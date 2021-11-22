Basketball stock photo

Girls basketball

Colfax 57, Bloomer 41

Colfax: Molly Heidorn 4, Jillian Bowe 11, Aynsley Olson 2, Madison Barstad 9, Emilee Burcham-Scofield 5, Jasmine Best 4, Jeanette Hydukovich 6, McKenna Shipman 16.

Bloomer: Paige Jacobs 3, Danielle Latz 6, Makendal Kempe 1, Karissa Petska 5, Cierra Seibel 3, Brooklyn Sarauer 7, Madison Faschingbauer 5, Elizabeth Anderson 2, Abby Iverson 9.

3-point goals: Colfax 6 (Bowe 3, Heidorn, Barstad, Burcham-Scofield), Bloomer 4 (Jacobs, Petska, Sarauer, Faschingbauer).

Halftime: Colfax 31-21.

Rice Lake 56, Ashland 30

Ashland: Olivia Zepczyk 1, Haillee Wilson 6, Lily Miller 2, Hannah Bochler 2, Grace Moravchik 6, Brynn Erickson 10, Avery O'Connor 3.

Rice Lake: Lucie Habas 4, Callie Karstens 6, Eliana Sheplee 10, Jordan Roethel 6, Brynn Olson 24, Isabelle Schmidt 6.

3-point goals: Ashland 0, Rice Lake 8 (Olson 6, Karstens 2).

Halftime: Rice Lake 25-15.

Alma Center Lincoln 52, New Lisbon 31

New Lisbon: Kelsi Steele 7, Eliza Curtis 5, Maddie Rodgers 2, Janiah Pfaff 2, Abby Steele 8, Libby Rogers 7.

Lincoln: Ruby Paul 2, Aiyana Eliason 5, Taylor Stanley 2, Sierra McFarlane 2, Sada Stanley 6, Sadie Schmidt 10, Liza Cummings 21, Gabbie Heredia 4.

3-point goals: New Lisbon 1 (Rogers), Lincoln 3 (Schmidt 2, Eliason).

Halftime: Lincoln 25-21.

Girls hockey

Eau Claire Area 3, Onalaska 2

Onalaska;0;1;1;—;2

ECA;1;2;0;—;3

First period: 1, ECA, Kennedy Gruhlke (Gracen Garlie), 9:32. Second period: 2, ECA, Lauryn Eckloff (Kate Roberts), 4:52; 3, ECA, K. Gruhlke (Evelyn Kolar, Addison Gruhlke), 6:28 (pp); 4, Onalaska, Kiya Bronston, 14:11. Third period: 5, Onalaska, Jaden Hammes (McKenna LaFleur), 12:14.

Shots: Onalaska 11-13-11—35, ECA 8-10-3—21. Penalties: Onalaska 3 for 6 mins, ECA 1 for 2 mins. Goalies: Onalaska: Elsa Mitchell (21 shots, 18 saves). ECA: Alesha Smith (35 shots, 33 saves).