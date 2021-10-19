Soccer stock photo

Volleyball

Immanuel Lutheran 3, Siren 0

Immanuel def. Siren 25-10, 25-16, 25-9.

Immanuel leaders: Annie Oster 14 kills, Riley Naumann 12 kills, Allie Schierenbeck 16 assists, Claire Schierenbeck 15 assists, 5 aces, Faith Kazemba 14 digs. Record: Immanuel 27-6.

Osseo-Fairchild 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Osseo-Fairchild def. Melrose-Mindoro 25-16, 25-15, 25-10.

Osseo-Fairchild leaders: Brooke McCune 17 kills, Mariah Steinke 8 kills.

Stanley-Boyd 3, Princeton/Green Lake 0

Stanley-Boyd def. Princeton/Green Lake 25-15, 25-12, 25-12.

Stanley-Boyd leaders: Lily Hoel 13 kills, Emily Brenner 9 kills. Record: Stanley-Boyd 24-5.

Elmwood/Plum City 3, Regis 1

Elmwood/Plum City def. Regis 25-17, 25-16, 14-25, 25-15.

Richland Center 3, Altoona 1

Richland Center def. Altoona 19-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-23.

Altoona leaders: Mya Martenson 18 kills, 19 digs, Breeley Gluch 10 kills, 3 aces, 17 digs, Kennedy Trippler 26 assists, 14 digs, Annika Howell 13 digs.

Bloomer 3, Northwestern 0

Bloomer def. Northwestern 25-14, 25-19, 25-14.

Bloomer leaders: Bella Seibel 9 kills, 6 digs, Madison Faschingbauer 7 digs, Lexi Post 6 kills, 4 digs.

McDonell 3, Lake Holcombe 0

McDonell def. Lake Holcombe 25-4, 25-3, 25-14.

Cameron 3, Colfax 1

Cameron def. Colfax 25-20, 25-15, 24-26, 25-15.

Prescott 3, Elk Mound 0

Prescott def. Elk Mound 25-10, 25-18, 25-20.

Eleva-Strum 3, Alma Center Lincoln 0

Eleva-Strum def. Alma Center Lincoln 25-10, 25-18, 27-25.

Thorp 3, Prairie Farm 1

Thorp def. Prairie Farm 20-25, 25-19, 25-10, 26-24.

Ashland 3, Rice Lake 1

Ashland def. Rice Lake 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16.

Cornell 3, Owen-Withee 0

Cornell def. Owen-Withee 25-20, 25-15, 25-16.

Blair-Taylor 3, New Lisbon 0

Blair-Taylor def. New Lisbon 25-19, 25-10, 25-21.

Blair-Taylor leaders: Lindsay Steien 13 kills, Abby Thompson 7 service aces, Madison Goodbear 3 service aces, 24 assists.

Cashton 3, Durand 0

Cashton def. Durand 25-9, 25-11, 25-17.

Aquinas 3, Mondovi 0

Aquinas def. Mondovi 25-3, 25-15, 25-15.

Cumberland 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Cumberland def. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 25-7, 25-17, 25-13.

Barron 3, Amery 2

Barron def. Amery 24-21, 25-27, 25-20, 22-25, 15-12.

Baldwin-Woodville 3, Spooner 0

Baldwin-Woodville def. Spooner 25-10, 25-12, 25-9.

Alma/Pepin 3, Independence 1

Alma/Pepin def. Independence 25-18, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18.

Ladysmith 3, Washburn 0

Ladysmith def. Washburn 25-11, 25-14, 25-19.

Phillips 3, Boyceville 0

Phillips def. Boyceville 25-17, 25-16, 25-21.

St. Croix Falls 3, Glenwood City 0

St. Croix Falls def. Glenwood City 25-10, 25-19, 25-7.

Luther 3, Spring Valley 0

Luther def. Spring Valley 25-6, 26-16, 25-15.

Westby 3, Whitehall 0

Westby def. Whitehall 25-15, 25-19, 25-8.

South Shore 3, Bruce 0

South Score def. Bruce 25-10, 25-5, 25-7.

Mellen 3, Flambeau 0

Mellen def. Flambeau 25-14, 25-9, 25-16.

Clear Lake 3, New Auburn 0

Clear Lake def. new Auburn 25-10, 25-9, 25-9.

Boys soccer

Altoona 4, Hayward 1

Hudson 9, Eau Claire North 0

Onalaska 7, Menomonie 0

Superior 5, Chippewa Falls 1