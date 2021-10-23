Sorry, an error occurred.
Chippewa Falls def. Hudson 25-14, 25-10, 25-15.
Chippewa Falls leaders: Paige Steinmetz 10 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks, Sophie Robinson 10 kills, 9 digs, Ella Hutzler 17 digs, Maddy Bauer 27 assists. Record: Chippewa Falls 36-2.
Fall Creek def. Westby 25-18, 25-20, 25-18.
Fall Creek leaders: Gianna Vollrath 21 kills, 19 digs, 3 blocks, Hannah Herrem 20 digs, Sam Olson 20 assists, Tori Marten 6 kills, 3 blocks, Anika Steinke 10 assists. Record: Fall Creek 42-4.
Stanley-Boyd def. Abbotsford 25-18, 25-13, 25-17.
Stanley-Boyd leaders: Emily Brenner 21 kills, Lily Hoel 13 kills, Kayte Licht 30 digs.
Aquinas def. Osseo-Fairchild 25-11, 28-26, 25-20.
St. Croix Central def. Bloomer 25-14, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20.
Baldwin-Woodville def. Somerset 25-15, 25-23, 25-23.
