Eau Claire North vs. Eau Claire Memorial hockey

Eau Claire North's Tyler Geroux and Eau Claire Memorial's Connor Byrne battle along the boards during a game on Friday in Altoona.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Boys

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverallPoints
Hudson7-011-014
Chippewa Falls4-17-28
Eau Claire North4-26-58
Rice Lake3-35-36
Eau Claire Memorial2-34-54
Menomonie1-75-112
River Falls0-50-60

Middle Border

TeamConferenceOverallPoints
New Richmond4-17-28
Somerset3-2-19-6-17
Amery3-08-46
Baldwin-Woodville2-3-16-8-15
RAM0-66-80

Girls hockey

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverallPoints
Hudson2-16-24
Eau Claire Area1-0-15-0-13
St. Croix Valley1-25-52
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie0-1-14-3-11