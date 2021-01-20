Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial hockey

Chippewa Falls' Jake Bowe shoots while Eau Claire Memorial's Christian Tavare checks during a game on Saturday at Hobbs Ice Center.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Boys

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverallPoints
Hudson8-012-116
Chippewa Falls4-2-17-3-19
Eau Claire North4-26-68
Eau Claire Memorial4-36-58
Rice Lake3-3-18-3-17
Menomonie1-85-132
River Falls0-60-80

Middle Border

TeamConferenceOverallPoints
New Richmond5-19-310
Amery4-010-58
Somerset3-3-19-8-17
Baldwin-Woodville2-3-19-8-15
RAM0-77-90

Girls

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverallPoints
St. Croix Valley3-37-66
Eau Claire Area2-1-16-3-15
Hudson2-26-34
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie1-2-15-4-13