Durand 36, Unity 16

Unity;0;0;0;16;—;16

Durand;8;14;14;0;—;36

First Quarter

D: Simon Bauer 16 run (Ryan Mason run), 9:27.

Second Quarter

D: Mason 6 run (pass failed), 10:12.

D: Bauer 22 run (Dawson Hartung run), 2:45.

Third Quarter

D: Bauer 14 run (run failed), 8:42.

D: Gunnar Hurlburt 37 pass from Bauer (Bauer run), :30.

Fourth Quarter

U: Brody Allen 44 run (Tritan Tillery run), 6:33.

U: Austin Hughes 17 run (Mike Nelson run), 1:35.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Unity (37-185): Allen 11-92, Tillerty 17-48, Hughes 3-35, Jacob Erickson 2-14, Connor Eichlet 3-(-4). Durand (40-304): Bauer 20-181, Cody Wieland 4-47, Hartung 8-41, Mason 2-29, Ethan Fedie 1-5, Joey Baker 3-2, Cole Weisenbeck 1-(-1).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Unity (0-3-0-0): Tillerty 0-3-0-0. Durand (6-8-0-59): Bauer 6-8-0-59.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Durand: Gunnar Hurlburt 2-37, Ethan Hurlburt 3-22, Fedie 1-0.

Rice Lake 29, Baraboo 13

Baraboo;0;0;0;13;—;13

RL;0;8;6;15;—;29

Second Quarter

RL: Keegan Gunderson 20 pass from Cole Fenske (Alex Belongia run).

Third Quarter

RL: Christian Lindow 1 run (failed attempt).

Fourth Quarter

B: 41 run (kick).

B: 52 run (kick failed).

RL: Belongia 25 run (Remi Wager run).

RL: Carson Tomesch 2 run (Jack Fitzgerald kick).

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Baraboo (32-198). Rice Lake (45-307): Lindow 24-156, Easton Stone 12-88, Belongia 3-39, Fenske 4-21, Tomesh 2-3.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Baraboo (6-18-0-28). Rice Lake (2-5-0-28): Fenske 2-5-0-28.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Gunderson 1-20, Teagan Scheurer 1-8.