Football
Menomonie 29, DeForest 25
DeForest;7;15;0;3;—;25
Menomonie;0;0;14;15;—;29
First Quarter
D: Brody Hartig 6 run (Tyler Tisch kick), 0:43.
Second Quarter
D: Max Weisbrod 66 pass from Mason Keyes (Tisch kick), 8:24.
D: Hartig 9 run (Cale Drinka pass from Tyler Ebel), 2:24.
Third Quarter
M: Nick Haviland 10 run (Treysen Witt kick), 8:41.
M: Haviland 3 run (Witt kick), 4:58.
Fourth Quarter
D: Tisch 20 field goal, 10:19.
M: Brooks Brewer 43 run (Parker Schultz pass from Reed Styer), 6:47.
M: Styer 10 run (Witt kick), 0:45.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): DeForest (26-74): Drinka 17-46, Hartig 5-22, Aydin Kelliher 2-8, Weisbrod 1-0, Ryan Buschmann 1-(-2). Menomonie (49-251): Brewer 22-121, Haviland 13-68, Steele Schaefer 6-29, Schultz 4-24, Styer 2-10, Isiah Birt 2-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): DeForest: Keyes 10-20-1-169. Menomonie: Styer 7-15-1-123.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): DeForest: Weisbrod 4-98, Nolan Hawk 3-43, Kelliher 2-19, Drinka 1-9. Menomonie: Lucas Smith 2-55, Schultz 1-39, Birt 2-11, Haviland 1-10, Brewer 1-8.
Kimberly 35, Chippewa Falls 13
Chippewa Falls;0;0;0;13;—;13
Kimberly;14;0;7;14;—;35
First Quarter
K: Colin Obermann 11 run (Hunter Berry kick), 9:24.
K: Obermann 26 run (Berry kick), 3:12.
Third Quarter
K: Obermann 78 run (Berry kick), 11:42.
Fourth Quarter
K: Cam Wnek 5 pass from Obermann (Berry kick), 11:54.
CF: Gavin Goodman 78 kick return (kick), 11:37.
CF: Collin Beaudette 3 run (kick failed), 5:39.
K: Sean Burant 48 fumble recovery (Berry kick), 5:18.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Kimberly (30-271): Obermann 16-183, Blake Barry 8-71, Caden Pendleton 3-9, Brayden Pleau 3-8.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Kimberly: Pendleton 11-21-3-136, Obermann 1-1-0-5.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Kimberly: Wnek 5-51, Owen Pawlikowski 3-48, Abe Coronado 2-37, Ethan Criter 1-5.
Durand 38, Boyceville 19
Boyceville;0;12;0;7;—;19
Durand;8;14;0;16;—;38
First Quarter
D: Simon Bauer 1 run (Bauer run), 6:45.
Second Quarter
B: Caden Wold 10 pass from Ira Bialzik (run failed), 11:48.
D: Simon Bauer 57 run (run failed), 11:31.
B: Wold 88 pass from Bialzik (pass failed), 10:27.
D: Bauer 5 run (Bauer run), :48
Fourth Quarter
D: Bauer 1 run (Bauer run), 8:42.
D: Gunnar Hurlburt 29 pass from Bauer (Dawson Hartung run), 8:29.
B: Tyler Dormanen 2 run (Bryan Vasquez-Martinez kick), :02.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Boyceville (37-86): Sebastian Nielson 14-69, Nicholas Olson 7-14, Dormanen 5-7, Braden Roemhild 4-6, Bialzik 6-(-10). Durand (38-250): Bauer 24-146, Hartung 8-65, Cody Wieland 2-28, Ryan Mason 1-5, Parker Traun 2-3, Ethan Fedie 1-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Boyceville (11-19-1-200): Bialzik 11-19-1-200. Durand (2-5-1-47): Bauer 2-5-1-47.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Boyceville: Wold 4-134, Dormanen 1-18, Nielson 2-15, John Klefstad 1-14, Roemhild 1-9, Olson 1-6, Jacob Granley 1-4. Durand: Gunnar Hurlburt 1-29, Ethan Hurlburt 1-18.
Rice Lake 42, Onalaska 7
Onalaska;7;0;0;0;—;7
Rice Lake;16;0;14;12;—;42
First Quarter
RL: Alex Belongia 94 kick return (Christian Lindow run).
O: 11 pass (kick).
RL: Safety.
RL: Belongia 20 pass from Cole Fenske (conversion failed).
Third Quarter
RL: Belongia 33 pass from Fenske (conversion failed).
RL: Easton Stone 14 run (Fenske run).
Fourth Quarter
RL: Fenske 4 run (conversion failed).
RL: Stone 32 pass from Fenske (conversion failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Onalaska: 41-123. Rice Lake (32-245): Stone 13-111, Fenske 5-61, Lindow 9-48, Belongia 2-27.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Onalaska 11-28-0-105. Rice Lake: Fenske 6-9-1-123.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Belongia 5-91, Stone 1-32.
Spring Valley 27, Pepin/Alma 21
Pepin/Alma;7;7;0;7;— 21
Spring Valley;0;7;6;14;— 27
First Quarter
P/A: Afton Sterry 6 run (Evan Creighton kick).
Second Quarter
SV: Tyler Bowman 10 pass from Wyatt Goveronski (Coy Stasiek kick).
P/A: Riley Stiehl 5 run (Evan Creighton kick).
Third Quarter
SV: Wyatt Goveronski 3 run (kick failed).
SV: Bowman 11 pass from Goveronski (Bowman from Goveronski).
Fourth Quarter
P/A: Stiehl 7 run (Creighton kick).
SV: Bowman 55 pass from Goveronski (kick failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Pepin/Alma (49-211): Stiehl 21-77, Demetrius Bergmann 9-53, Sterry 9-43, Billy Thetford 6-24, Evan Olson 4-14. Spring Valley (40-146): Cade Stasiek 3-34, Goveronski 10-33, Diego Schmitt 6-27, Jackson Stein 7-25, Brady Bednarek 8-18, Tristan Neisinger 3-9.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Pepin/Alma (8-13-0-69): Drew Seifert 8-11-0-69, Creighton 0-2-0-0. Spring Valley (13-20-1-242): Goveronski 13-20-1-242.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Pepin/Alma: Apollo Bergmann 2-32, Colton Brecka 4-25, Stiehl 1-7, Olson 1-5. Spring Valley: Bowman 11-206, Bednarek 1-29, Cade Stasiek 1-7.