Peyton Mayer

RAM's Peyton Mayer gets into position during a game against the Northwest Icemen on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Altoona.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Boys hockey

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverallPoints
Hudson4-07-08
Rice Lake2-24-24
Eau Claire North1-01-22
Eau Claire Memorial1-13-12
Chippewa Falls1-11-22
River Falls0-20-30
Menomonie0-33-60

Middle Border

TeamConferenceOverallPoints
Baldwin-Woodville2-15-34
New Richmond1-02-12
Somerset1-14-32
Amery0-03-10
RAM0-23-40

Girls hockey

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverallPoints
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie0-01-00
Eau Claire Area0-01-00
St. Croix Valley0-01-20
Hudson0-00-10