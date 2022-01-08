Basketball stock photo

Boys basketball

Prescott 70, Elk Mound 68

Prescott: Jordan Malmlov 18, J Syverson 8, Philip Seifert 7, D Wallin 27, B Rohl 6, A Russell 2, Stuart 2.

Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 12, Ethan Johnson 1, Ryan Bartig 10, Brex Todd 11, Sam Wenzel 22, Aidan Bartholomew 12.

3-pointers: Prescott 7 (Malmlov 5, Syverseon 2), Elk Mound 8 (Bartholomew 3, Russo 2, Bartig 2, Todd).

Halftime: Tied at 35.

Girls basketball

Bloomer 42, Barron 39

Bloomer: Danielle Latz 13, Makendal Kempe 2, Cierra Seibel 2, Brooklyn Sarauer 7, Madison Faschingbauer 1, Abby Iverson 17.

Barron: Taylor Johnson 4, Hailee Thompson 2, Sydney Stauner 6, Rayna Hauck 2, Hailee Halverson 11, Macey Herrman 14.

3-pointers: Bloomer 1 (Sarauer), Barron 5 (Stauner 2, Johnson, Halverson, Herrman).

Halftime: Barron 24-20.

Fall Creek 59, Regis 48

Colfax 59, Hayward 24

Independence 34, Glenwood City 33