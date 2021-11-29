Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Fall Creek: Cameron Martzke 17, Ben Kelly 7, Isaac Steinke 2, Soren Johnson 3, Bo Vollrath 23, Leo Hagberg 15, Jeff Ritger 8.
Eleva-Strum: Wyatt Miland 9, Carter Gunderson 4, Ethan Dunham 2, Dalton Krupka 5, Brady Monson 1, Sawyer Deetz 2.
3-pointers: Fall Creek 11 (Martzke 5, Hagberg 3, Ritger 2, Kelly), Eleva-Strum 0.
Halftime: Fall Creek 45-16.
Boyceville: Simon Evenson 7, Nicholas Olson 17, Caden Wold 5, Jackson Phillips 2, Braden Roemhild 3, Mason Bowell 3, Grant Kaiser 10.
Gilmanton: Devon Werlein 7, Chase Jesse 5, Hunter Guenther 12, Trent Parr 3, Grady Meier 6, Carson Rieck 12.
3-pointers: Boyceville 1 (Evenson), Gilmanton 4 (Guenther 3, Rieck).
Halftime: Gilmanton 21-17.
Bloomer: Danielle Latz 11, Karissa Petska 8, Katlyn Jones 2, Cierra Seibel 4, Brooklyn Sarauer 8, Madison Faschingbauer 3, Abby Iverson 4.
Ladysmith: Allison Clark 7, Emerson Clark 8, Raemalee Smith 26, Holly Rands 6, Morgan Diamond 5.
3-pointers: Bloomer 4 (Sarauer 2, Seibel, Faschingbauer), Ladysmith 2 (E. Clark 2).
Halftime: Bloomer 26-20.
Baldwin-Woodville: Brooke Klatt 6, Kate Groskruetz 3, Abigail Nilssen 1, H. Jordt 8, Anna Jordt 8, Sophia Kamm 13, Maddy Jensen 2.
Elk Mound: Brooke Emery 3, Ellie Schiszik 23, Allie Roder 4, Lydia Levra 2, Tori Blaskowski 14, Olivia Schreiber 2, Stella Rhude 10.
3-pointers: Baldwin-Woodville 4 (H. Jordt 2, Kamm, Klatt), Elk Mound 8 (Schiszik 6, Emery, Blaskowski).
Halftime: Elk Mound 33-18.
Boyceville: Harper Olson 4, Rachel Montgomery 1, Hailey Hanestad 2, Cambrie Reisimer 2, Hannah Dunn 11, Sarah Stoveren 2, Abby Schlough 3.
Gilmanton: Lydia Evans 17, Keannah Bloom 3, Hillari Klopp 8, Katlynn Ottum 2, Whitney Ottum 4.
3-pointers: Boyceville 3 (Dunn 2, Schlough), Gilmanton 2 (Bloom, Klopp).
Halftime: Gilmanton 15-7.
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 9, Dominic Raffetto 7, Landon Karlen 17, Brady Potaczek 10, Hayden Gustafson 2, Logan Burzynski 3, Henry Hoel 15.
3-pointers: Stanley-Boyd 3 (Raffetto, Burzynski, Karlen).
Halftime: Newman Catholic 45-27.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.