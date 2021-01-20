Boys
Big Rivers
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Points
|Hudson
|8-0
|12-1
|16
|Chippewa Falls
|4-2-1
|7-3-1
|9
|Eau Claire North
|4-2
|6-6
|8
|Eau Claire Memorial
|4-3
|6-5
|8
|Rice Lake
|3-3-1
|8-3-1
|7
|Menomonie
|1-8
|5-13
|2
|River Falls
|0-6
|0-8
|0
Middle Border
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Points
|New Richmond
|5-1
|9-3
|10
|Amery
|4-0
|10-5
|8
|Somerset
|3-3-1
|9-8-1
|7
|Baldwin-Woodville
|2-3-1
|9-8-1
|5
|RAM
|0-7
|7-9
|0
Girls
Big Rivers
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Points
|St. Croix Valley
|3-3
|7-6
|6
|Eau Claire Area
|2-1-1
|6-3-1
|5
|Hudson
|2-2
|6-3
|4
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|1-2-1
|5-4-1
|3