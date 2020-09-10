Barron runners finished first among both the boys and the girls at the Bloomer Invitational Thursday, with senior Marcus Peterson (17:27.6) and sophomore Fran Peterson (19:40.1) serving as medalists, while the host Blackhawks claimed the boys team title and Hayward the girls. The Bloomer boys were led by freshman Lucas Anderson, who finished second overall with a time of 17:51.9. Five Bloomer runners finished in the top seven.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser had runners place third and fourth on the girls side, Natalie Poppe and Lana Blumer, respectively.
Cameron Invitational: Ladysmith runners Jack West, Ethan Stewart and Pete West finished second through fourth, respectively, to lead the Lumberjacks to a boys title. Cameron won a team title on the girls side, led by Taylor Severt with a time of 21:50.7.
Northwestern’s Emmett Johnson was the boys medalist, while St. Croix Falls’ Brianna McCurdy topped the girls.
Colfax Quad: Durand’s Parker Schneider (16:06.40) and Colfax’s Molly Heidorn earned medalist honors in a quad also featuring Mondovi and Elk Mound. The Mounders held the second through fourth spots among the boys, led by Aiden Schiferl, while Durand’s Kendall Hagness finished second on the girls side.
Girls golf
Big Rivers at Turtleback Golf Course: Rice Lake’s Emma Vande Voort and Callie Karstens tied for fourth, both shooting a 44, to help the Warriors earn a third-place finish. River Falls’ Jaden Woiwode was the top individual with a 39, while Hudson claimed the team title.
Chippewa Falls and Menomonie finished fourth and fifth, respectively.