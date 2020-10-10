Football
Thorp 30, Augusta 22
Augusta;0;0;6;16 — 22
Thorp;6;6;6;12 — 30
First Quarter
T: Aiden Rosemeyer 4 run (kick blocked), 6:27.
Second Quarter
T: Logan Kroeplin 10 pass from Rosemeyer (run failed), 11:18.
Third Quarter
A: Mitchell Johnson 33 pass from Brennan King (run failed), 5:36.
T: Jourdyn Bricco 14 pass from Rosemeyer (run failed), 3:27.
Fourth Quarter
A: Jackson Laxon 1 run (Laxson run), 8:31.
T: Logan Kroeplin 65 kick return (run failed), 8:21.
T: Ray Harwick 5 run (pass failed), 4:11.
A: Ben Dickensen 12 run (Tyler Brixen run), :18.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Augusta (46-170): Laxson 25-106, Dickensen 6-45, Tyler Brixen 3-11, King 3-9, Levi White 2-7. Thorp (34-105): Logan Hanson 15-51, Harwick 4-20, Logan Kroeplin 2-15, Rosemeyer 7-13, Ashton Kroeplin 3-11, Bricco 2-5.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Augusta (5-14-1-92): King 5-12-1-92. Thorp (8-18-1-122): Rosemeyer 8-18-1-122.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Augusta: Johnson 2-37, Aiden Anderson 1-34, Chase Stensen-Veenendall 1-13, Dickensen 1-8. Thorp: Logan Kroeplin 3-58, Ashton Kroeplin 3-50, Bricco 2-14.
McDonell 60, Phillips 18
Phillips 12;6;0;0 — 18
McDonell 22;16;22;0 — 60
1st Quarter
M: Tanner Opsal 3 run (Xayvion Matthews run), 8:53.
P: Jesse Bruhn 65 run (run failed), 8:40.
M: Noah Hanson 70 pass from Opsal (Matthews run), 7:24.
P: James Bruhn 12 run (run failed), 5:56.
M: Dale Tetrault 56 pass from Opsal (pass failed), 3:01.
Second Quarter
P: Brady Bogdanovic 4 run (pass failed), 11:56.
M: Opsal 2 run (Hanson pass from Opsal), 9:12.
M: Tetrault 25 pass from Opsal (Opsal run), 4:28.
Third Quarter
M: Tetrault 4 pass from Opsal (run failed), 8:41.
M: Opsal 1 run (Clemett Matthews pass from Opsal), 3:55.
M: Hanson 45 pass from Opsal (Opsal run), 0:50.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): McDonell (46-193): Opsal 29-118, Xayvion Matthews 7-26, Andrew Bauer 7-47, Ethan Goulet 3-2. Phillips (30-224).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): McDonell (13-17-0-332): Opsal 13-17-0-332. Phillips (1-6-2-12).
RECEIVING (rec-yds): McDonell: Hanson 8-209, Tetrault 4-115, Xayvion Matthews 1-8.
Volleyball
McDonell 3, Menomonie 0
McDonell def. Menomonie 25-12, 25-16, 25-11.
McDonell leaders: Destiny Baughman 5 kills, 3 blocks, 8 digs; Lauryn Deetz 2 aces, 9 digs, Sydney Flanagan ace, 6 digs, Maggie Craker, 9 aces, 3 kills, 24 assists, 8 digs; Marley Hughes 8 kills, block, Ella Haley ace, 5 kills, 3 digs, Kait Ortmann 2 aces 3 kills. Record: McDonell 13-1.