eau Claire Area Stars, forward Paige Rodriguez and goalie Alesha Smith. Stars forward Madison Schwengler and defender Kalie Gruhlke and Sabers defender Ella Ausman and goalie Caroline O'Dell earned second team selections.