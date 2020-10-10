Thorp football earned its first victory of the season, holding on for a 30-22 win against Augusta Saturday in a game that was added to the schedule mid-week.
Aiden Rosemeyer threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as the Cardinals entered the fourth up 18-6. A Jackson Laxson one-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth shrunk the deficit to 18-14, but Thorp responded immediately with a 65-yard kick return touchdown and then expanded their lead four minutes later with a Ray Harwick five-yard touchdown run.
Augusta's Ben Dickensen made it to the end zone with 18 seconds remaining to make it a one-score game again, but the clock was not on the Beavers' side.
Rosemeyer threw for 122 yards for the Cardinals. Laxson put up 106 yards on the ground for Augusta.
McDonell 60, Phillips 18: The Macks stayed undefeated by besting a team that beat them twice last year. Tanner Opsal threw for 332 yards and ran for 118 while being involved in all eight of the team's touchdowns.
He threw for five and ran for three, with the longest scoring play coming on a 70-yard connection with Noah Hanson. The three other passing touchdowns all went to Dale Tetrault.
Hanson put up 209 receiving yards on eight catches, while Tetrault had 115 yards on just four catches.
Volleyball
McDonell 3, Menomonie 0: The Macks moved to 13-1 with a nonconference victory in straight sets, 25-12, 25-16, 25-11. Maggie Craker had nine aces, three kills, 24 assists and eight digs, while Destiny Baughman had five kills, three blocks and eight digs.