N/G;6;0;0;7;— 13
Regis;21;28;7;0;— 56
First Quarter
R: Carson Tait 74 kick return (run failed), 11:49.
R: Ian Andrews 2 run (C. Tait run), 6:46.
R: Zander Rockow 57 run (Alex Erickson kick), 4:31.
NG: Austin Gross 5 pass from Bryce Erickson (kick failed), 1:28.
Second Quarter
R: Evrett Tait 14 run (Erickson kick), 11:52.
R: Nick Lockie 1 run (Erickson kick), 5:41.
R: Andrews 34 pass from Kendon Krogman (Erickson kick), 3:48.
R: Z. Rockow 18 run (Erickson kick), 0:38.
Third Quarter
R: Kolton Rockow 1 run (Erickson kick), 4:59.
Fourth Quarter
NG: B. Erickson 1 run (Logan Erickson kick), 6:57.
River Falls def. Menomonie 25-10, 25-15, 25-9.
Rice Lake def. New Richmond 25-21, 25-19, 25-18.
Immanuel def. Augusta 25-15, 16-25, 25-15, 25-11.
Durand-Arkansaw def. Boyceville 25-21, 25-20, 25-16.
Northwestern def. C-W 25-17, 25-8, 25-16.
Barron def. Cameron 25-13, 25-11, 19-25, 25-15.
Blair-Taylor def. Gilmanton 25-10, 25-18, 25-12.
C-FC def. Independence 25-21, 25-22, 25-23.
