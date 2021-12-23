Sorry, an error occurred.
Altoona (3-5): Zavondre Cole 8, Andy Schmid 6, Marsten Salsbury 11, Myles Sinette 2, Evan Peterson 24, Ben Kuenkel 2, Quentin Wheeler 2.
Fall Creek (6-1): Cameron Martzke 9, Ben Kelly 9, Soren Johnson 8, Bo Vollrath 16, Leo Hagberg 2, Jeffrey Ritger 9.
3-pointers: Altoona 6 (Peterson 3, Schmid 2, Salsbury), Fall Creek 3 (Martzke 2, Ritger).
Halftime: Altoona 30-22.
St. Croix Central: Colin Hackbarth 13, Trae Widiker 10, Jack Knoebele 3, Nic Harney 22, Karter Laventure 7, Conner Nilssen 10, Carson Hinzman 4.
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 14, Carsen Hause 21, Cooper Nichols 5, Landon Karlen 4, Brady Potaczek 14, Henry Hoel 9.
3-pointers: SCC 11 (Hackbarth 3, Harney 4, Nilssen 2, Widiker, Laventure), Stanley-Boyd 12 (Smith 4, Hause 4, Potackzek 2, Nichols, Hoel).
Halftime: Stanley-Boyd 45-41.
Durand: Chloe Auth 2, Karlie Weisenbeck 10, Madisyn Kilboten 13, Emma Hoyt 10, Paige Auth 7, Joslin Carothers 5, Bently Bauer 4.
Arcadia: Autumn Passehl 15, Breah Golden 11, Jaicee Kolstad 3, Casidi Pehler 8.
3-pointers: Durand 8 (Weisenbeck 2, Kilboten 2, Hoyt 2, P. Auth, Carothers), Arcadia 5 (Passehl 3, Golden, Kolstad) .
Halftime: Durand 29-15.
