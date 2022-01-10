Basketball stock photo
Photo by Branden Nall

Boys basketball

Menomonie 64, Altoona 56

Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 17, Carter Giesking 6, Isiah Birt 8, Trey Witt 3, Trey Mensing 9, Clayton Fanetti 6, Reed Styer 15.

Altoona: Marsten Salsbury 6, Keaton Camastral 11, Conner Lewis 17, CJ Varsho 2, Evan Peterson 18, Ben Kuenkel 2.

3-pointers: Menomonie 6 (Giesking 2, Fanetti 2, Birt, Witt), Altoona 8 (Camastral 3, Lewis 3, Peterson 2).

Halftime: Altoona 30-26.

Gilmanton 83, Coulee Christian 56

Gilmanton: Chase Jesse 6, Hunter Guenther 28, Trent Parr 15, Gavin Williams 3, Grady Meier 5, Carson Rieck 26.

Coulee Christian: Zach Mertes 23, Keiran McKinney 6, Justin VanDyken 5, Toby Hintz 3, Gio Trussoni 17.

3-pointers: Gilmanton 10 (Guenther 5, Parr 3, Williams, Meier), Coulee Christian 9 (Trussoni 5, Mertes 4).

Halftime: Gilmanton 43-31.

Colfax 80, Eleva-Strum 49

Thorp 58, Owen-Withee 53

Neillsville 65, Independence 31

Girls basketball

Menomonie 54, Prescott 52

Prescott: Brynley Goehring 12, Lila Posthuma 15, Izzy Matzek 6, Katrina Budworth 11, Maddie Rundquist 2, Rhi Stutz 3, Leah French 3.

Menomonie: Mary Berg 12, Sammy Jacobsen 6, Ashleah Quilling 8, Emma Mommsen 17, Helen Chen 11.

3-pointers: Prescott 10 (Budworth 3, Goehring 2, Matzek 2, Postuma, Stutz, French), Menomonie 5 (Chen 3, Berg 2).

Halftime: Menomonie 25-17.

Whitehall 62, Black River Falls 42

BRF: Jordy Briggs 6, Mak Nortman 15, Breanne Nortman 13, Emma Blount 2, Kenley Brown 6.

Whitehall: Avery Sonsalla 9, Haili Sluga 3, Norah Youngbauer 10, McKenna Pientok 6, Trinity Aaseon 6, Olivia Killian 23, Brenna Clatt 6.

3-pointers: BRF 3 (B. Nortman 2, M. Nortman), Whitehall 4 (Sonsalla 2, Sluga, Youngbauer).

Halftime: Whitehall 29-20.

Boys hockey

Eau Claire Memorial 4, New Richmond 2

NR;1;1;0;—;2

ECM;2;1;1;—;4

First period: 1, ECM, Nolan Ottum (Luke Lindsay, Cole Fisher), 5:17; 2, ECM, Sam Brennan (Peyton Platter, Brady Moore); 3, NR, Brock Unger (Ben Hahn, Kadyn Campeau). Second period: 4, ECM, Connor Byrne (Nick Madsen, Dylan Byrne), 11:04; 5, NR, Campeau (Tucker Erickson, Unger), 15:20. Third period: 6, ECM, Platter (Christian Tavare), 16:09.

Shots: NR 6-9-4-19, ECM 11-12-12-35. Penalties: NR 2 for 4 mins, ECM 1 for 2 mins. Goalies: New Richmond: Blake Milton (35 shots, 31 saves); Memorial: Jack Savaloja (19 shots, 17 saves).