Football
Regis 44, Neillsville/Granton 14
Regis 22 22 0 0 — 44
N/G 0 0 8 6 — 14
First Quarter
R: Jeffrey Ritger 47 pass from Bennett Seelen (Drew Goettl run), 9:21.
R: Zander Rockow 43 run (Aaron Haselwander kick), 6:35.
R: Rockow 50 run (Haselwander kick), 4:42.
Second Quarter
R: Haselwander 43 pass from Seelen (Haselwander kick), 11:09.
R: Safety.
R: Goettl 6 run (kick failed), 7:52.
R: Rockow 47 run (Haselwander kick), 3:22.
Third Quarter
N/G: Braden Trunkel 15 pass from Andrew Brown (Tommy Friemoth run), :09.
Fourth Quarter
N/G: Jonah Zoschke 7 pass from Trunkel (pass failed), 2:05.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Regis (30-213): Rockow 4-143, Peyton Mayer 5-39, Goettl 4-25, Gus Theisen 1-7, Colton Mohr 7-7, Jack Weisenberger 2-7. Neillsville/Granton (31-89): Tommy Friemoth 14-38, Jonah Zoschke 12-35, Braden Trunkel 5-16.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Regis (3-5-0-102): Bennett Seelen 3-3-0-102, Kendon Krogman 0-2-0-0. Neillsville/Granton (11-21-0-122): Trunkel 10-19-0-107, Brown 1-1-0-15, Bryce Erickson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Regis: Ritger 2-59, Haselwander 1-43. Neillsville/Granton: Jonah Zoschke 3-42, Ian Zoschke 2-19, Brown 1-17, Trunkel 1-15, Carrson Mohr 1-12, Tucker Bethea 2-10.
Osseo-Fairchild 26, Fall Creek 6
FC 0 0 0 6 — 6
O-F 6 0 8 12 — 26
First Quarter
OF: Brice Shimon 20 run (run failed), 4:14.
Third Quarter
OF: Garrett Koxlien 19 pass from Shimon (Shimon run), 4:32.
Fourth Quarter
FC: Isaiah Kaufman 94 pass from Riley Wathke (pass fauled), 9:36.
OF: Shimon 6 run (kick failed), 4:49.
OF: Shimon 22 pass from Koxlien (kick failed), 2:13.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Fall Creek (14-(-41)). Osseo-Fairchild (37-66): Keyton Boettcher 5-37, Dayne Vojtik 17-30.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Fall Creek (12-39-3-191): Wathke 12-39-3-191. Osseo-Fairchild (15-27-2-270): Shimon 13-24-1-214, Koxlien 2-3-1-56.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Fall Creek: Kaufman 2-96. Osseo-Fairchild: Koxlien 4-130.
Clear Lake 12, Cadott 7
Cadott;0;0;0;7 - 7
Clear Lake;6;0;0;6 - 12
First Quarter
CL: Zach Aune 1 run (run failed), 2:39.
Fourth Quarter
Cad: Scm Scheidler 17 pass from Logan Harel (kick good), 8:45.
CL: Angel Guillen 1 run (pass failed), 7:49.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Cadott (43-110): Harel 14-52, Tegan Ritter 12-37, Nelson Wahl 9-12, Kaleb Sonnentag 1-7, Nick Fasbender 1-3, Ryan Sonnentag 6-(-1). Clear Lake (36-100): Guillen 11-39, Aune 11-29, Jackson Fuller 11-26, Hunter Pickard 2-5, Brady Pigman 1-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cadott: Harel: 6-13-0-66. Clear Lake (2-3-0-48): Guillen 2-2-0-48, Aune 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cadott: Scheidler 3-56, Ryan Sonnentag 1-6, Wahl 2-4. Clear Lake: Riley Peterson 2-48.
Elmwood/Plum City 42, Colfax 8
C 0 0 0 8 — 8
E/PC 0 12 22 8 — 42
Second Quarter
E/PC: Ethan Rupakas 13 run (run failed), 11:12.
E/PC: Luke Webb 91 run (run failed), 6:00.
Third Quarter
E/PC: Trevor Asher 4 run (Webb run), 8:35.
E/PC: Ryden Carson 44 INT return (run failed), 6:48.
E/PC: Webb 32 run (Webb run), 6:19.
Fourth Quarter
E/PC: Webb 18 run (Asher run), 10:41.
C: Julio Hernandez 10 run (Hernandez), 4:15.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Colfax (20-72): Aiden McKee 12-29, Hernandez 10-26, Hunter Rebak 5-18. Elmwood/Plum City (47-282): Webb 22-163, Trevor Asher 12-85, Ethan Rupakas 10-44.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Colfax (16-31-3-174): Drew Gibson 16-31-3-174. Elmwood/Plum City (0-4-0-0): Webb 0-4-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Colfax: Rebak 10-135, Tanner Hoffman 6-39.
Barron 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
CW;0;0;0;8 - 8
Barron;14;24;0;0 - 38
First Quarter
B: Caiden LaLiberty 22 run (LaLiberty run), 11:04.
B: Colin Kappel 2 run (run failed), 4:55.
Second Quarter
B: Kappel 9 run (LaLiberty run), 11:08.
B: Sam Baumgard 20 pass from Kappel (LaLiberty run), 5:45.
B: Baumgard 35 pass from Kappel (Kappel run), 0:36.
Fourth Quarter
CW: Carter Kummet 40 pass from Tyler Razim (Ashton Kummet run), 0:21.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (28-82): Razim 17-54, Brett Bartels 6-15, Ethan Bowe 3-11. Barron (34-241): LaLiberty 15-139, Kappel 9-52, Lucas Pond 7-36, Carter LaLiberty 3-14.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Razim 5-10-2-46. Barron: Kappel 2-4-0-2.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Carter Kummet 1-40, Aeden Janson 2-13, Ashton Kummet 1-1, Ethan Bowe 1-(-8). Barron: Baumgard 2-55.
Blair-Taylor 22, Pepin/Alma 19
B-T;0;0;8;14 - 22
P/A;7;6;0;6 - 19
First Quarter
P/A: Evan Olson 30 run (Evan Creighton kick), 4:50.
Second Quarter
P/A: Apollo Bergmann 36 pass from Jordan Pearson (kick failed), 2:32.
Third Quarter
BT: Matthew Brandenburg 20 run (Matthew Waldera pass from Alec Reismann), 6:11.
Fourth Quarter
P/A: Lane Wieczorek 1 run (run failed), 11:23.
BT: Waldera 35 pass from Reismann (Zack Nitek pass from Zack Nitek), 9:33.
BT: Brandenburg 1 run (pass failed), 5:41.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Blair-Taylor (33-159): Brandenburg 16-83, Waldera 17-76. Pepin/Alma (42-211): Wieczorek 24-104, Bryce Quinton 16-80, Evan Olson 2-27.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Blair-Taylor (17-23-1-187): Reismann 16-22-1-180, Nitek 1-1-0-7. Pepin/Alma: Pearson 8-11-1-125.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Blair-Taylor: Waldera 5-81, Nitek 4-49, Gunar Koxlien 7-48, Brandenburg 1-9. Pepin/Alma: Bergmann 3-55, Colton Brecka 1-31, Olson 1-20, Quinton 1-18, Axel Noll 2-1.
Spring Valley 42, Turtle Lake 0
SV 14 6 15 7 — 42
TL 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
SV: Nathan Fesenmaier 30 run (Nolan Stans kick), 8:20.
SV: Fesenmaier 5 run (Stans kick), 6:52.
Second Quarter
SV: Justin Rielly 20 run (kick blocked), 5:41.
Third Quarter
SV: Fesenmaier 7 run (Connor Ducklow run), 7:39.
SV: Fesenmaier 5 run (Stans kick) 3:40.
Fourth Quarter
SV: Brayden Wolf 1 run (Stans kick), 6:21.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Spring Valley (44-312): Fesenmaier 24-159, Rielly 5-88, Wolf 5-45, Brady Bednarek 3-16. Turtle Lake (26-55): Blake Thill 13-32, Christian Torgerson 2-13, Cole Duffee 2-9.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Spring Valley (3-5-0-62): Connor Ducklow 3-5-0-62. Turtle Lake (5-12-3-27): Toby Kahl 5-12-3-27.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Spring Valley: Tyler Bowman 2-37, Wolf 1-25. Turtle Lake: Joel Humphrey 4-21, Joey Molls 1-8.
Edgar 47, Thorp 6
Thorp;6;0;0;0 - 6
Edgar;18;22;7;0 - 47
First Quarter
E: Kyle Brewster 16 run (run failed), 10:12.
T: Ashton Kroeplin 24 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (kick failed), 6:22.
E: Brewster 14 pass from Konnor Wolf (kick failed), 5:47.
E: Brewster 56 run (kick failed), 0:00.
Second Quarter
E: Austin Dahlke 14 run (Brewster run), 9:40.
E: Brewster 40 pass from Wolf (pass failed), 7:28.
E: Dahlke 52 run (Brewster run), 6:39.
Third Quarter
E: Brewster 34 run (Wolf kick), 9:13.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Thorp (28-22): Rosemeyer 5-11, Dylan Neisius 3-9, Logan Hanson 17-4, Kroeplin 1-3. Edgar (30-255): Dahlke 7-120, Brewster 4-109, Nathan Drabek 1-10, Ayden Weisenberger 3-7, Everet Brehm 1-5, Keghan Hartway 2-5, Karter Butt 5-4.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Thorp: Rosemeyer 8-27-2-114. Edgar: Wolf 3-6-0-83.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Thorp: Ashton Kroeplin 4-61, Jourdyn Bricco 1-33, Logan Kroeplin 3-20. Edgar: Brewster 2-54, Dahlke 1-29.
Boyceville 20, Glenwood City 16
Boyceville;0;12;0;8 - 20
Glenwood City;3;0;13;0 - 16
First Quarter
GC: Marcis DeSmith 19 field goal, 5:48.
Second Quarter
B: Sebastian Nielsen 5 run (run failed), 9:12.
B: Tyler Dormanen 41 run (pass failed), 3:27.
Third Quarter
GC: Gavin Janson 24 pass from Bryce Wickman (DeSmith kick), 7:27.
GC: Drew Olson 37 pass from Wickman (pass failed), 3:50.
Fourth Quarter
B: Nielsen 7 run (Nielsen run), 2:37.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Boyceville (64-265): Dormanen 27-129, Nielsen 26-103, Nathan Stuart 5-18, Ira Bialzik 6-15. Glenwood City (8-11): Will Eggert 2-11, Max Janson 2-7, Wickman 4-(-7).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Boyceville: Bialzik 3-8-0-22. Glenwood City (19-33-1-273): Wickman 18-30-1-256, Janson 1-3-0-17.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Boyceville: John Klefstad 1-13, Dormanen 1-8, Braden Roemhild 1-1. Glenwood City: Drew Olson 4-134, Brady McCarthy 7-51, Janson 3-48, Brandyn Hallquist 2-28, Will Eggert 2-17, Max Janson 1-(-5).