Baldwin-Woodville (4-2): Brooke Klatt 15, Kate Groskreutz 1, Ryeah Oehlke 1, Haley Jordt 11, Anna Jordt 21, Madelynn Jensen 2.
Durand (4-3): Karlie Weisenbeck 2, Madison Sand 3, Madisyn Kilboten 19, Emma Hoyt 3, Paige Auth 6, Joslin Carothers 3, Bently Bauer 11.
3-pointers: B-W 2 (Klatt, H. Jordt), Durand 7 (Kilboten 3, Hoyt, Auth 2, Carothers).
Halftime: Durand 28-21.
Altoona: Ava Gunderson 10, Amber Bresina 2, Lindsey Hendricks 3, Kennedy Trippler 3, Josie Rondestvedt 23, Mya Martenson 8.
Somerset: L. Nichols 2, Julia Rybacki 3, MyKenzie Leccia 6, Shealyn Struemke 2, Heather Gaikowski 30, Claire Anderson 21, Addie McGeehan 4.
3-pointers: Altoona 8 (Rondestvedt 3, Gunderson 2, Hendricks, Trippler, Martenson), Somerset 3 (Anderson 3).
Halftime: Somerset 25-22.
Greenwood: Avry Wuethrich 2, Tysen Lindner 4, Kia Abel 29, Mesa Rasmussen 15, Sara Reiff 1, Emma Schlough 2.
Cornell: Bralee Schroeder 17, Makya Hetherington 6, Teryn Close 3, Teaira Spaeth 6, Grace Harycki 6, Kelsea Popp 9, Unattributed 2.
New Auburn: Braden Johnson 10, Triton Robey 2, Ethan Lotts 11, Matt Elmhorst 9, Austin Woolever 2, Andrew Gotham 6.
Bruce: Chris Brockman 19, Leo Zimmer 18, Ryan Popowich 14, Jake Thome 12, Matt Popowich 2.
3-pointers: New Auburn 0, Bruce 2 (Zimmer 2).
Halftime: Bruce 32-19.
