Volleyball

Chippewa Falls 3, Hudson 0

Chippewa Falls def. Hudson 25-14, 25-10, 25-15.

Chippewa Falls leaders: Paige Steinmetz 10 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks, Sophie Robinson 10 kills, 9 digs, Ella Hutzler 17 digs, Maddy Bauer 27 assists. Record: Chippewa Falls 36-2.

Fall Creek 3, Westby 0

Fall Creek def. Westby 25-18, 25-20, 25-18.

Fall Creek leaders: Gianna Vollrath 21 kills, 19 digs, 3 blocks, Hannah Herrem 20 digs, Sam Olson 20 assists, Tori Marten 6 kills, 3 blocks, Anika Steinke 10 assists. Record: Fall Creek 42-4.

Stanley-Boyd 3, Abbotsford 0

Stanley-Boyd def. Abbotsford 25-18, 25-13, 25-17.

Stanley-Boyd leaders: Emily Brenner 21 kills, Lily Hoel 13 kills, Kayte Licht 30 digs.

Aquinas 3, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Aquinas def. Osseo-Fairchild 25-11, 28-26, 25-20.

St. Croix Central 3, Bloomer 1

St. Croix Central def. Bloomer 25-14, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20.

Baldwin-Woodville 3, Somerset 0

Baldwin-Woodville def. Somerset 25-15, 25-23, 25-23.