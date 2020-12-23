Boys hockey
Big Rivers
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Points
|Hudson
|4-0
|7-0
|8
|Rice Lake
|2-2
|4-2
|4
|Eau Claire North
|1-0
|1-2
|2
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1-1
|3-1
|2
|Chippewa Falls
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|River Falls
|0-2
|0-3
|0
|Menomonie
|0-3
|3-6
|0
Middle Border
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Points
|Baldwin-Woodville
|2-1
|5-3
|4
|New Richmond
|1-0
|2-1
|2
|Somerset
|1-1
|4-3
|2
|Amery
|0-0
|3-1
|0
|RAM
|0-2
|3-4
|0
Girls hockey
Big Rivers
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Points
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0-0
|1-0
|0
|Eau Claire Area
|0-0
|1-0
|0
|St. Croix Valley
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|Hudson
|0-0
|0-1
|0