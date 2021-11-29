Basketball stock photo

Boys basketball

Fall Creek 75, Eleva-Strum 23

Fall Creek: Cameron Martzke 17, Ben Kelly 7, Isaac Steinke 2, Soren Johnson 3, Bo Vollrath 23, Leo Hagberg 15, Jeff Ritger 8.

Eleva-Strum: Wyatt Miland 9, Carter Gunderson 4, Ethan Dunham 2, Dalton Krupka 5, Brady Monson 1, Sawyer Deetz 2.

3-pointers: Fall Creek 11 (Martzke 5, Hagberg 3, Ritger 2, Kelly), Eleva-Strum 0.

Halftime: Fall Creek 45-16.

Boyceville 47, Gilmanton 45

Boyceville: Simon Evenson 7, Nicholas Olson 17, Caden Wold 5, Jackson Phillips 2, Braden Roemhild 3, Mason Bowell 3, Grant Kaiser 10.

Gilmanton: Devon Werlein 7, Chase Jesse 5, Hunter Guenther 12, Trent Parr 3, Grady Meier 6, Carson Rieck 12.

3-pointers: Boyceville 1 (Evenson), Gilmanton 4 (Guenther 3, Rieck).

Halftime: Gilmanton 21-17.

Immanuel Lutheran 60, New Auburn 25

Girls basketball

Ladysmith 52, Bloomer 40

Bloomer: Danielle Latz 11, Karissa Petska 8, Katlyn Jones 2, Cierra Seibel 4, Brooklyn Sarauer 8, Madison Faschingbauer 3, Abby Iverson 4.

Ladysmith: Allison Clark 7, Emerson Clark 8, Raemalee Smith 26, Holly Rands 6, Morgan Diamond 5.

3-pointers: Bloomer 4 (Sarauer 2, Seibel, Faschingbauer), Ladysmith 2 (E. Clark 2).

Halftime: Bloomer 26-20.

Elk Mound 58, Baldwin-Woodville 42

Baldwin-Woodville: Brooke Klatt 6, Kate Groskruetz 3, Abigail Nilssen 1, H. Jordt 8, Anna Jordt 8, Sophia Kamm 13, Maddy Jensen 2.

Elk Mound: Brooke Emery 3, Ellie Schiszik 23, Allie Roder 4, Lydia Levra 2, Tori Blaskowski 14, Olivia Schreiber 2, Stella Rhude 10.

3-pointers: Baldwin-Woodville 4 (H. Jordt 2, Kamm, Klatt), Elk Mound 8 (Schiszik 6, Emery, Blaskowski).

Halftime: Elk Mound 33-18.

Gilmanton 34, Boyceville 25

Boyceville: Harper Olson 4, Rachel Montgomery 1, Hailey Hanestad 2, Cambrie Reisimer 2, Hannah Dunn 11, Sarah Stoveren 2, Abby Schlough 3.

Gilmanton: Lydia Evans 17, Keannah Bloom 3, Hillari Klopp 8, Katlynn Ottum 2, Whitney Ottum 4.

3-pointers: Boyceville 3 (Dunn 2, Schlough), Gilmanton 2 (Bloom, Klopp).

Halftime: Gilmanton 15-7.

Colfax 70, Clear Lake 42

Saturday

Boys basketball

Newman Catholic 81, Stanley-Boyd 64

Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 9, Dominic Raffetto 7, Landon Karlen 17, Brady Potaczek 10, Hayden Gustafson 2, Logan Burzynski 3, Henry Hoel 15.

3-pointers: Stanley-Boyd 3 (Raffetto, Burzynski, Karlen).

Halftime: Newman Catholic 45-27.