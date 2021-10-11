Volleyball stock photo

Volleyball

Alma Center Lincoln 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Lincoln def. Melrose-Mindoro 25-22, 25-13, 25-18.

Lincoln leaders: Liza Cummings 14 kills, Miah Breheim 9 kills.

Barron 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Barron def. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 27-25, 25-18, 25-20.