Regis;14;0;0;8;—;22
Coleman;0;14;8;6;—;28
First Quarter
R: Zander Rockow 3 run (Rockow run), 6:19.
R: Jack Weisenberger 3 run (kick failed), 0:05.
Second Quarter
C: Will Bieber 18 run (pass failed), 9:12.
C: Peter Kuchta 11 run (Trent Mongin run), 2:59.
Third Quarter
C: Kuchta 17 run (Noah Nosgovitz run), 1:28.
Fourth Quarter
R: Weisenberger 39 run (Alex Leis run), 3:46.
C: Kuchta 16 run (run failed), 0:59.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Regis (49-308): Rockow 15-109, Gus Theisen 16-89, Weisenberger 8-78, Leis 9-25, Casey Erickson 1-7. Coleman (46-290): Owen Kinziger 20-112, Kuchta 10-75, Mongin 5-37, Nosgovitz 4-33, Bieber 7-33.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Regis: Kendon Krogman 1-6-1-15. Coleman: Nosgovitz 4-8-0-74, Bieber 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Regis: Rockow 1-15. Coleman: Joseph Olsen 1-33, Bieber 2-32, Tieg Sadowski 1-9.
Colby;0;14;7;7;—;28
Durand;0;8;8;8;—;24
D: Simon Bauer 1 run (Bauer run), 11:09.
C: Caden Healy 48 pass from Brent Jeske (Tucker Brost kick), 6:56.
C: Jeske 1 run (Brost kick), :44.
D: Bauer 2 run (Ethan Fedie from Bauer), 8:01.
C: Jeske 25 run (Brost kick), 6:37.
C: Mason Voss 32 run (Brost kick), 11:05.
D: Fedie 16 pass from Bauer (Ethan Hurlburt from Bauer), 3:56.
RUSHING (att-yds): Colby (45-248): Jeske 22-143, Voss 11-62, Healy 12-43. Durand (43-141): Bauer 30-127, Dawson Hartung 11-16, Cody Wieland 1-2, Ryan Mason 1-(-4)..
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Colby (3-5-0-71): Jeske 3-5-0-71. Durand (8-12-2-135): Bauer 8-11-2-135, Gunnar Hurlburt 0-1-0-0..
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Colby: Healy 2-64, Lucas Karl 1-7. Durand: Gunnar Hurlburt 3-56, Hartung 1-30, Ethan Hurlburg 1-22, Fedie 1-16, Mason 2-11.
RL;6;14;8;6;—;34
Menasha;07;8;6;—;21
RL: Cole Fenske 1 run (failed conversion).
M: 1 run (kick).
RL: Easton Stone 10 run (kick failed).
RL: Fenske 1 run (Fenske run).
M: 9 run (conversion).
RL: Fenske 1 run (Alex Belongia run)
M: 4 run (failed conversion).
RL: Stone 1 run (failed conversion).
RUSHING (att-yds): Rice Lake (47-232): Fenske 25-135, Stone 16-75, Belongia 4-19, Carson Tomesh 2-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Rice Lake (4-6-0-56): Fenske 4-6-0-56.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Belongia 3-41, Stone 1-15.
