Boys
Big Rivers
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Points
|Hudson
|7-0
|11-0
|14
|Chippewa Falls
|4-1
|7-2
|8
|Eau Claire North
|4-2
|6-5
|8
|Rice Lake
|3-3
|5-3
|6
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2-3
|4-5
|4
|Menomonie
|1-7
|5-11
|2
|River Falls
|0-5
|0-6
|0
Middle Border
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Points
|New Richmond
|4-1
|7-2
|8
|Somerset
|3-2-1
|9-6-1
|7
|Amery
|3-0
|8-4
|6
|Baldwin-Woodville
|2-3-1
|6-8-1
|5
|RAM
|0-6
|6-8
|0
Girls hockey
Big Rivers
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Points
|Hudson
|2-1
|6-2
|4
|Eau Claire Area
|1-0-1
|5-0-1
|3
|St. Croix Valley
|1-2
|5-5
|2
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0-1-1
|4-3-1
|1