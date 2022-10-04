Team scores
1, Tomah 357; 2, Stevens Point 368; 3, New Richmond 369; 4, River Falls 374; 5, Hudson 385; 6, Chippewa Falls/McDonell 386; 7, Holmen 387; 8, Marshfield 397.
Top individuals
1, Riley Pechinski (SP) 72; 2, Brin Neumann (T) 75; 3, Amelia Zingler (T) 78; 4, Olivia Grothaus (Hud) 80; 5, Mahlia McCane (RF) and Abbie Ritzer (NR) 83.
Other local finishers
Chippewa Falls/McDonell: Sarah Chaffee 90, Marley Sterling 97, Addy Seaholm 98, Ava Finn 101, Madeline Johnson 101. Eau Claire Memorial: Isabelle Campbell 86. Menomonie: Addi Sobota 106.
Stanley-Boyd def. Regis 25-22, 25-18, 25-21.
Stanley-Boyd leaders: Emily Brenner 18 kills and 9 digs, Kayte Licht 7 kills, 9 aces and 8 digs, Sophia Anderson 8 kills, Avery Vait 29 assists, Kaden Drehmel 11 assists, Tina Benson 19 digs.
Bloomer def. Osseo-Fairchild 25-9, 25-20, 25-20.
Thorp def. Fall Creek 25-22, 25-19, 25-22.
Fall Creek leaders: Tori Marten 15 kills, 11 digs, 3 blocks. Lauren Dallas 16 assists and 14 digs, Grace Herrem 31 digs, Jenna Fitch 12 assists.
Immanuel def. Boyceville 25-18, 25-18, 25-15.
Immanuel leaders: Leah Thompson 6 aces and 12 assists, Audrey Arndt 8 kills, Gabi Radichel 9 kills and 11 digs, Hannah Kazemba 8 kills and 11 digs.
Barron def. C-W 25-11, 25-9, 25-11.
Lincoln def. Augusta 25-20, 25-8, 25-18.
Lincoln leaders: Miah Breheim 12 kills and 4 aces, Emily Frey 9 digs, Gabby Heredia 4 kills and 4 aces, Liza Cummings 4 kills and 2 aces, Aiyana Eliason 2 kills and 4 aces, Felicity Frey 3 aces.
Pepin/Alma def. Gilmanton 25-19, 25-5, 25-10.
Cameron def. Spooner 25-23, 27-25, 25-13.
Northwestern def. Ladysmith 25-17, 25-15, 16-25, 26-24.
Cornell def. New Auburn 25-21, 25-14, 25-20.
