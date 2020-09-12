The Menomonie cross country team defended its home turf, with both the boys and girls squads finishing in first in a home meet Saturday.
Isabella Jacobsen (19:31.4) was the top individual for the Mustangs, finishing second among girls, while Patrick Schwartz (16:51.0) finished third among boys. Both the Menomonie boys and girls teams had three finishers in the top ten.
River Falls' Grant Magnuson and Hudson's Haley Loewe were the individual medalists. The Chippewa Falls boys took third as a team, led by Lukas Wagner, while Rice Lake took third as a team on the girls side, led by Alexi MacDonald.
Stanley-Boyd Invitational: McDonell's Dan Anderson and Altoona's Mercedes Romo were the individual medalists, finishing in 17 minutes, 37 seconds and 22 minutes, three seconds, respectively. Both runners led the way for their teams winning the team competition as well.