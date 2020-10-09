Football
Menomonie 32, Marshfield 0
Men 7 14 8 3 — 32
Mar 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
Men: DeVauntaye Parker 66 pass from Ryan Kahl (Kaleb Kazmarek kick), 4:39.
Second Quarter
Men: Will Ockler 2 run (kick failed), 8:22
Men: Brock Thornton 49 pass from Kahl (Noah Fedderson pass from Kahl), 1:08.
Third Quarter
Men: Parker 2 run (Hayden Styer run), 7:20.
Fourth Quarter
Men: Kazmarek 37 FG.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Menomonie (34-239): Parker 9-60; Kahl 3-13, Ockler 8-81, Parker Schultz 1-3, Nick Haviland 1-38, Max Sample 4-16, Isaac Hoyt 6-22, Trent Lauer 1-4, Styer 1-2. Marshfield (34-81): Will Fetting 9-21, Will Nikolai 15-27, Logan Durham 6-32, Ben Konrardy 4-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Menomonie (7-12-0-177): Kahl 7-12-0-177. Marshfield (4-6-2-59): Fetting 4-16-2-59.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Menomonie: Parker 2-89, Schultz 1-40, Thornton 1-47.
Chippewa Falls 27, Rice Lake 25
RL 6 0 0 19 — 25
CF 7 14 3 3 — 27
First Quarter
CF: Collin Beaudette 4 run (Jack Meyer kick), 7:14.
RL: Alex Belongia 80 pass from Cole Fenske (kick failed), 6:24.
Second Quarter
CF: Gavin Goodman 35 punt return (Meyer kick), 7:17.
CF: Brayden Warwick 11 run (Meyer kick), :28.
Third Quarter
CF: Meyer 23 field goal.
Fourth Quarter
CF: Meyer 25 FG, 10:27.
RL: Zack Fisher 9 run (run failed), 6:27.
RL: Alex Belongia 13 pass from Fenske (Jaden Neaman), 2:44.
RL: Andrew Farm 4 run (run failed), :27.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Rice Lake (38-125): Farm 14-49, Fisher 9-49, Fenske 7-12, Jayden Perkins 6-10, Hunter Heller 2-5. Chippewa Falls (32-121): Warwick 14-67, Ben Steinmetz 13-41, Bruce Sanborn 1-6, Carson Bowe 2-5, Colin Beaudette 1-4, Bohde Torkelson 1-(-2).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Rice Lake (8-16-2-150): Fenske 8-16-2-150. Chippewa Falls (8-16-0-70): Warwick 8-16-0-70.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Belongia 4-108, Fisher 2-19, Farm 1-22, Perkins 1-1. Chippewa Falls: Isaac Frenette 5-49, Dominiek Quigley 1-9, Jeffrey Dvoracek 1-7, Steinmetz 1-5.
Neillsville/Granton 21, Osseo-Fairchild 20
N/G 0 6 8 7 — 21
O-F 8 0 12 0 — 20
First Quarter
OF: Dayne Vojtik 11 run (Brice Shimon run), :47.
Second Quarter
N/G: Jonah Zoschke 46 pass from Braden Trunkel (run failed), :59.
Third Quarter
OF: Vojtik 25 run (run failed), 6:55.
N/G: Carrson Mohr 30 pass from Trunkel (Tucker Bethea pass from Trunkel), 5:16,
OF: Garrett Loesel 40 pass from Shimon (pass failed), 1:06.
Fourth Quarter
N/G: Trunkel 6 run (Andrew Brown kick), 5:51.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Neillsville/Granton (23-132): Trunkel 7-54. Osseo-Fairchild (58-292): Vojtik 30-179.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Neillsville/Granton (9-21-3-160): Trunkel 9-21-3-160. Osseo-Fairchild (1-8-2-50): Shimon 1-8-2-50.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Neillsville/Granton: Mohr 5-69. Osseo-Fairchild: Loesel 1-40.
Durand 47, Fall Creek 6
Fall Creek;0;6;0;0 - 6
Durand;21;26;0;0 - 47
First Quarter
D: Dawson Kurth 65 run (run failed), 11:50.
D: Kurth 8 run (Joey Biesterveld run), 6:50.
D: Simon Bauer 1 run (Caden Berger kick), 3:19.
Second Quarter
D: Bauer 49 run (Berger kick), 11:13.
D: Bauer 18 run (kick failed), 7:22.
FC: Teigen Ploeckelman 39 pass from Riley Wathke (pass failed), 5:58.
D: Bauer 52 run (kick failed), 4:13.
D: Biesterveld interception return (Berger kick), 3:19.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Fall Creek (15-4): Wathke 10-2, Caleb Vandong 1-2, Kaden Stabenow 4-0. Durand (40-327): Bauer 11-177, Kurth 6-89, Dawson Hartung 7-62, Berger 3-25, Owen Weisenbeck 2-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Fall Creek: Wathke 18-36-1-245. Durand (4-6-0-50): Biesterveld 4-5-0-50, Berger 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Fall Creek: Ploeckelman 5-87, Luke Olson 1-62, Cameron Martze 4-36, Isaiah Kaufman 4-27, Stabenow 1-22, Leo Hagberg 3-11. Durand: Berger 2-26, Ethan Anibas 1-19, Cody Wieland 1-5.
Cadott 20, Glenwood City 14
Cadott;0;0;0;20 - 20
Glenwood City;7;0;7;0 - 14
First Quarter
G: Brandyn Hallquist 50 pass from Bryce Wickman (Marcus DeSmith kick), 4:34.
Third Quarter
G: Wickman 1 run (DeSmith kick), 9:47.
Fourth Quarter
C: Tegan Ritter 4 run (Peter Weir kick), 11:20.
C: Ryan Sonnentag 25 pass from Nelson Wahl (Weir kick), 4:18.
C: Sonnentag 79 pass from Wahl (kick failed), 0:00.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Cadott (45-161): Gavin Tegels 23-97, Ritter 10-41, Wahl 5-15, Ryan Sonnentag 6-10, Kaleb Sonnentag 1-(-2). Glenwood City (16-35): Max Janson 10-47, Gavin Janson 2-2, Wickman 4-(-14).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cadott (12-22-2-191): Tegels 10-19-2-87, Wahl 2-3-0-104. Glenwood City (15-36-1-189): Wickman 15-33-1-189, G. Janson 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cadott: Ryan Sonnentag 4-120, Wahl 7-70, Karson Dupey 1-1. Glenwood City: Hallquist 4-90, Brady McCarthy 8-79, G. Janson 2-12, Drew Olson 1-8.
Boyceville 14, Elmwood/Plum City 8
Boyce 0 6 8 0 — 14
E/PC 0 8 0 0 — 8
Second Quarter
B: Tyler Dormanen 1 run (run failed), 5:51.
E/PC: Luke Webb 58 run (Luke Webb run), 5:04.
Third Quarter
B: Dormanen 4 run (Jacob Granley pass from Ira Bialzik), 2:28.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Boyceville (39-194): Dormanen 15-78, Sebastien Nielsen 8-34, Tate Downey 4-33, Nathan Stuart 3-26, Ira Bialzik 7-12. Elmwood/Plum City (48-196): Webb 31-176, Trevor Asher 12-34, Ethan Rupakas 2-8.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Boyceville (2-11-3-30): Bialzik 2-11-3-30. Elmwood/Plum City (0-3-0-0): Luke Webb 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Boyceville: John Klefstad 2-30.
Spring Valley 41, Clear Lake 8
Clear Lake;0;0;0;8 - 8
Spring Valley;14;21;6;0 - 41
First Quarter
S: Tyler Bowman 49 punt return (kick failed), 9:55.
S: Nathan Fesenmaier 5 run (Bowman pass from Connor Ducklow), 4:00.
Second Quarter
S: Ducklow 6 run (Nolan Stans kick), 9:00.
S: Bowman 1 pass from Ducklow (Stans kick), 4:00.
S: Brayden Wolf 2 run (Stans kick), 1:50.
Third Quarter
S: Ducklow 6 run (kick failed), 8:00.
Fourth Quarter
C: Riley Peterson 8 pass from Zach Aune (Angel Guillen run), 5:28.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Clear Lake (30-60): Brady Pigman 20-53, Guillen 5-3, Dominic Leintz 2-3, Aune 2-2, Hunter Pickard 1-(-1). Spring Valley (41-282): Fesenmaier 16-136, Wolf 11-75, Brady Bednarek 3-26, Wyatt Goveronski 1-19, Blake Allen 3-18, Jackson Stein 1-11, Ducklow 4-(-3).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Clear Lake: Aune 2-4-1-8. Spring Valley: Ducklow 3-4-0-36.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Clear Lake: Peterson 1-8, Guillen 1-0. Spring Valley: Bowman 2-31, Justin Rielly 1-5.
Blair-Taylor 30, Viroqua 22
B-T 8 8 6 8 — 30
Viroqua 6 0 6 8 — 22
First Quarter
BT: Evan Nehring 45 fumble return (Matthew Waldera pass from Cain Fresmstad).
V: Nick Schneider 38 run (Schneider run).
Second Quarter
BT: Matthew Brandenburg 4 run (Fremstad run).
Third Quarter
BT: Waldera 13 pass from Fremstad (conversion failed).
V: Schneider 32 run (conversion failed).
Fourth Quarter
BT: Alec Reismann 50 pass from Fremstad (Waldera pass from Fremstad).
V: Aaron Dobbs 1 run (Schneider run).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Blair-Taylor (30-99): Fremstad 14-34, Brandenburg 16-65. Viroqua (60-209).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Blair-Taylor (9-13-1-146): Fremstad 9-13-1-146. Viroqua (4-11-1-64): Eric Jerdee 4-11-1-64.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Blair-Taylor: Waldera 6-39, Reismann 2-99, Brandenburg 1-8.
Pepin/Alma 20, Independence/Gilmanton 8
Pepin/Alma;0;0;14;6 - 20
I/G;0;0;8;0 - 8
Third Quarter
P: Bryce Quinton 41 run (conversion failed), 9:49.
IG: Ben Pyka 53 pass from Chris Killian (Killian run), 8:58.
P: Evan Olson 21 pass from Jordan Pearson (Colton Brecka pass from Pearson), 0:49.
Fourth Quarter
P: Lane Wieczorek 2 run (conversion failed), 5:13.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Pepin/Alma (37-176): Wieczorek 25-107, Quinton 10-65, Axel Noll 1-7, Olson 1-(-3). Independence/Gilmanton (36-57): Wyatt Kuerschner 13-52, Ethan Severson 5-19, Connor Smieja 3-(-3), Killian 15-(-11).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Pepin/Alma: Pearson 4-10-1-50. Independence/Gilmanton: Killian 3-7-0-81.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Pepin/Alma: Olson 1-21, Quinton 2-15, Wieczorek 1-14. Independence/Gilmanton: Pyka 2-68, Kuerschner 1-13.