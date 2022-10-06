Stanley-Boyd;0;0;0;23;— 23
Regis;22;21;7;6;— 56
First Quarter
R: Zander Rockow 11 run (Carson Tait run), 9:04.
R: Rockow 93 missed field goal return (Alex Erickson kick), 7:43.
R: Rockow 16 run (Erickson kick), 4:08.
Second Quarter
R: Evrett Tait 1 run (Erickson kick), 9:48.
R: Carson Tait 50 pass from Owen Weisenberger (Erickson kick), 6:47.
R: C. Tait run (Erickson kick), 2:41.
Third Quarter
R: Jack Weisenberger 45 pass from Krogman (Erickson kick), 6:33.
Fourth Quarter
SB: Landon Karlen 2 run (Simon Polman kick), 11:56.
R: Josh Brickner 43 pass from Krogman (pass failed), 8:22.
SB: Blake Paul 7 run (Logan Burzynski run), 3:11.
SB: Troy Trevino 37 fumble recovery (run), 1:33.
Hudson def. Rice Lake 20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-13.
Altoona def. Prescott 25-21, 25-23, 25-11.
Altoona leaders: Mya Martenson 20 kills and 11 digs, Amber Bresina 6 kills, Emma Lima 6 kills, Breeley Gluch 8 kills and 21 digs, Kennedy Trippler 37 assists and 11 digs, Sierra Norby 14 digs.
McDonell def. Fall Creek 25-21, 25-16, 25-11.
Ashland def. C-W 25-15, 25-8, 25-16.
Spring Valley def. Elk Mound 25-17, 25-14, 25-21.
Whitehall def. Eleva-Strum 25-11, 26-24, 25-22.
C-FC def. Gilmanton 25-21, 25-19, 25-16.
Lincoln def. Independence 25-10, 25-16, 25-14.
Ladysmith def. Cameron 25-15, 25-18, 25-19.
