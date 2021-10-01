Football
Chippewa Falls 35, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Memorial;0;0;0;7;—;7
Chippewa Falls;7;21;7;0;—;35
First Quarter
CF: Karson Bowe 18 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 3:19.
Second Quarter
CF: Owen Krista 9 run (pass failed), 7:33.
CF: Mason Monarski 3 pass from Brayden Warwick (Bowe run), 3:19.
CF: Krista 1 run (Mason kick), 0:40.
Third Quarter
CF: Warwick 11 run (Mason kick), 7:39.
Fourth Quarter
EC: Reese Woerner 5 run (Ben Frey kick), 4:01.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Memorial (27-63): Woerner 23-76, Regan Hub 1-0, Ryan Thompson 2-(-6). Chippewa Falls (52-391): K. Bowe 15-115, Krista 11-104, Ryan Gaudet 5-45, Warwick 4-41, Collin Beaudette 6-37, Judah Dunham 4-31, Mason Tester 3-25, Xander Neal 1-1, Mason Von Haden 1-(-5), Carson Bowe 1-(-3).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Memorial: Thompson 5-21-2-87. Chippewa Falls: Warwick 4-8-3-33.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Memorial: Jack Redwine 2-20, Hub 1-35, Connor Anderson 1-27, Gavin Gerber 1-5. Chippewa Falls: Monarski 3-27, Howard 1-6.
Arcadia 34, Altoona 22
Altoona 0 14 8 0 — 22
Arcadia 8 12 8 6 — 34
First Quarter
Ar: Brent Rebhahn 3 run (Kaden Updike run), 6:06.
Second Quarter
Al: Colin Boyarski 7 run (kick failed), 6:43.
Ar: Brian Sokup 9 run (run failed), 3:20.
Al: Marsten Salsbury 50 pass from Ben Kuenkel (Boyarski run), 1:15.
Ar: Cam Boland 47 from Updike (run failed), :00.
Third Quarter
Al: Salsbury 83 pass from Kuenkel (Boyarski run), 9:21.
Ar: Sokup 15 run (Updike run), 2:05.
Fourth Quarter
Ar: Boland 5 tun (pass failed), 2:17.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Altoona (34-127): Zavondre Cole 6-58, Boyarski 23-66, Thorin Steele 1-4, Ben Kuenkel 4-11. Arcadia (43-295): Rebhahn 5-15, Updike 14-112, Boland 4-19, Sokup 19-149, Hunter Fitzpatrick 1-5.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Altoona (4-5-0-170): Ben Kuenkel 4-5-0-170. Arcadia (5-8-0-104): Updike 5-8-0-104.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: Cole 1-13, Salsbury 3-157. Arcadia: Egan Pauly 1-17,Rebhahn 1-17, Boland 3-70.
Durand 46, Osseo-Fairchild 16
Durand;26;13;7;0;—;46
Osseo-Fairchild;0;0;8;8;—;16
First Quarter
D: Dawson Hartung 10 run (kick failed), 10:14.
D: Simon Bauer 62 run (run failed), 7:25.
D: Bauer 1 run (Bauer run), 4:41.
D: Hartung 1 run (run failed), 1:15.
Second Quarter
D: Bauer 50 run (Gunnar Hurlburt kick), 8:28.
D: Hartung 16 run (kick failed), 2:37.
Third Quarter
D: Bauer 62 run (Hurlburt kick), 8:46.
OF: Ethan Abram 79 kick return (Drake Swett run), 8:30.
Fourth Quarter
OF: Shane Fletcher 4 run (Zachary Rosman run), 2:12.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Durand (36-436): Bauer 9-259, Hartung 13-133, Cody Wieland 2-28, Ryan Mason 3-14, Ethan Fedie 2-7, Parker Traun 3-4, Joey Baker 2-2, Carlin Pfeiffer 1-0. Osseo-Fairchild (33-98): Fletcher 8-38, Spencer Osmonson 4-33, Swett 2-12, Timmy Koskovich 3-6, Chase Insteness 7-6, Abram 4-6, Ashton Oliver 2-1, Brody Seefeldt 3-(-4).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Durand: Mason 2-3-0-12, Bauer 0-2-0-0. Osseo-Fairchild: Oliver 3-7-0-23, Seefeldt 1-3-0-3.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Durand: Wieland 1-7, Traun 1-5. Osseo-Fairchild: Abram 1-12, Isaac Iverson 1-11, Insteness 2-3.
Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0
S-B;7;14;16;0;—;37
N/G;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
SB: Brady Potaczek 61 pass from Logan Burzynski (Mike Karlen kick), 6:15.
Second Quarter
SB: Cooper Nichols 10 pass from Burzynski (Karlen kick), 10:39.
SB: Potaczek 39 pass from Burzynski (Karlen kick), 1:12.
Third Quarter
SB: Nichols 17 run (kick failed), 10:48.
SB: Nichols fumble recovery (Karlen kick), 9:55.
SB: Karlen 24 field goal, 3:18.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Stanley-Boyd (25-150): M. Karlen 3-38, Nichols 4-34, Landon Karlen 2-30, Chase Sturm 4-19, Burzynski 3-16, Potaczek 1-9, Jacob Nesterick 3-7. Neillsville/Granton (46-116): Micah Zoschke 17-56.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Stanley-Boyd: Burzynski 13-17-1-193, Carter Isenberger 0-1-0-0. Neillsville/Granton: Bryce Erickson 1-8-1-23, Zoschke 2-2-0-4.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Stanley-Boyd: Potaczek 3-113, M. Karlen 6-53, Nichols 2-15, L. Karlen 1-7, Lucas Smith 1-5.
Thorp 54, Owen-Withee 6
O-W;0;0;6;0;—;6
Thorp;24;24;6;0;—;54
First Quarter
T: Ashton Kroeplin 67 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (Kroeplin pass from A. Rosemeyer).
T: Logan Hanson 6 pass from A. Rosemeyer (A. Rosemeyer run).
T: Hanson 25 pass from A. Rosemeyer (A. Rosemeyer run).
Second Quarter
T: Hanson 31 run (Braden Schultze pass from A. Rosemeyer).
T: A. Rosemeyer 20 run (Rosemeyer run).
T: A. Rosemeyer 6 run (Korbin Rosemeyer pass from A. Rosemeyer).
Third Quarter
T: Ryan Raether 22 pass from A. Rosemeyer (run failed).
OW: 3 run (kick failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Thorp (28-133): Hanson 12-107, A. Rosemeyer 9-20, Denzel sutton 2-6, Lincoln Knop 4-2, Raether 1-(-2). Owen-Withee: 42-138.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Thorp: A. Rosemeyer 8-12-0-241, Knop 1-1-0-0. Owen-Withee: 0-3-1-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Hanson 4-81, Kroeplin 1-67, Sutton 3-51, Raether 1-22, K. Rosemeyer 1-9, Landon Penk 1-0.
Northwestern 56, Bloomer 12
NW;7;42;7;0;—56
Bloomer;6;0;6;0;—;12
First Quarter
NW: 47 pass (kick).
B: Marcus Harelstad 34 pass from Jack Strand (conversion failed).
Second Quarter
NW: Greg Ohman 2 run (kick).
NW: 2 run (kick).
NW: 45 pass (kick).
NW: Jase Nelson 60 pass (kick).
NW: 7 pass (kick).
NW: Nelson 17 pass (kick).
Third Quarter
NW: Ryan Ruffi 7 run (kick).
B: Harelstad 37 run (conversion failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer (22-92): Harelstad 9-90, Ben Miller 3-24, M. Holstad 1-4, Strand 7-(-24).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Bloomer: Strand 16-30-0-228.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Bloomer: Connor Crane 7-119, Harelstad 6-66, Ethan Rogge 3-43.
Spring Valley 43, Clear Lake 7
SV;6;16;14;7;—;43
CL;0;0;0;7;—;7
First Quarter
SV: Tristan Neisinger 1 run (kick failed), 0:46.
Second Quarter
SV: Brady Bednarek 8 run (Jackson Stein run), 9:15.
SV: Connor Ducklow 2 run (Ducklow run), 0:16.
Third Quarter
SV: Ducklow 35 run (Coy Stasiek kick), 10:54.
SV: Diego Schmitt 5 run (Stasiek kick), 2:06.
Fourth Quarter
CL: Dominic Leintz 10 pass from Jacob Burbach (Riley Peterson kick), 7:45.
SV: Cade Stasiek 65 run (Coy Stasiek kick), 3:42.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Spring Valley (49-388): Bednarek 8-70, Cade Stasiek 1-65, Justin Rielly 8-61, Ducklow 6-53, Stein 8-50, Neisinger 9-46, Schmitt 9-43. Clear Lake (30-121): Tyler Sunday 8-32, Cashton Henck 3-31, Burbach 5-22, Cayden Paulson 2-12, Hunter Pickard 2-9, Leintz 6-8, Darius Garrett 2-6, Cameron Tibbetts 1-2.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Spring Valley: Ducklow 5-9-0-67. Clear Lake: Burbach 1-2-0-10.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Spring Valley: Bednarek 4-44, Coy Stasiek 1-23. Clear Lake: Leintz 1-10.
Augusta 28, Blair-Taylor 0
B-T;0;0;0;0;—;0
Augusta;6;8;8;6;—;28
First Quarter
A: Brennan King 71 run (run failed), 0:45.
Second Quarter
A: Ben Dickensen 4 run (Dickensen run), 0:54.
Third Quarter
A: Marcus Livingston 66 run (Levi White pass from King), 4:50.
Fourth Quarter
A: White 1 run (run failed), 6:06.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Blair-Taylor (26-118): Jackson Shramek 15-63, Colton Lejcher 5-25, Ethan Knisley 4-13, Evan Nehring 1-10, Grason Armitage 1-7. Augusta (48-355): Livingston 7-142, King 12-119, Dickensen 18-74, White 4-12.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Blair-Taylor: Lejcher 2-16-0-34. Augusta: King 1-4-0-16, Livingston 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Blair-Taylor: Armitage 1-29, Shramek 1-5. Augusta: Livingston 1-16.
Cumberland 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26
Cumberland;14;20;14;8;—;56
C-W;0;6;8;12;—;26
First Quarter
CUMB: Edward Chafer 4 run (Gavin Jarchow run).
CUMB: 79 interception return (conversion failed).
Second Quarter
CUMB: Jarchow 53 run (conversion good).
CW: Ashton Kummet 48 run (kick failed).
CUMB: Chafer 2 run (conversion failed).
CUMB: Chafer 3 run (conversion failed).
Third Quarter
CW: Wylee Huset 2 run (conversion good).
CUMB: Chafer 43 run (conversion failed).
CUMB: Chafer 29 run (Jarchow run).
Fourth Quarter
CW: 1 run (conversion failed).
CUMB: Maddux Allen 57 pass (conversion good).
CW: Lawson Davis 34 run (conversion failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Cumberland (32-338): Chafer 16-213, Jarchow 6-82, M. Allen 3-20, Ryker Allen 1-7. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (37-267): Huset 13-81, Han Johnson 7-77, Kummet 7-70, Davis 3-46, Cade Johnson 2-(-11).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cumberland: Allen 11-11-0-186. Cumberland: C. Johnson 3-9-1-4.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cumberland: Jarchow 6-65. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Ryan Smith 1-3, Kummet 1-(-1).
Pepin/Alma 42, Independence/Gilmanton 20
I/G;6;8;0;6;—;20
P/A;13;14;0;15;—;42
First Quarter
PA: Riley Stiehl 17 run (kick failed), 9:01.
IG: Ben Pyka 87 pass from Hunter Guenther (kick failed), 2:10.
PA: Evan Olson 25 pass from Evan Creighton (Creighton kick), 0:09.
Second Quarter
PA: Demetrius Bergmann 7 run (kick failed), 10:38.
PA: Stiehl 4 run (Stiehl run), 4:15.
IG: Tyler Kingsbury 34 pass from Guenther (Mason Gierok run), 0:57.
Fourth Quarter
PA: Olson 18 pass from Drew Seifert (Afton Sterry run), 10:44.
PA: Billy Thetford 1 run (Creighton kick), 1:31.
IG: Wyatt Kuerschner 35 pass from Guenther (run failed), 0:27.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): I/G (39-121): Pyka 17-81, Gierok 10-18, Kingsbury 6-12, Kuerschner 3-12, Guenther 3-(-2). P/A (48-376): Sterry 10-98, Stiehl 10-94, Bergmann 15-75, Olson 6-37, Jackson Riesgraf 2-32, Thetford 4-21, Creighton 1-19.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): I/G: Guenther 5-13-2-167. P/A: Seifert 5-9-0-86, Creighton 1-2-0-25.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): I/G: Pyka 1-87, Kingsbury 2-44, Kuerschner 2-36. P/A: Olson 2-43, Stiehl 2-31, Colton Brecka 1-20, Thetford 1-17.
St. Croix Falls 41, Barron 14
SCF;28;7;0;6;—;41
Barron;0;0;8;6;—;14
First Quarter
SCF: Dayo Oye 3 run (Travis Oestreich kick ), 8;12.
SCF: Oye 10 run (Oestreich kick), 6:38.
SCF: Oye 50 run (Oestreich kick), 3:38.
SCF: Oye 13 run (Oestreich kick), 0:41.
Second Quarter
SCF: Oestreich 25 pass from Brady Belisle (Oestreich kick), 3:56.
Third Quarter
B: Gavin Gordon 40 pass from Colin Kappel (Cadien LaLiberty run), 5:02.
Fourth Quarter
B: Gordon 48 pass from Kappel (run failed), 6:21.
SCF: Peyton Steffen 5 run (kick failed), 1:35.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): St. Croix Falls (34-287): Oye 15-160, Aiden Meador 3-48, Kieran Defoe 7-34, Sam Glenna 5-29, Devyn Rode 2-9, Steffen 2-7. Barron (31-96): LaLiberty 5-52, Ryan Etlicher 7-19, Regan Vruwink 3-12, Kappel 14-11.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): St. Croix Falls: Belisle 1-2-0-25, Defoe 0-1-0-0. Barron: Kappel 5-8-0-109.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): St. Croix Falls: Oestreich 1-25. Barron: Gordon 2-88, LaLiberty 2-13, Sam Baumgard 1-8.